Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

The Energy & Minerals Group EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF

ETF
CHRG
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.155 -0.12 -0.55%
primary theme
N/A
CHRG (ETF)

The Energy & Minerals Group EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.155 -0.12 -0.55%
primary theme
N/A
CHRG (ETF)

The Energy & Minerals Group EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$21.155 -0.12 -0.55%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Energy & Minerals Group EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF

CHRG | ETF

$21.16

$2.6 M

0.00%

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

-15.4%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

83.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.3
$19.93
$25.46

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

The Energy & Minerals Group EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF

CHRG | ETF

$21.16

$2.6 M

0.00%

0.95%

CHRG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The Energy & Minerals Group EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    PENN Capital Funds Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) advised by The Energy & Minerals Group Advisors, LLC (formerly, Element ETFs, LLC) (the “Adviser”). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by concentrating its investments in a combination of financial instruments that are economically linked to elements necessary for the production of batteries and Battery Energy Storage Systems (“BESS”) used in the electric vehicle and solar industries. Such elements are currently lithium, nickel, copper and cobalt. The Fund may also invest in financial instruments that are economically linked to manganese or graphite.

A BESS is a type of energy storage system that uses batteries to store and distribute energy in the form of electricity.BESS are commonly used in electricity grids and in other applications such as electric vehicles, solar power installations, and smart homes.  Generally, a BESS consists of one or more batteries that store electrical energy for use at a later time. The stored energy can then be drawn upon when needed to meet demands for power across various applications.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests, either directly or through a wholly-owned subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”), in lithium, nickel, copper and cobalt exchange-traded futures contracts, equity securities linked to batteries and BESS, and Collateral (as defined below).  The Fund will not invest directly into metal commodities.  Instead, the Fund attempts to obtain investment returns that are highly correlated to the lithium, nickel, copper and cobalt by investing in instruments such as lithium, nickel, copper and cobalt futures contracts indirectly through its Subsidiary.  The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with exposure to lithium, nickel, copper and cobalt futures contracts in accordance with the limits of the federal tax laws, which limit the ability of investment companies like the Fund to invest directly in such investments. 

The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at each quarter-end of the Fund’s fiscal year. The Subsidiary operates under Cayman Islands law. It is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund and advised by the Adviser. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund and will follow the same general investment policies and restrictions, except that unlike the Fund, it may invest without limit in lithium, nickel, copper and cobalt futures contracts. Except as noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary.  

Because the Fund intends to qualify as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (“Code”), the Fund’s investments in the Subsidiary are limited by certain requirements of the Code and related Internal Revenue Service regulations. Accordingly, the Fund (and the Subsidiary, as applicable) invests its remaining assets directly in equity securities linked to batteries and BESS in addition to Collateral.  Collateral is defined as high-quality securities such as U.S. Treasuries, other U.S. Government obligations, money market funds, cash and cash-like equivalents (e.g., high quality commercial paper and similar instruments that are rated investment grade or, if unrated, of comparable quality as the Adviser may determine) that provide liquidity, serve as margin or collateralize the Subsidiary’s investments in lithium, nickel, copper and cobalt exchange-traded futures contracts.

The Fund will have exposure to U.S. and non-U.S. markets and both developed and emerging markets. The Fund may enter into forward foreign currency exchange contracts in order to protect against uncertainty in the level of future foreign currency exchange rates.

The Fund may invest in securities of companies of all sizes. Small-mid capitalization companies are those with market capitalizations at the time of investment between $2 billion and $20 billion.

As a result of its strategy, the Fund may have a relatively high level of portfolio turnover as compared to other funds, which may affect the Fund’s performance due to higher transaction costs.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

CHRG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHRG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -15.4% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHRG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHRG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHRG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CHRG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CHRG Category Low Category High CHRG % Rank
Net Assets 2.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 10 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 2.52 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 83.91% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 65.64%
  2. U.S. Bank Money Market Deposit Account 22.24%
  3. LME NICKEL FUTURE May23 1.80%
  4. Lithium LiOH COME Sep23 0.17%
  5. Lithium LiOH COME Aug23 0.12%
  6. Lithium LiOH COME Jul23 -0.01%
  7. Cobalt Fastmarket May23 -0.42%
  8. Lithium LiOH COME Jun23 -0.58%
  9. COPPER FUTURE May23 -1.91%
  10. LME NICKEL FUTURE May23 -3.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CHRG % Rank
Bonds 		65.64% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		38.33% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-3.97% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHRG % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		22.24% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-3.97% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHRG % Rank
US 		65.64% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CHRG - Expenses

Operational Fees

CHRG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.95% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CHRG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CHRG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CHRG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CHRG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CHRG Category Low Category High CHRG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CHRG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CHRG Category Low Category High CHRG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CHRG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CHRG - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×