Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

Active ETF
CGSD
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.26 -0.05 -0.18%
primary theme
N/A
CGSD (ETF)

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.26 -0.05 -0.18%
primary theme
N/A
CGSD (ETF)

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.26 -0.05 -0.18%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

CGSD | Active ETF

$25.26

$250 M

4.18%

$1.06

0.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$250 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.3
$25.02
$25.75

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

CGSD | Active ETF

$25.26

$250 M

4.18%

$1.06

0.25%

CGSD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund will invest primarily in bonds (bonds include any debt instrument and cash equivalents, and may be represented by derivatives). The fund maintains a portfolio of bonds, other debt securities (including asset-backed securities and other securities described below) and money market instruments consisting primarily of debt securities rated BBB– or Baa3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. The fund’s average portfolio duration is generally expected to be less than 2 years, but may be up to 3 years.

The fund primarily invests in debt securities denominated in U.S. dollars, including securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government, securities of corporate issuers, mortgage-backed securities and debt securities and mortgage-backed securities issued by government sponsored entities and federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. In addition, the fund may invest in asset-backed securities (securities backed by assets such as auto loans, credit card receivables or other providers of credit).

The fund may invest in debt securities of issuers domiciled outside the U.S. including, but not limited to, corporate debt and inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index, such as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers, so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index.

The fund may also invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its primary investment strategies.

The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.

The fund’s assets are managed by a team of portfolio managers. Under this approach, the fund’s managers work together to oversee the fund’s entire portfolio. For more information regarding the investment process of the fund, see the “Management and organization” section of this prospectus.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

CGSD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGSD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGSD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGSD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGSD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGSD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGSD Category Low Category High CGSD % Rank
Net Assets 250 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 320 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 27.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 33.96% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 1.46%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.36%
  3. Imperial Fund Mortgage Trust 2023-NQM1 1.07%
  4. PFS Financing Corp 1.02%
  5. Citigroup Inc 0.97%
  6. Morgan Stanley 0.87%
  7. Fannie Mae Connecticut Avenue Securities 0.87%
  8. JPMorgan Chase Co 0.85%
  9. Fannie Mae Connecticut Avenue Securities 0.84%
  10. Santander Drive Auto Receivables Trust 2023-1 0.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGSD % Rank
Bonds 		85.08% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		16.04% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		9.60% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.04% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGSD % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGSD % Rank
US 		16.04% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGSD % Rank
Derivative 		0.08% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.04% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGSD % Rank
US 		85.08% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CGSD - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGSD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CGSD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CGSD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGSD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGSD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGSD Category Low Category High CGSD % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.18% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGSD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGSD Category Low Category High CGSD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGSD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CGSD - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×