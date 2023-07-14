The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities or investments that are economically tied to equity securities. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in a portfolio of equity securities of companies that are believed to exhibit strong fundamental attributes. The Fund’s investment adviser, IronHorse Capital LLC (“IronHorse” or the “Adviser”), develops the composition of the Fund’s portfolio using technical, fundamental and quantitative analysis to select equity securities that meet specific value-oriented criteria. The Fund’s investment in shares of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), will be counted toward the 80% policy discussed above to the extent such investments have economic characteristics similar to equity securities.

The Adviser employs a fundamentals-based quantitative factor model to attempt to identify investments that are undervalued by the market in comparison to the Adviser’s assessment of the investments’ intrinsic value. The model relies upon fundamental metrics which include, but are not limited to: cash flow generation, profitability and balance sheet metrics. Once investment opportunities meeting these fundamental criteria are identified, the Adviser employs a technical model to measure relative price trends. The technical model evaluates the momentum, pricing behavior and chart patterns of each security to trigger buy and sell decisions. No individual securities will be purchased unless all specific fundamental and technical criteria are satisfied. The Adviser will generally sell an investment whose price the Adviser believes is no longer undervalued by the market in comparison to the Adviser’s assessment of the investments’ intrinsic value, as a result of a material change in the business of the issuer or a material appreciation in the price of the security, or if the Adviser believes that a more attractive investment opportunity becomes available.

The Fund seeks to invest under normal circumstances in equity securities that are economically tied to at least three countries (one of which may be the United States). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its assets in issuers located outside the United States, unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Adviser, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30% of its assets in issuers located outside the United States. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks and equity-equivalent securities. The Fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities of U.S. and foreign (non-U.S.) issuers, provided that such investments shall be in accordance with the limits set forth in the second sentence of this paragraph. The Fund may invest in common stocks of large-cap companies, as well as small and mid-cap companies. The Adviser typically purchases stocks on host exchanges of a company’s respective country of domicile, allowing the Fund to benefit from pure currency diversification.

The Fund prioritizes managing risk exposures. When the Adviser’s macro analysis indicates that market risks have risen, the Fund may employ hedges such as cash or ETFs to preserve portfolio returns. The Fund may engage in active trading of portfolio securities to achieve its investment goal.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending to generate income.