Name

As of 10/03/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Mohr Company Nav ETF

CNAV | ETF

$24.87

-

0.00%

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.8
$24.78
$24.87

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CNAV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mohr Company Nav ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Collaborative Investment Series Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is managed by Retireful, LLC (the “Adviser”) and designed for investors looking for long-term growth and who can tolerate large principal value fluctuations. The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by using a tactical approach to invest in (1) the common stocks of companies across the various industries that are found in the S&P 500 Index, or (2) money market funds. The Adviser’s tactical investment strategy allocates the Fund’s assets to companies in these industries based on the Adviser’s investment research process (as discussed below). “Nav” refers to the Fund’s strategy of seeking to “navigate” the Fund’s potential universe of investments through the use of the Adviser’s top-down process.

In pursuing the Fund’s strategy, the Adviser tactically allocates the Fund’s assets across the sub-industries that make up the 11 sectors found in the S&P 500 Index. The Adviser quantitative model analyzes price movement for each industry and the stocks of the companies in that industry. The Fund may hold up to 50 different common stocks across the approximately 117 sub-industries it considers for investment.

When the data for an industry is positive, the Fund will invest a portion of its assets in the strongest common stock in that sub-industry based on the Adviser’s quantitative model. When the data for an industry or sub-industry group is negative., the Fund will invest that portion of its assets in another industry or sub-industry group, or in a money market fund. The Fund will rebalance its assets if any one common stock holding reaches 10% of the Fund’s assets.

As a result of the Adviser’s tactical strategy and depending on market conditions, it is possible that the Fund may not have any investment exposure to any common stocks (e.g., if signals for each sub-industry are negative and thus the Fund is invested solely in a money market fund).

In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser will engage in frequent trading, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

CNAV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNAV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNAV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CNAV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CNAV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CNAV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CNAV Category Low Category High CNAV % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CNAV % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CNAV - Expenses

Operational Fees

CNAV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.70% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CNAV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CNAV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CNAV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CNAV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CNAV Category Low Category High CNAV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CNAV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CNAV Category Low Category High CNAV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CNAV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CNAV - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

