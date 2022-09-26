The Index is provided by Indxx, LLC (the “Index Provider”) and includes domestic companies that deliver cloud computing infrastructure, platforms, or services. The companies included in the Index are involved in the delivery of computing services – servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and more, over the internet, which is often referred to as the “Cloud.” The Index Provider has defined cloud computing to include three themes: (1) Infrastructure as a service . The infrastructure as a service category includes companies that provide virtualized computing resources over the internet and companies that host infrastructure components and include shared resources services like shared storage, shared servers, and storage pools. (2) Platform as a service . The platform as a service category includes companies that provide hardware and software tools that are required for application development and those companies that build and supply a resilient and optimized environment upon which users can install applications and data sets. (3) Software as a service . The software as a service category includes companies that are involved in licensing and delivering software and distribution models that deliver software applications over the internet and are often called web services. The Index selects stocks that meet the following criteria: listed on a US stock exchange, derive at least 50% of its revenue from activities related to the above themes, have a minimum total market capitalization of $500 million, a 6-month average daily turnover greater than, or equal to, $2 million, and have traded on 90% of the eligible trading days of the prior 6-month period. To be included in the Index, all securities must have a free float equivalent to 10% or less of shares outstanding and the securities must be trading at a price less than $10,000. Components are weighted based on their security-level free float market capitalization and each security is capped at comprising no more than 5% of the Index. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted annually. As of December 31, 2021, the Index was comprised of 50 constituents with a median total market capitalization of $6.9 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $385.8 million to $269.8 billion, and were concentrated in the information technology sector. The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries ( i.e. , hold 25% or more of its total assets in investments that provide inverse leveraged exposure to a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated. The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests in swap agreements, futures contracts, short positions or other financial instruments that, in combination, provide inverse (opposite) or short leveraged exposure to the Index equal to at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes). The Fund may also gain inverse leveraged exposure by investing in a combination of financial instruments, such as swaps or futures contracts that provide short exposure to the Index, to a representative sample of the securities in the Index that has aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index or to an ETF that tracks the same Index or a substantially similar index, or the Fund may short securities of the Index, or short an ETF that tracks the same Index or a substantially similar index. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting securities in order to gain inverse leveraged exposure to the Index or its components. When the Fund shorts securities, including the securities of another investment company, it borrows shares of that security or investment company, which it then sells. The Fund closes out a short sale by purchasing the security that it has sold short and returning that security to the entity that lent the security. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund is expected to hold money market funds, deposit accounts with institutions with high quality credit ratings, and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times consistent with its stated inverse leveraged investment objective, but may not always have inverse exposure to all of the securities in the Index, or its weighting of inverse exposure to securities or industries may be different from that of the Index. In addition, the Fund may have inverse exposure to securities, ETFs or financial instruments not included in the Index. The Fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective without regard to overall market movement or the increase or decrease of the value of the securities in the Index. At the close of the markets each trading day, Rafferty rebalances the Fund’s portfolio so that its exposure to the Index is consistent with the Fund’s inverse leveraged investment objective. For example, if the Index has fallen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should rise, meaning that the Fund’s exposure will need to be increased. Conversely, if the Index has risen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should fall, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be reduced and that a shareholder should lose money, a result that is the opposite of traditional index tracking ETFs. This re-positioning strategy may result in high portfolio turnover. The terms “daily,” “day,” and “trading day,” refer to the period from the close of the markets on one trading day to the close of the markets on the next trading day. The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval. Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from -200% of the return of the Index over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Index performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the Index’s volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the Index's performance decreases over a period longer than a single day.