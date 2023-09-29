The fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies around the world that the investment adviser believes have the potential to provide combinations of current yield and dividend growth over the long-term. In selecting investments, the adviser evaluates a company's current dividend yield, its dividend history and forecast of dividend growth based on the company's overall financial health. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities, and at least 80% of its assets in the securities of dividend-paying companies. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest a significant portion of its assets outside the United States, including in emerging markets. In determining the domicile of an issuer, the fund’s investment adviser will generally look to the determination of a leading provider of global indexes, such as MSCI Inc. (MSCI).

The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing assets. Under this approach, a portfolio is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.