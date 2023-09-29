In seeking to pursue its investment objective, the fund varies its mix of direct or indirect exposure to equity securities, debt securities and money market instruments (debt securities maturing in one year or less) and cash. Under normal market conditions, the fund’s investment adviser will maintain the following investment mix: 50%-75% in equity securities, at least 25% in debt securities, and the remainder of the fund’s assets (if any) in money market instruments and cash.

The fund seeks to invest in equity securities that offer the opportunity for growth and/or provide income. The fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in equity securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States. In addition, the fund will achieve its allocation to debt securities through investing in one or more fixed income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed and advised by the fund’s investment adviser. The proportion of equities, debt and money market instruments and cash held by the fund, as well as the selection of the underlying fixed-income ETF(s), varies with market conditions and the investment adviser’s assessment of their relative attractiveness as investment opportunities. The underlying fixed-income ETFs may invest in a broad range of debt securities, including corporate bonds and mortgage-and other asset-backed securities issued by corporations as well as U.S. government-sponsored entities and federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. In addition, the underlying funds may have significant exposure to bonds rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or unrated but determined by the fund’s investment adviser to be of equivalent quality. Securities rated BB+ or below and Ba1 or below are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund’s investment in an underlying fund is not limited to a particular maturity or duration criteria.

The fund is nondiversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing assets. Under this approach, a portfolio is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.