Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF

ETF
CGRO
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$19.8655 -0.22 -1.08%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 10/18/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF

CGRO | ETF

$19.87

-

0.00%

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.1
$19.87
$20.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CGRO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CoreValues Alpha Greater China Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Oct 17, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of companies operating in high-growth sectors in Greater China, which includes mainland China, Taiwan, and China’s special administrative regions, such as Hong Kong. The Fund’s sub-adviser, MSA Power Funds LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), seeks to develop a portfolio with a goal to capture the growth in these companies with operations in Greater China. The strategy is driven by the Sub-Adviser’s “core values” approach, which targets accessing economic growth and seeking to capture economic gains or “alpha” in China without falling afoul of US sanctions or compromising American values or national interests (please see “Additional Information about the Fund” below for more information).

The Fund will primarily invest in equity securities of growth companies that are exposed to the economies in Greater China. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of equity securities of companies operating in what the Sub-Adviser views as high-growth sectors, including, but not limited to, Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Financials, Health Care, Industrials, and Information Technology.

The allocation across sectors and company weighting within the Fund’s portfolio will be based on the Sub-Adviser’s top-down macro research, with the aim of identifying sectors with the greatest growth potential. The Sub-Adviser analyzes relevant publicly available data, including data reflecting economic growth, inflation, interest rate, consumption, industry and sector trends, and public policy and regulations. In addition, the Sub-Adviser conducts “on-ground” due diligence. That is, the Sub-Adviser gains insights from employees located in China who are aware of local, publicly available information, consumption behaviors, and trends in China in real time. The Sub-Adviser also conducts a “bottoms up” analysis of individual companies through fundamental analysis. In particular, the Sub-Adviser analyzes company-specific data, including financial reporting data, balance sheet information, cash flow data, corporate governance information, management expertise information, and product and market opportunity information. The weight of each sector and company in the Fund’s portfolio will be determined based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of its growth potential and will change over time.

The Fund may invest in issuers listed on exchanges outside of China, including issuers listed in Hong Kong, Taiwan and the United States. However, the Fund’s investments are expected to be principally listed in the U.S. The Fund’s investments in U.S. companies will focus on companies that derive a meaningful portion (e.g., above 15%) of their sales from Greater China. The Fund also may invest in issuers listed in China and may invest in China A-shares (“A-Shares”), which are common stocks and other equity securities that are listed or traded on a Chinese stock exchange, and which are quoted in renminbi. The Fund expects to access A-Shares through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (together, “Stock Connect”). The Fund may also access securities of companies through the qualified foreign investor (“QFI”) program or by other means that become available in the future.

The Fund’s investments in equity securities may also include depository receipts. The Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks or trust companies. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, although they may be traded in several international trading markets.

Additional Portfolio Attributes

The Fund’s portfolio will generally consist of between 30 and 40 securities. The Fund may invest in small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that the Fund may invest a high percentage of its assets in a fewer number of issuers.

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks and other equity-related securities of companies operating in high-growth sectors in Greater China. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, Greater China includes mainland China, Taiwan, and China’s special administrative regions, such as Hong Kong. The Fund considers a company to be operating in China if it (1) is organized under the laws of, or maintains its principal place of business in, Greater China; (2) has at least 50% of its assets physically located in Greater China; (3) derives 40% or more of its gross revenue or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services provided in Greater China at the time of the Fund’s investment; or (4) is primarily traded on the Chinese, Taiwan, or Hong Kong exchanges.

Read More

CGRO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGRO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGRO Category Low Category High CGRO % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGRO % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CGRO - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.89% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGRO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGRO Category Low Category High CGRO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGRO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGRO Category Low Category High CGRO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGRO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CGRO - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

