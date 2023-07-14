Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.8
$17.34
$21.85

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

COPJ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Sprott Funds Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the Index. The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue and/or assets from mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The Index generally consists of from 25 to 45 constituents. This investment policy may be changed without shareholder approval, upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.

The universe of eligible index components includes exchange-listed equity securities of companies that have or expect to have a significant portion of their business operations related to copper. Such companies are identified through the use of a proprietary selection methodology that may include a review of industry publications, sell side research, and fundamental research, as well as meetings with management. Companies in this eligible universe are included in the Index subject to the following restrictions:

All securities must have a company level minimum market capitalization of $40 million to become components of the Index and must maintain a minimum market capitalization of $25 million to remain in the Index. All securities must have a company level market capitalization no greater than $2.5 billion to become components of the Index, while existing companies must maintain a market capitalization no greater than $3.5 billion to remain in the Index. New index constituents must have an Average Daily Traded Value of at least USD $50 thousand, while existing index constituents must have an Average Daily Traded Value of at least USD $25 thousand over the preceding 3-month period.
Securities are free float market cap weighted subject to the weighting restrictions listed.
A single security weight cap of 4.75% and a single security floor of 0.30% is applied.
At each step, the excess weight is redistributed pro-rata to each Index Component that has not already reached a previous weighting cap.
If multiple share classes exist for a company, the following preference order is followed:
If the company is already included in the Index, the existing share class is retained.
In all other cases, the most liquid share class is considered for inclusion in the portfolio.

In seeking to track the performance of the Index, the Fund may invest in publicly traded closed-ended trusts in the Index.

The Index consists of securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers, including securities of issuers located in emerging and frontier market countries as defined by reference to the MSCI Country Classification Standards. A significant portion of the Index consists of securities of Australian, Canadian, and South Korean issuers.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis in June and December. Deletions from the Index may be made at any time due to changes in business, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, suspensions, de-listings and spin-offs. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy in seeking to achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s adviser, Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. (the “Adviser”) and sub-adviser, ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”), generally will use a replication methodology, meaning they will invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, the Adviser and Sub-Adviser may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances, including when it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index. The Adviser expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in investments that are not included in the Index, but that the Adviser and Sub-Adviser believe will help the Fund track the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was concentrated in the Metals & Mining Industry. In addition, in replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors. As of December 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Index consisted of companies in the materials sector.

The index provider is Nasdaq (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser or Sub-Adviser. The Index Provider and Adviser co-developed the methodology for determining the securities to be included in the Index and the Index Provider is responsible for the ongoing maintenance of the Index. The Adviser will provide certain services in connection with the Index including contributing inputs in connection with the eligibility and process to determine the initial selection and ongoing composition of the Index constituents.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.

Read More

COPJ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COPJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COPJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period COPJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period COPJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

COPJ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

COPJ Category Low Category High COPJ % Rank
Net Assets 2.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 40 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.02 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 53.14% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ERO Copper Corp. 8.13%
  2. China Gold International Resources Corp., Ltd. 5.50%
  3. Capstone Copper Corp. 5.42%
  4. Sandfire Resources, Ltd. 5.26%
  5. Filo Mining Corp. 5.17%
  6. Foran Mining Corp. 4.99%
  7. Taseko Mines, Ltd. 4.87%
  8. MMG, Ltd. 4.86%
  9. Ivanhoe Electric, Inc. / US 4.80%
  10. Central Asia Metals PLC 4.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High COPJ % Rank
Stocks 		100.01% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.10% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COPJ % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High COPJ % Rank
Non US 		78.27% N/A N/A N/A
US 		21.75% N/A N/A N/A

COPJ - Expenses

Operational Fees

COPJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

COPJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

COPJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

COPJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

COPJ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

COPJ Category Low Category High COPJ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

COPJ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

COPJ Category Low Category High COPJ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

COPJ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

COPJ - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

