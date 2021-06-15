Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF

ETF
CGUI
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
CGUI (ETF)

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
CGUI (ETF)

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF

CGUI | ETF

-

-

-

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF

CGUI | ETF

-

-

-

-

CGUI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds and other debt securities that accrue income, which may be represented by derivatives. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest primarily in investment grade, U.S. dollar denominated short-term debt, including: high-quality, short-term money market instruments such as commercial paper and certificates of deposit; U.S. Treasury securities and other government securities guaranteed or issued by an agency or instrumentality of the U.S. government; corporate securities; and asset-backed securities. The fund may invest substantially in debt securities that are tied economically to countries outside the United States, including securities issued by foreign corporations or foreign governments and their agencies and instrumentalities.

The fund will invest primarily in investment-grade debt with a minimum short-term rating of P-2, A-2 or F2 or better, or a minimum long-term rating of BBB- or Baa3, in each case given by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser.

The fund may also invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The fund seeks to maintain an average portfolio duration of one year or less. However, under certain market conditions, such as in periods of significant volatility in interest rates and spreads, the fund’s duration may be longer than one year. In addition, under normal market conditions, the fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less.

The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case. In addition, under normal market conditions, the fund will invest more than 25% of its assets in securities issued by companies in the financials group of industries. However, the fund may invest 25% of its assets or less in such industries as a temporary defensive measure.

The fund’s assets are managed by a team of portfolio managers. Under this approach, the fund’s managers work together to oversee the fund’s entire portfolio. For more information regarding the investment process of the fund, see the “Management and organization” section of this prospectus.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

CGUI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGUI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGUI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGUI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGUI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGUI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGUI Category Low Category High CGUI % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGUI % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CGUI - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGUI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.18% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CGUI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CGUI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGUI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGUI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGUI Category Low Category High CGUI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGUI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGUI Category Low Category High CGUI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGUI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CGUI - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×