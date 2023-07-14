Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

Active ETF
CGMS
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.22 -0.14 -0.51%
primary theme
N/A
CGMS (ETF)

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.22 -0.14 -0.51%
primary theme
N/A
CGMS (ETF)

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.22 -0.14 -0.51%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

CGMS | Active ETF

$26.22

$143 M

5.62%

$1.47

0.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$143 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.4
$25.10
$26.79

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

CGMS | Active ETF

$26.22

$143 M

5.62%

$1.47

0.39%

CGMS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group Fund Group
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities of issuers domiciled within the United States. The fund invests primarily in bonds and other debt instruments, which may be represented by derivatives. In seeking to achieve a high level of current income, the fund invests in a broad range of debt securities across the credit spectrum. Normally, the fund will invest its assets across three primary sectors: high-yield corporate debt, investment grade corporate debt and securitized debt. The proportion of securities held by the fund within each of these credit sectors will vary with market conditions and the investment adviser’s assessment of their relative attractiveness as investment opportunities. The fund may opportunistically invest in other sectors including, but not limited to, U.S. government debt, municipal debt and non-corporate credit, in response to market conditions. The fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration.

The fund may invest substantially in securities rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or in securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. Such securities, sometimes referred to as “junk bonds," may be in the high-yield corporate debt sector or the securitized debt sector or any sector in which the fund may invest opportunistically. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States.

The fund may invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its primary investment strategies.

The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.

The fund’s assets are managed by a team of portfolio managers. Under this approach, the fund’s managers work together to oversee the fund’s entire portfolio. For more information regarding the investment process of the fund, see the “Management and organization” section of this prospectus.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

CGMS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGMS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGMS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CGMS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CGMS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGMS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CGMS Category Low Category High CGMS % Rank
Net Assets 143 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 372 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 9.36 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 13.22% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Capital Group Central Cash Fund 2.72%
  2. Multifamily Connecticut Avenue Securities Trust 2020-01 1.26%
  3. MISSION LANE CREDIT CARD MASTE 1.00%
  4. Connecticut Avenue Securities Trust 2023-R01 0.97%
  5. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.95%
  6. Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2015-C29 0.95%
  7. BBCMS Mortgage Trust 2022-C18 0.91%
  8. Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C46 0.87%
  9. NewRez Warehouse Securitization Trust 2021-1 0.85%
  10. Exeter Automobile Receivables Trust 2019-3 0.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CGMS % Rank
Bonds 		89.07% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		7.30% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.60% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.03% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGMS % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGMS % Rank
US 		0.03% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGMS % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		3.38% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.11% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CGMS % Rank
US 		89.04% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.03% N/A N/A N/A

CGMS - Expenses

Operational Fees

CGMS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CGMS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CGMS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CGMS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGMS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CGMS Category Low Category High CGMS % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.62% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CGMS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CGMS Category Low Category High CGMS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CGMS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CGMS - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×