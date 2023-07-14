Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.0%
1 yr return
11.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$8.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
71.3%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in short-term securities and instruments designed to provide exposure to the currencies and money market rates of selected emerging market countries.
The Fund seeks to provide exposure to currencies and money market rates from emerging and developing economies in three regions of the world: (i) Asia, (ii) Latin America and (iii) Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Within these regions, the Fund intends to invest in a subset of the following countries: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey. This list may change based on market developments. The Fund attempts to achieve exposure to the most liquid currencies within each of the three broad regions, while at the same time maintaining geographic and economic diversity across these regions. The specific set of currencies is generally selected annually, typically in July or August. The selected currencies are equally weighted in terms of U.S. dollar value. The Fund is rebalanced quarterly in order to maintain this equal weighting. In order to maintain geographic diversity, the Fund’s exposure to each of the three broad geographic regions is limited to 60% of its total asset value on the annual assessment date and at each quarterly rebalancing. More frequent rebalancing may occur in response to significant market events. A significant event might include, for
example, market conditions that significantly disrupt liquidity or result in the reclassification of a currency (from emerging to developed, for example). Currencies that generally would be considered liquid may be ineligible for investment or dropped from the Fund as a result of government action or other market events if the Fund’s adviser believes doing so would be in the best interest of the Fund.
Because the market for money market securities in the selected emerging markets generally is less liquid and accessible to foreign investors than corresponding markets in more developed countries, the Fund intends to achieve exposure to these markets by investing primarily in short-term U.S. money market securities and forward currency contracts and swaps of the constituent currencies. The combination of U.S. money market securities with forward currency contracts and currency swaps is designed to provide exposure equivalent to money market securities denominated in currencies of the selected markets in which the Fund invests. In aggregate, the Fund’s investments should create exposure that is economically similar to a basket of money market securities denominated in each of the selected currencies. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements.
The Fund generally will maintain a weighted average portfolio maturity of 90 days or less with respect to the money market securities in its portfolio. The Fund will not purchase any security with a remaining maturity of more than 397 calendar days. All U.S. money market securities acquired by the Fund will be rated in the upper two short-term ratings by at least two nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (“NRSROs”) or, if unrated, deemed to be of equivalent quality. The Fund does not seek to preserve capital in U.S. dollars.
The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in investments whose combined performance is tied economically to selected emerging market countries. If, subsequent to an investment, the 80% requirement is no longer met, the Fund’s future investments will be made in a manner that will bring the Fund into compliance with this policy. The Trust will provide shareholders with sixty (60) days’ prior notice of any change to this policy for the Fund.
|Period
|CEW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.0%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|18.86%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|19.46%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-17.0%
|2.1%
|0.64%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-18.7%
|2.9%
|4.47%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-14.6%
|6.7%
|10.47%
* Annualized
|Period
|CEW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.6%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|0.93%
|2021
|-3.4%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|41.59%
|2020
|0.0%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|70.26%
|2019
|1.2%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|84.39%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|6.01%
|Period
|CEW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-19.8%
|11.2%
|87.72%
|1 Yr
|-6.3%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|94.61%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-17.0%
|5.1%
|6.11%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-18.7%
|4.3%
|7.61%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-14.6%
|10.6%
|22.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|CEW Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.6%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|0.93%
|2021
|-3.4%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|41.59%
|2020
|0.0%
|-6.9%
|3.9%
|70.26%
|2019
|1.2%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|86.05%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|10.95%
|CEW
|Category Low
|Category High
|CEW % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.8 M
|49.1 K
|15.2 B
|94.31%
|Number of Holdings
|4
|4
|2121
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.04 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|84.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|71.31%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|0.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CEW % Rank
|Cash
|63.01%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|2.13%
|Bonds
|36.99%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|98.17%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|96.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|91.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|99.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CEW % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|63.01%
|0.00%
|99.89%
|1.22%
|Government
|36.99%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|81.40%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|64.87%
|99.09%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.31%
|98.78%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|100.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CEW % Rank
|US
|36.99%
|-74.21%
|36.99%
|0.30%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|159.42%
|100.00%
|CEW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|93.46%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|21.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|CEW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CEW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CEW Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|7.61%
|CEW
|Category Low
|Category High
|CEW % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.75%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|88.02%
|CEW
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|CEW
|Category Low
|Category High
|CEW % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.51%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|99.07%
|CEW
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.353
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.338
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2020
1.54
1.5%
Mr. Nieman, a Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been with Mellon Investments Corporation since 2013. Mr. Nieman is responsible for managing global aggregate, high yield and emerging market local currency funds, as well as duration hedged strategies. Prior to joining Mellon Investments Corporation, Mr. Nieman worked for State Street Global Advisors where he managed credit and interest rate strategies. Mr. Nieman earned a Master’s Degree in International Economics and Finance from Brandeis University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Brigham Young University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Nancy is the Head of Fixed Income Index Portfolio Management. She is responsible for the management of domestic and international fixed income index portfolios, including separate, commingled, and mutual fund accounts. She has experience in managing aggregate, government, credit and custom indexes. Nancy has been in the investment industry and at BNY Mellon affiliates since 1987. Prior to her current role, she was a senior portfolio manager at Standish and portfolio manager at Mellon Bond Associates. Previously, she served in various functions such as trading, performance measurement, and portfolio accounting. In 2012, Nancy was awarded the Pittsburgh quarterly Outstanding Leadership Team Award for her work with the management team on the Building Organizational Talent initiative. Nancy earned an MBA in investments from Drexel University. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Pittsburgh.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Gregg A. Lee, CFA is Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income at Mellon. He joined Mellon in 1989 as an equity indexing portfolio manager and after just over a year, transferred to the fixed-income department. Mr. Lee is responsible for domestic and international fixed income portfolios. He oversees the MBS/securitized sector and helps with the refinement and implementation of the portfolio management process. Mr. Lee also manages global aggregate portfolios including all components and custom indexes, and fixed income ETFs. Prior experience includes managing and trading domestic and international active fixed-income portfolios with a focus on the Active Core and Core Plus strategies. Mr. Lee graduated with a B.S. from University of California at Davis in Managerial Economics. Mr. Lee has been in the investment industry since 1989. Mr. Lee is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.34
|6.11
