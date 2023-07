Technical component (15% of rating), which uses factors such as price trend, price trend rate of change, and volume trend to identify stocks with strong momentum and price appreciation; and

Sentiment component (30% of rating), which uses factors such as earnings estimate trend, short interest, and industry relative strength to identify companies that are expected to outperform peers by informed Wall Street analysts and professionals.

The Chaikin Power Gauge seeks to identify each security’s current potential to outperform or underperform compared with peers.

To be selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index, a security must rank in the least volatile two-thirds of the Parent Index based on a calculation of its volatility over the prior year period and its sensitivity to the performance of the equity market (as measured by its beta) over the previous five year period.

The security types eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index include common stocks and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Underlying Index rebalances and reconstitutes annually and typically consists of up to 100 securities based on the Chaikin Power Gauge ranking. The Underlying Index selection criteria uses sector constraints to maintain exposure to the different sectors within a range of 80% to 120% of the weight of the sector in the Parent Index.

The Fund generally will invest in all of the securities that comprise its Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index. The Fund has adopted a policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its assets (net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of large-capitalization U.S. issuers.

The Fund may invest in one or more ETFs advised by the Advisor (“Affiliated ETFs”) that are not components of the index if such an investment will help the Fund track the Underlying Index.