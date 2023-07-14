Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

Active ETF
CGMU
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.515 +0.01 +0.02%
primary theme
N/A
CGMU (ETF)

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.515 +0.01 +0.02%
primary theme
N/A
CGMU (ETF)

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.515 +0.01 +0.02%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

CGMU | Active ETF

$26.52

$172 M

2.99%

$0.79

0.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$172 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.5
$25.14
$26.97

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

CGMU | Active ETF

$26.52

$172 M

2.99%

$0.79

0.27%

CGMU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Capital Group Municipal Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve its objective, the fund may accept risks to capital value deemed prudent by the fund's investment adviser to take advantage of opportunities for higher current income on municipal bonds. Municipal bonds are debt obligations that pay interest that is exempt from federal income taxation, with payments made from a wide variety of sources, including governmental revenue streams and private enterprises.

The fund invests primarily in bonds and other debt instruments. The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in, or derive at least 80% of its income from, securities that are exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund will invest up to 30% of its assets in securities that may subject you to federal alternative minimum tax. The fund invests at least 65% in debt securities rated BBB- or better or Baa3 or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. The fund may also invest in debt securities rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. Securities rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration.

The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its primary investment strategies.

The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.

The fund’s assets are managed by a team of portfolio managers. Under this approach, the fund’s managers work together to oversee the fund’s entire portfolio. For more information regarding the investment process of the fund, see the “Management and organization” section of this prospectus.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

CGMU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGMU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGMU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGMU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGMU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGMU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGMU Category Low Category High CGMU % Rank
Net Assets 172 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 118 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 10.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 13.97% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. OHIO ST HGR EDUCTNL FAC COMMISSION 2.42%
  2. UNIV OF MICHIGAN MI 1.79%
  3. NEW YORK CITY NY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH REVENUE 1.61%
  4. TEXAS ST A M UNIV PERM UNIV FUND 1.53%
  5. HONOLULU CITY CNTY HI 1.35%
  6. GREAT LAKES MI WTR AUTH SEWAGE DISPOSAL SYS REVENUE 1.01%
  7. ILLINOIS ST 0.97%
  8. ILLINOIS ST FIN AUTH REVENUE 0.90%
  9. NEW JERSEY ST ECON DEV AUTH REVENUE 0.90%
  10. NRTHRN CA ENERGY AUTH COMMODITY SPLY REVENUE 0.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGMU % Rank
Bonds 		91.30% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		8.70% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGMU % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGMU % Rank
US 		91.30% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CGMU - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGMU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.27% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CGMU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CGMU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGMU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGMU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGMU Category Low Category High CGMU % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.99% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGMU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGMU Category Low Category High CGMU % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGMU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CGMU - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×