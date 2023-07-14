Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.3%
1 yr return
11.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$24.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.1%
Expense Ratio 1.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CLSE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.3%
|-11.7%
|17.0%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|11.8%
|-27.2%
|22.0%
|5.24%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-19.9%
|23.4%
|8.72%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.4%
|13.1%
|1.91%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.3%
|11.5%
|1.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|CLSE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-54.0%
|40.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.4%
|12.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.0%
|7.1%
|N/A
|Period
|CLSE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-25.0%
|17.0%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-27.2%
|22.0%
|5.76%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-19.9%
|23.4%
|8.72%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|14.1%
|1.91%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|11.5%
|1.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|CLSE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-54.0%
|40.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.4%
|12.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.0%
|15.9%
|N/A
|CLSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLSE % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.8 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|78.35%
|Number of Holdings
|348
|3
|2670
|13.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.67 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|75.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.14%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|72.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLSE % Rank
|Stocks
|74.46%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|4.81%
|Cash
|25.54%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|95.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.60%
|8.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|34.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.68%
|8.11%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|152.17%
|25.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLSE % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|43.64%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|7.88%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|26.06%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|70.91%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.64%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|56.97%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|41.82%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|49.70%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|59.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|56.36%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|21.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CLSE % Rank
|US
|74.46%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|3.24%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-43.01%
|97.78%
|93.51%
|CLSE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.25%
|0.40%
|11.46%
|70.77%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|27.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|CLSE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CLSE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CLSE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|479.00%
|N/A
|CLSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLSE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.78%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|26.15%
|CLSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CLSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|CLSE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-3.33%
|2.88%
|N/A
|CLSE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2009
12.43
12.4%
Justin Neuberg is co-manager at Convergence Investment Partners, LLC for all the firm’s products. He joined the firm in 2013 and is actively involved in the day-to-day research, monitoring, and management of each of the investment products at Convergence. Justin oversees the ongoing research of factor effectiveness, portfolio exposures, and the empirical results for the company’s fundamentally-based products. In addition, Justin focuses on risk assessment and risk management for the various portfolio strategies. Justin has an extensive background in investment analytics and investment research. He has worked in financial services since 2002. Prior to joining the firm, Justin was an analyst and portfolio strategist at Mariner Wealth Advisors and CBIZ Wealth Management. During these years, he worked to develop a bond issuer scoring system which ranked over 400 corporate issuers on real-time financial statistics. Mr. Neuberg also developed a quantitative scoring system to rank global equity offerings based on company specific metrics for an Equity Income product, as the product’s lead analyst. Justin is a CFA charterholder with a bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Virginia and an MBA (finance) from Georgetown University. He is also a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society of San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2009
12.43
12.4%
David J. Abitz, CFA, founded QIS Advisors, the predecessor firm to the Adviser, in 2004. Mr. Abitz has more than two decades of investment experience and is the President and Chief Investment Officer of the Convergence Investment Partners LLC. Prior to founding the Convergence Investment Partners LLC, Mr. Abitz was Chief Investment Officer of the Custom Quantitative Solutions Group at M&I Investment Management Corporation from 2000 to 2004, where he managed the Marshall Equity Income Fund, Tax Efficient Portfolios, M&I High Dividend Income Portfolios and the M&I Long/Short Fund. Mr. Abitz began his career at M&I Investment Management Corporation as a fundamental equity research analyst and an equity trader. Mr. Abitz is a Chartered Financial Analyst with a BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He is a member of the Society of Quantitative Analysts, the Chicago Quantitative Alliance group, and the Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) Society Society of South Florida
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.99
|7.93
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...