Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

-5.0%

1 yr return

-22.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-20.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.7%

Net Assets

$11.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.3
$11.72
$17.98

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 58.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CNCR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -41.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Loncar Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 13, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    1450000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Austin Wen

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.
Range Cancer Therapeutics Index
The Index was established in 2023 by Range Fund Holdings (the “Index Provider”) and tracks the performance of a portfolio of U.S. exchange-listed pharmaceutical or biotechnology stocks or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) with a market capitalization of more than $250 million. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, companies must either derive (i) 50% or more of their commercial revenue from oncology products or (ii) 50% or more of their pipeline value (as defined by the Index Provider) from oncology drugs in development (collectively, “Cancer Therapeutics Companies”). Companies based in China are not eligible for inclusion in the Index. The Index is equal-weighted at the time of its semi-annual reconstitution and rebalance, which takes place on the third Tuesday of June and December.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (“ETC” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions and deletions). To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
Read More

CNCR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNCR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.0% -11.3% 31.3% 92.07%
1 Yr -22.0% -25.2% 34.7% 98.78%
3 Yr -20.1%* -21.9% 15.7% 99.36%
5 Yr -10.7%* -15.4% 12.1% 98.55%
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.4% 16.0% 73.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNCR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.3% -53.9% 5.0% 99.35%
2021 -10.1% -22.3% 12.3% 84.31%
2020 10.9% -4.7% 41.4% 10.14%
2019 5.6% -10.2% 13.1% 28.79%
2018 -4.5% -5.7% 16.7% 96.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNCR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -41.3% -50.0% 22.6% 98.78%
1 Yr -51.1% -60.2% 34.7% 98.79%
3 Yr -8.0%* -21.9% 17.8% 80.26%
5 Yr -6.4%* -15.4% 16.9% 84.96%
10 Yr N/A* -6.4% 18.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNCR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.3% -53.9% 5.0% 99.35%
2021 -10.1% -22.3% 12.3% 84.31%
2020 10.9% -4.7% 41.4% 10.14%
2019 5.6% -10.2% 13.1% 28.79%
2018 -4.5% -5.7% 16.7% 96.03%

CNCR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CNCR Category Low Category High CNCR % Rank
Net Assets 11.6 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 89.02%
Number of Holdings 31 25 473 96.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.1 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 85.63%
Weighting of Top 10 55.13% 12.3% 80.8% 10.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. RAPT Therapeutics Inc 5.96%
  2. Merus NV 5.19%
  3. Janux Therapeutics Inc 4.74%
  4. Xencor Inc 4.22%
  5. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc 4.14%
  6. IGM Biosciences Inc 4.11%
  7. BeiGene Ltd 3.91%
  8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.76%
  9. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 3.76%
  10. Merck Co Inc 3.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CNCR % Rank
Stocks 		99.90% 85.37% 106.13% 19.38%
Cash 		0.10% -0.04% 9.01% 82.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 50.63%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 54.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 47.50%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 45.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CNCR % Rank
Healthcare 		100.00% 59.26% 100.00% 21.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 43.13%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 47.50%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 46.25%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 47.50%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 58.75%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 43.13%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 46.25%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 51.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 46.25%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 62.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CNCR % Rank
US 		71.19% 53.67% 104.41% 96.88%
Non US 		28.71% 0.00% 45.40% 2.50%

CNCR - Expenses

Operational Fees

CNCR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.08% 33.47% 65.00%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.03% 1.25% 71.95%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.89%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

CNCR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

CNCR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CNCR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 58.00% 0.00% 238.00% 65.47%

CNCR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CNCR Category Low Category High CNCR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 53.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CNCR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CNCR Category Low Category High CNCR % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.37% -2.54% 1.85% 63.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CNCR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CNCR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Austin Wen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Rafael Zayas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 19, 2020

1.95

2.0%

Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

