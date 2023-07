The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities (“Component Securities”) of ICE BofA US Corporate Index (the “Underlying Index”). The Fund may invest the remainder of its assets in Fixed Income Instruments that are not Component Securities, but which PIMCO believes will help the Fund track its Underlying Index, as well as in cash and investment grade, liquid short-term instruments, forwards or derivatives, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, and shares of affiliated bond funds. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund may invest in securities rated Baa or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security.The average portfolio duration of this Fund will closely correspond to the portfolio duration of the securities comprising its Underlying Index, as calculated by PIMCO, which as of September 30, 2022 was 6.43 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Underlying Index is an unmanaged index comprised of U.S. dollar denominated investment grade corporate debt securities publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market with at least one year remaining term to final maturity. As of September 30, 2022, there were 9,654 issues in the Underlying Index. The securities comprising the Underlying Index have an investment grade rating (based on an average of the ratings of Moody’s, S&P and Fitch) and an investment grade rated country of risk (based on an average of Moody’s, S&P and Fitch foreign currency long term sovereign debt ratings). In addition, qualifying securities must have a minimum $250 million of outstanding face value and a fixed coupon schedule. Original issue zero coupon bonds, debt issued simultaneously in the Eurobond and U.S. domestic bond markets, 144A securities and corporate pay-in-kind securities qualify for inclusion in the Underlying Index. Callable perpetual securities qualify for inclusion in the Underlying Index provided they are at least one year from the first call date. Fixed-to-floating rate securities also qualify provided they are callable within the fixed rate period and are at least one year from last call prior to the date the bond transitions from a fixed to a floating rate security. The Underlying Index is capitalization-weighted and the composition of Component Securities is updated monthly. Cash flows from bond payments that are received during the month are retained in the Underlying Index, without earning reinvestment income, until removal at the end of the month as part of the rebalancing. It is not possible to invest directly in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index does not reflect deductions for fees, expenses or taxes. PIMCO uses an indexing approach in managing the Fund’s investments. The Fund employs a representative sampling strategy in seeking to achieve its investment objective. In using this strategy, PIMCO seeks to invest in a combination of Component Securities and other instruments, or in Component Securities but in different proportions as compared to the weighting of the Underlying Index, such that the portfolio effectively provides exposure to the Underlying Index. In using a representative sampling strategy, the Fund may not track its Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as a fund that replicates the composition and weighting of the Underlying Index. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not attempt to outperform the index the Fund tracks. An indexing approach may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform its Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. The Fund may invest in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers, including securities and instruments economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs). The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in interest rates.