The Fund employs a “passive management” — or indexing — investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index, which was developed by IndexIQ LLC (“IndexIQ”) with Candriam (“Candriam”) acting as index consultant to IndexIQ. The Underlying Index incorporates thematic selection criteria designed to provide exposure to equity securities of companies that support the transition to more environmentally efficient transportation technologies, such as electric vehicles, bicycles, motor vehicle parts manufacturers, and multi-passenger transportation. The Underlying Index includes companies engaged in renewable energy production, sustainable mining for battery resources, vehicle production and sustainable transportation infrastructure. Companies selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index offer, support or enable cleaner transportation products and services. A company included in the Underlying Index is not required to be primarily or even directly engaged in activities that protect or achieve cleaner transportation technologies. The Underlying Index includes thematic selection criteria developed by IndexIQ and Candriam that reflect initiatives, research and programs of the National Wildlife Federation (“NWF”), a 501(c)(3) public charity.

The Underlying Index includes securities of large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies that trade in the U.S. and foreign markets, including emerging markets other than China, Egypt, India, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. The index universe consists of approximately the largest 99% of the free-float market capitalization in the global markets. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Underlying Index was approximately $1.29 billion to $2.21 trillion. As of June 30, 2022, the primary sectors within the Underlying Index are consumer discretionary, industrials and information technology.

The Underlying Index first applies developed and emerging market-specific screens to the initial universe to screen out companies that fail to meet certain minimum environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The Underlying Index also includes an exclusionary screen based on any continued and significant non-compliance with the principles within the United Nation’s Global Compact as well as the exclusion of companies engaged in certain businesses beyond minimum thresholds (e.g., companies that operate in countries with oppressive regimes, that operate in adult content, alcohol, armament, gambling, nuclear, and tobacco, or that utilize animal testing or genetic modification in research and development).

Initial Developed Markets Screen

Companies included in the initial universe that trade in developed markets are given an overall ESG score based according to the following business activity and stakeholder criteria. Companies are scored relative to other companies within the same industry.

The business activity criteria (the “Business Activity Criteria”) are: