Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Northern Lights Fund Trust II - LifeGoal Children Investment ETF

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Northern Lights Fund Trust II - LifeGoal Children Investment ETF

CHLD | ETF

-

$500 K

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$500 K

Holdings in Top 10

64.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CHLD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Northern Lights Fund Trust II - LifeGoal Children Investment ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Lifegoal ETFs
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Taylor Sohns

Fund Description

CHLD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -16.7% 2.1% 11.64%
1 Yr N/A -32.9% 1.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -11.7% 3.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -8.5% 2.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 3.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -39.5% 2.3% N/A
2021 N/A -4.4% 4.8% N/A
2020 N/A -5.7% 7.6% N/A
2019 N/A -7.4% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 3.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CHLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -16.7% 2.1% 11.11%
1 Yr N/A -32.9% 1.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -11.7% 3.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -8.5% 2.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 3.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CHLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -39.5% 2.3% N/A
2021 N/A -4.4% 4.8% N/A
2020 N/A -5.7% 7.6% N/A
2019 N/A -3.5% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 7.2% N/A

CHLD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CHLD Category Low Category High CHLD % Rank
Net Assets 500 K 479 K 6.08 B 99.31%
Number of Holdings 37 3 7774 27.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 315 K -56 M 5.07 B 97.92%
Weighting of Top 10 64.81% 10.9% 100.0% 82.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VANGUARD S/T CORP BOND ET 11.73%
  2. ISHARES CMBS ETF 9.60%
  3. SPDR PORT HY BD 7.38%
  4. VANECK J. P. MOR 6.60%
  5. PGIM ULTRA SHORT 5.42%
  6. VANGUARD VALUE ETF 5.23%
  7. SCHWAB U.S. TIPS ETF 5.15%
  8. ISHARES 10-20 YEAR TREASU 5.08%
  9. VANGUARD LONG-TERM CORP B 5.07%
  10. ISHARES MSCI GLO 3.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CHLD % Rank
Stocks 		99.66% -1.95% 57.00% 2.78%
Cash 		0.34% -54.98% 76.00% 68.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.73% 97.22%
Other 		0.00% -3.09% 22.34% 11.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.97% 22.92%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 130.40% 86.11%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHLD % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 91.26% 5.56%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 25.62% 88.89%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 78.69% 21.53%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.86% 91.67%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 19.76% 89.58%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 20.10% 89.58%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 27.98% 95.83%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.71% 12.50%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 22.77% 4.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 19.49% 56.94%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 12.77% 6.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CHLD % Rank
US 		99.66% -1.96% 56.43% 13.19%
Non US 		0.00% -2.14% 14.08% 1.39%

CHLD - Expenses

Operational Fees

CHLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.11% 3.16% 81.94%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.25% 81.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

CHLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CHLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CHLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 318.00% N/A

CHLD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CHLD Category Low Category High CHLD % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.21% 98.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CHLD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CHLD Category Low Category High CHLD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.30% 3.99% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CHLD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CHLD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Taylor Sohns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2021

0.39

0.4%

Taylor Sohns. Mr. Sohns is a portfolio manager of the Funds and the Co-Chief Investment Officer of LifeGoal Investments LLC. Mr. Sohns has over 12 years of experience in the investment and asset management industry, beginning his career in 2009 at Northwestern Mutual. Prior to joining LifeGoal in August 2021, Mr. Sohns was with Legg Mason from 2010 to 2018, joined Lord Abbett in 2018, and then rejoined Legg Mason (which was subsequent acquired by Franklin Templeton) in 2019. Mr. Sohns has a bachelor’s degree in Finance and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York. .

Brett Sohns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2021

0.39

0.4%

Brett Sohns. Mr. Sohns is a portfolio manager of the Funds and the Co-Chief Investment Officer of LifeGoal Investments LLC. Mr. Sohns has over 14 years of experience in the investment and asset management industry. Prior to founding LifeGoal in 2021, Mr. Sohns was at Advisors Asset Management and at the Hartford Funds before 2019. Mr. Sohns received his BBA and MBA from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 26.96 6.04 1.92

