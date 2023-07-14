The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
The Fund employs a “passive management” — or indexing — investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index, which was developed by IndexIQ LLC (“IndexIQ”) with Candriam (“Candriam”) acting as index consultant to IndexIQ. The Underlying Index incorporates thematic selection criteria designed to provide exposure to equity securities of companies that support the transition to more environmentally efficient transportation technologies, such as electric vehicles, bicycles, motor vehicle parts manufacturers, and multi-passenger transportation. The Underlying Index includes companies engaged in renewable energy production, sustainable mining for battery resources, vehicle production and sustainable transportation infrastructure. Companies selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index offer, support or enable cleaner transportation products and services. A company included in the Underlying Index is not required to be primarily or even directly engaged in activities that protect or achieve cleaner transportation technologies. The Underlying Index includes thematic selection criteria developed by IndexIQ and Candriam that reflect initiatives, research and programs of the National Wildlife Federation (“NWF”), a 501(c)(3) public charity.
The Underlying Index includes securities of large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies that trade in the U.S. and foreign markets, including emerging markets other than China, Egypt, India, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. The index universe consists of approximately the largest 99% of the free-float market capitalization in the global markets. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Underlying Index was approximately $1.29 billion to $2.21 trillion. As of June 30, 2022, the primary sectors within the Underlying Index are consumer discretionary, industrials and information technology.
The Underlying Index first applies developed and emerging market-specific screens to the initial universe to screen out companies that fail to meet certain minimum environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The Underlying Index also includes an exclusionary screen based on any continued and significant non-compliance with the principles within the United Nation’s Global Compact as well as the exclusion of companies engaged in certain businesses beyond minimum thresholds (e.g., companies that operate in countries with oppressive regimes, that operate in adult content, alcohol, armament, gambling, nuclear, and tobacco, or that utilize animal testing or genetic modification in research and development).
Initial Developed Markets Screen
Companies included in the initial universe that trade in developed markets are given an overall ESG score based according to the following business activity and stakeholder criteria. Companies are scored relative to other companies within the same industry.
The business activity criteria (the “Business Activity Criteria”) are:
Climate Change: Activities related to the production of renewable energy and decarbonizing business activities.
Resources and Waste: Activities related to the efficient utilization of resources, recycling, and mitigating the impact on ecosystems.
Digitalization and Innovation: Activities that drive higher industrial and resource efficiencies and protecting data privacy and the resilience of digital networks.
Health and Wellness: Activities related to providing healthy products and services, improving air quality, and investing in human capital through job creation, gender equality and decent working conditions.
Demographic Shifts: Activities related to providing products and services to aging populations in developed countries and supporting population growth in emerging countries through investment in infrastructure and the food supply chain.
The stakeholder criteria (the “Stakeholder Criteria”) are:
Treatment of customers, including advertising practices, after sales service and support, and anti-competitive behaviors.
Treatment of employees, including working conditions, employee retention, gender equality, training and career opportunities.
Environmental initiatives and compliance with new environmental legislation.
Supplier standards and oversight, including supplier adherence to fair labor standards.
Corporate governance, including quality of governance and ethics, adherence to accounting standards and anti-bribery efforts.
Societal impact and how the company is viewed by populations in the area where the company operates.
Companies that score in the lowest 30% are excluded from the Underlying Index.
Initial Emerging Markets Screen
Companies included in the initial universe that trade in emerging markets are excluded from the Underlying Index if they do not satisfy certain Business Activity Criteria and Stakeholder Criteria or if a company’s majority shareholder is a state or government entity with poor environmental, social or governance related performance.
Thematic Screen
The thematic selection criteria used by the Underlying Index to identify and score companies for potential inclusion in the Index are:
Transportation Equipment and Services: Activities related to providing fuel-efficient, clean or shared vehicle production and services (including electric vehicles, rail, air and shipping).
Clean Energy: Activities related to supporting clean transportation technologies through producing renewable and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.
Enabling Technology: Activities related to providing technology, software and hardware that allow for the transformation to more efficient transportation and reduced energy consumption, such as semiconductors, navigation and maps software, and computer aided design software.
Sustainable Transportation Infrastructure: Activities relating to the manufacture of essential or infrastructure components of the sustainable transportation industry, such as batteries, charging stations and electric motors.
The Underlying Index applies a three-part scoring process to determine a company’s thematic score based on the following three scoring criteria:
Revenue: A company’s revenue score on a theme is generated based on: (1) the percentage of revenue that the company derives from activities relevant to the theme (companies that generate a higher percentage of revenue from relevant activities score higher); and (2) the amount of revenue that the company derives from activities related to the theme (companies that generate a greater amount of revenue from relevant activities score higher).
Materiality Score: A company’s materiality score on a theme is generated based on the materiality of the company’s business relative to the theme.
Impact Score: A company’s impact score on a theme is generated based on: (1) the company’s ability to benefit from the development of environmental technologies; (2) company’s impact on carbon emissions and climate change, including investments in low-carbon technologies, the use of low-carbon inputs, the development of products with low-carbon intensity, and general exposure of the company’s revenue, assets and capital expenditures to climate change; (3) the company’s ability to offer quality products with reduced risk of chemical pollution and toxic waste; and (4) the company’s management of natural resources in input materials and energy, products and waste.
The thematic score is determined based on the revenue, materiality and impact scores.
Following the application of the screens and exclusion criteria, the Underlying Index selects the top-ranked 50 to 80 companies for inclusion based on the thematic selection criteria scoring. The number of companies selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index will vary depending on the number of companies that exceed the minimum thematic screening score required for inclusion in the Underlying Index. The components are selected by starting with the securities with the highest score until either the total number of selected securities is 80, or the score of the next-ranked security fails to score above the minimum threshold. If there are less than 50 securities at the end of the process, the selection continues until at least 50 securities are selected in the Underlying Index.
Securities selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index are weighted using a modified market capitalization-weighting methodology, with a minimum component weight of 0.25% and maximum component weight of 3% at the time of rebalance.
The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly. The Underlying Index applies the exclusionary screen on a monthly basis and any company identified in the exclusionary screen is removed from the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index may include as a component one or more ETFs advised by the Advisor (“Affiliated ETFs”) and the Fund will typically invest in any Affiliated ETF included in the Underlying Index. The Fund also may invest in Affiliated ETFs that are not components of the index if such an investment will help the Fund track the Underlying Index.
James Harrison has been a member of the portfolio management team of IndexIQ Advisors LLC since 2015. Prior to joining IndexIQ, Mr. Harrison served as trading assistant, operations specialist and sales assistant at Cuttone & Company from 2010 to 2015. Mr. Harrison is a graduate of St. Lawrence University.
Greg Barrato
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 21, 2021
0.61
0.6%
Mr. Barrato has managed the MainStay VP IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Portfolio since inception. Mr. Barrato joined IndexIQ Advisors LLC as a Vice President in November 2010 and has been a Senior Vice President of the IndexIQ Advisors LLC since August 2013. Prior to joining IndexIQ Advisors LLC, Mr. Barrato served as Head Global Equity Trader and Trader at Lucerne Capital Management, LLC from 2008 to 2010 and as Assistant Trader and Operations Manager at ReachCapital Management, LP from 2004 to 2008. Mr. Barrato is a 2002 graduate of the University of Connecticut.