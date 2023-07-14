Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF

Active ETF
CGV
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.2365 -0.1 -0.78%
primary theme
N/A
CGV (ETF)

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.2365 -0.1 -0.78%
primary theme
N/A
CGV (ETF)

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.2365 -0.1 -0.78%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF

CGV | Active ETF

$13.24

$105 M

0.71%

$0.09

1.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$105 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.3
$12.14
$13.99

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF

CGV | Active ETF

$13.24

$105 M

0.71%

$0.09

1.76%

CGV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Conductor Global Equity Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities or investments that are economically tied to equity securities. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in a portfolio of equity securities of companies that are believed to exhibit strong fundamental attributes. The Fund’s investment adviser, IronHorse Capital LLC (“IronHorse” or the “Adviser”), develops the composition of the Fund’s portfolio using technical, fundamental and quantitative analysis to select equity securities that meet specific value-oriented criteria. The Fund’s investment in shares of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), will be counted toward the 80% policy discussed above to the extent such investments have economic characteristics similar to equity securities.

The Adviser employs a fundamentals-based quantitative factor model to attempt to identify investments that are undervalued by the market in comparison to the Adviser’s assessment of the investments’ intrinsic value. The model relies upon fundamental metrics which include, but are not limited to: cash flow generation, profitability and balance sheet metrics. Once investment opportunities meeting these fundamental criteria are identified, the Adviser employs a technical model to measure relative price trends. The technical model evaluates the momentum, pricing behavior and chart patterns of each security to trigger buy and sell decisions. No individual securities will be purchased unless all specific fundamental and technical criteria are satisfied. The Adviser will generally sell an investment whose price the Adviser believes is no longer undervalued by the market in comparison to the Adviser’s assessment of the investments’ intrinsic value, as a result of a material change in the business of the issuer or a material appreciation in the price of the security, or if the Adviser believes that a more attractive investment opportunity becomes available.

The Fund seeks to invest under normal circumstances in equity securities that are economically tied to at least three countries (one of which may be the United States). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its assets in issuers located outside the United States, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Adviser, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30% of its assets in issuers located outside the United States. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and equity-equivalent securities. The Fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities of U.S. and foreign (non-U.S.) issuers, provided that such investments shall be in accordance with the limits set forth in the second sentence of this paragraph. The Fund may invest in common stocks of large-cap companies, as well as small and mid-cap companies. The Adviser typically purchases stocks on host exchanges of a company’s respective country of domicile, allowing the Fund to benefit from pure currency diversification.

The Fund prioritizes managing risk exposures. When the Adviser’s macro analysis indicates that market risks have risen, the Fund may employ hedges such as cash or ETFs to preserve portfolio returns. The Fund may engage in active trading of portfolio securities to achieve its investment goal.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending to generate income.

Read More

CGV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGV Category Low Category High CGV % Rank
Net Assets 105 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 55 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 37 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 56.18% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NUCOR CORP 2.87%
  2. INDO TAMBANGRAYA 2.12%
  3. GOLDEN ENERGY 1.83%
  4. BBH SWEEP VEHICLE 1.82%
  5. COCA-COLA FEMSA 1.81%
  6. Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS 1.77%
  7. CHINA SHENHUA-H 1.63%
  8. DMCI HLDGS INC 1.55%
  9. Sankyo Co Ltd 1.47%
  10. Gold Fields Ltd 1.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGV % Rank
Stocks 		60.75% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		38.24% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		1.01% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGV % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGV % Rank
Non US 		45.55% N/A N/A N/A
US 		15.21% N/A N/A N/A

CGV - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.76% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CGV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CGV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGV Category Low Category High CGV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.71% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGV Category Low Category High CGV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CGV - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×