The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds and other debt securities that accrue income, which may be represented by derivatives. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest primarily in investment grade, U.S. dollar denominated short-term debt, including: high-quality, short-term money market instruments such as commercial paper and certificates of deposit; U.S. Treasury securities and other government securities guaranteed or issued by an agency or instrumentality of the U.S. government; corporate securities; and asset-backed securities. The fund may invest substantially in debt securities that are tied economically to countries outside the United States, including securities issued by foreign corporations or foreign governments and their agencies and instrumentalities.

The fund will invest primarily in investment-grade debt with a minimum short-term rating of P-2, A-2 or F2 or better, or a minimum long-term rating of BBB- or Baa3, in each case given by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser.

The fund may also invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The fund seeks to maintain an average portfolio duration of one year or less. However, under certain market conditions, such as in periods of significant volatility in interest rates and spreads, the fund’s duration may be longer than one year. In addition, under normal market conditions, the fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less.

The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case. In addition, under normal market conditions, the fund will invest more than 25% of its assets in securities issued by companies in the financials group of industries. However, the fund may invest 25% of its assets or less in such industries as a temporary defensive measure.

The fund’s assets are managed by a team of portfolio managers. Under this approach, the fund’s managers work together to oversee the fund’s entire portfolio. For more information regarding the investment process of the fund, see the “Management and organization” section of this prospectus.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.