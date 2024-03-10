The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that is managed by Retireful, LLC (the “Adviser”) and designed for investors looking for long-term growth and who can tolerate large principal value fluctuations. The Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by using a tactical approach to invest in (1) the common stocks of companies across the various industries that are found in the S&P 500 Index, or (2) money market funds. The Adviser’s tactical investment strategy allocates the Fund’s assets to companies in these industries based on the Adviser’s investment research process (as discussed below). “Nav” refers to the Fund’s strategy of seeking to “navigate” the Fund’s potential universe of investments through the use of the Adviser’s top-down process.

In pursuing the Fund’s strategy, the Adviser tactically allocates the Fund’s assets across the sub-industries that make up the 11 sectors found in the S&P 500 Index. The Adviser quantitative model analyzes price movement for each industry and the stocks of the companies in that industry. The Fund may hold up to 50 different common stocks across the approximately 117 sub-industries it considers for investment.

When the data for an industry is positive, the Fund will invest a portion of its assets in the strongest common stock in that sub-industry based on the Adviser’s quantitative model. When the data for an industry or sub-industry group is negative., the Fund will invest that portion of its assets in another industry or sub-industry group, or in a money market fund. The Fund will rebalance its assets if any one common stock holding reaches 10% of the Fund’s assets.

As a result of the Adviser’s tactical strategy and depending on market conditions, it is possible that the Fund may not have any investment exposure to any common stocks (e.g., if signals for each sub-industry are negative and thus the Fund is invested solely in a money market fund).

In managing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser will engage in frequent trading, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.