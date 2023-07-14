The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

Range Cancer Therapeutics Index

The Index was established in 2023 by Range Fund Holdings (the “Index Provider”) a nd tracks the performance of a portfolio of U.S. exchange-listed pharmaceutical or biotechnology stocks or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) with a market capitalization of more than $250 million. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, companies must either derive (i) 50% or more of their commercial revenue from oncology products or (ii) 50% or more of their pipeline value (as defined by the Index Provider) from oncology drugs in development (collectively, “Cancer Therapeutics Companies”). Companies based in China are not eligible for inclusion in the Index. The Index is equal-weighted at the time of its semi-annual reconstitution and rebalance, which takes place on the third Tuesday of June and December.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (“ETC” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

To the extent the Index concentrates (

i.e.

The Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions and deletions)., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.