The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in, or derive at least 80% of its income from, securities that are exempt from regular federal income tax. Such securities consist of municipal bonds, which are debt obligations that pay interest that is exempt from federal income taxation, with payments made from a wide variety of sources, including governmental revenue streams and private enterprises. The fund will invest up to 20% of its assets in bonds that fund private, for-profit organizations (also known as private activity bonds) whose interest is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds and other debt instruments. The fund may invest in insured municipal bonds, which are municipal bonds that are insured generally as to the timely payment of interest and repayment of principal. In addition, the fund may invest in debt securities of varying credit quality, including up to 10% of its assets in debt securities rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. Securities rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity. The fund will maintain a weighted average effective portfolio duration that is within 1 year of that of The Bloomberg Municipal Short 1-5 Years Index.

The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its primary investment strategies.

The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.

The fund’s assets are managed by a team of portfolio managers. Under this approach, the fund’s managers work together to oversee the fund’s entire portfolio.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.