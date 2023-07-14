The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation, primarily through exposure to commodity futures markets. The Fund’s investment strategy is based in part on the Bloomberg Commodity Index (the “COMB Benchmark”), which is designed to be a highly liquid and broad benchmark for commodities futures investments. The COMB Benchmark provides broad-based exposure to commodities as an asset class, since no single commodity or commodity sector dominates the COMB Benchmark. The weightings of the components of the COMB Benchmark are based on (1) liquidity data, which is the relative amount of trading activity of a particular commodity; (2) production data, which measures the importance of a commodity to the world economy; and (3) diversification rules that attempt to reduce disproportionate weightings of any single commodity. Rather than being driven by micro-economic events affecting one commodity market or sector, the COMB Benchmark is comprised of futures contracts on a broad basket of underlying commodities, which potentially reduces volatility in comparison with narrower commodity baskets.

Currently, the COMB Benchmark consists of 23 commodities futures contracts with respect to 21 commodities: aluminum, coffee, copper, corn, cotton, crude oil (West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oil futures), gold, Ultra-Low Sulphur (ULS) Diesel, lean hogs, live cattle, low sulfur gas oil, natural gas, nickel, silver, soybean meal, soybean oil, soybeans, sugar, unleaded gas, wheat (Chicago Soft Red Winter (SRW) and Kansas City Hard Red Winter (HRW) wheat futures), and zinc. The COMB Benchmark reflects the return from these commodity futures contracts.

While the Fund generally will seek exposure to the commodity futures markets included in the COMB Benchmark, the Fund is not an index tracking ETF and will seek to enhance its performance, in part through a cash management strategy consisting of investments in investment grade fixed income securities issued by various U.S. public-sector or corporate entities (collectively, “Fixed Income Securities”). The Adviser will use Fixed Income Securities to generate a total return for investors and exercise its discretion in the use of such instruments to seek to optimize the investment performance of the Fund. In addition, the Fund at times may actively select investments with differing maturities from the underlying components of the COMB Benchmark, may not invest in all of the COMB Benchmark’s components or in the same proportion as the COMB Benchmark, may invest in commodity-linked derivative instruments and other commodity-linked instruments outside the COMB Benchmark, and may emphasize certain commodity sectors more than others.

The Fund is called “No K-1” because it is designed to operate differently than commodity-based exchange traded funds that distribute a “Schedule K-1” to shareholders. Schedule K-1 is a tax document that contains information regarding a fund’s income and expenses. Schedule K-1 is a complex form and shareholders may find that preparing tax returns requires additional time or the assistance of a professional tax adviser, at additional expense to the shareholder. In contrast, the Fund is designed to be taxed like a conventional mutual fund and therefore will deliver a Form 1099 to investors, from which income, gains, and losses can be reported on the investor’s tax return. To deliver Form 1099 consistent with applicable tax law, the Fund currently invests in an underlying subsidiary, as discussed below.

The Fund currently gains exposure to the commodity futures markets by investing in commodity futures contracts (“Commodity Futures”). The Fund does not expect to invest directly in Commodity Futures. The Fund gains exposure to these investments by investing a portion of its assets in the GraniteShares COMB Cayman Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is advised by the Adviser, and the Adviser complies with the provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), relating to advisory contracts. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary is not an investment company registered under the 1940 Act. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity futures markets consistent with current U.S. federal income tax laws applicable to investment companies such as the Fund, which limit the ability of investment companies to invest directly in Commodity Futures. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective and will follow the same general investment policies and restrictions as the Fund. The Fund will invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Fund complies with the provisions of the 1940 Act governing capital structure and leverage on an aggregate basis with the Subsidiary. Except as otherwise noted, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of the Subsidiary.

The Fund’s principal investments are described below.

Commodity-linked derivative instruments. Commodities are assets that have tangible properties, such as oil, metals, and agricultural products. A commodity-linked instrument is a financial instrument whose value is linked to the price movement of an underlying commodity or commodity index. The value of commodity-linked instruments may be affected by overall market movements and other factors affecting the value of a particular industry or commodity, such as weather, disease, embargoes, or political and regulatory developments.

● Commodity Futures: The Fund currently gains exposure to the commodity futures markets by investing in Commodity Futures through the Subsidiary. A Commodity Futures is a standardized contract traded on, or subject to the rules of, an exchange that calls for the future delivery of a specified quantity and type of underlying commodity at a specified time and place or, alternatively, may call for cash settlement. ● Swap Agreements: Commodity-linked swap agreements (“Commodity Swaps” or “Swaps”) are contractual agreements whereby the cash flows agreed upon between the parties to the agreement are dependent upon the price of the underlying commodity or commodity index over the life of the swap. The Fund may enter into certain Commodity Swaps in the “over the counter” (“OTC”) market, that is, by negotiating directly with a third party called a “counterparty.” Other Commodity Swaps are cleared through a central counterparty and executed through a futures commission merchant. The Fund will invest in cleared Commodity Swaps through the Subsidiary and OTC Swaps directly or through the Subsidiary. The Fund may invest in Commodity Swaps as its assets grow.

Other commodity-linked instruments. The Fund may invest in other instruments whose value goes up or down based on price movements of underlying physical commodities, such as commodity-linked notes, exchange-traded products providing exposure to commodities (including exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) and other ETFs) and other investment companies. An ETN is an unsecured debt security that trades on an established exchange. Its underlying value is based on the value of an index, commodity, interest rate or other objectively determined reference. A commodity-linked note is an instrument that has characteristics of both a debt security and a commodity-linked derivative instrument. It typically makes interest payments like a debt security, and at maturity, the principal payment is linked to the price movement of a commodity, commodity index, or Commodity Futures contract.

Fixed Income Securities. The Fund will invest in Fixed Income Securities. The Fixed Income Securities in which the Fund may invest include U.S. government securities, U.S. government agency securities, corporate bonds, debentures and notes, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, event-linked bonds, bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits, bankers’ acceptances, commercial paper and other short-term fixed income securities with maturities of up to two years. The Fund’s Fixed Income Securities earn interest income for the Fund and can be used as collateral (also referred to as “margin”) for the Fund’s investments in Commodity Futures. The Fund does not target a specific duration or maturity for the Fixed Income Securities in which it invests. The average duration of the portfolio of Fixed Income Securities will vary based on interest rates.

The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities.

Concentration Policy

The Fund may not concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries. This restriction will not apply to obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, or securities of other investment companies.