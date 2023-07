The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in the securities of the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill Index (the "Underlying Index"), and in securities that the Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the securities that comprise the Underlying Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Underlying Index, the Fund may invest in debt securities that are not included in the Underlying Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index is designed to measure the performance of public obligations of the U.S. Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 1 month and less than 3 months. To be a part of the eligible universe of the Underlying Index, certain criteria, as defined by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider"), must be met. As of each selection date, the Underlying Index is comprised of Treasury bills (“T-Bills”) issued by the U.S. government, that have a remaining maturity of less than 3 months and at least 1 month. In addition, each security must be zero coupon, be denominated in U.S. dollars and have an amount outstanding of at least $250 million, as determined by the Index Provider on the selection date. A zero coupon bond is a bond that is sold at a discount, does not pay interest, and pays its face value at maturity.

The Underlying Index is reconstituted and re-weighted monthly. Each index component is weighted using the market value based on the last evaluated bid price and accrued interest, in proportion to the aggregated market value of all index components in the Underlying Index. As of June 13, 2023, the Underlying Index had 18 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). In addition, any determinations related to the constituents of the Underlying Index are made independent of the Fund's portfolio managers. The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.