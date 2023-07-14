The fund will invest primarily in bonds (bonds include any debt instrument and cash equivalents, and may be represented by derivatives). The fund maintains a portfolio of bonds, other debt securities (including asset-backed securities and other securities described below) and money market instruments consisting primarily of debt securities rated BBB– or Baa3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. The fund’s average portfolio duration is generally expected to be less than 2 years, but may be up to 3 years.

The fund primarily invests in debt securities denominated in U.S. dollars, including securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government, securities of corporate issuers, mortgage-backed securities and debt securities and mortgage-backed securities issued by government sponsored entities and federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. In addition, the fund may invest in asset-backed securities (securities backed by assets such as auto loans, credit card receivables or other providers of credit).

The fund may invest in debt securities of issuers domiciled outside the U.S. including, but not limited to, corporate debt and inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index, such as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers, so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index.

The fund may also invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its primary investment strategies.

The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.

The fund’s assets are managed by a team of portfolio managers. Under this approach, the fund’s managers work together to oversee the fund’s entire portfolio. For more information regarding the investment process of the fund, see the “Management and organization” section of this prospectus.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.