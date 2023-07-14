Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

DriveWealth ICE 100 Index ETF

ETF
CETF
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.7251 -0.04 -0.15%
primary theme
N/A
CETF (ETF)

DriveWealth ICE 100 Index ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.7251 -0.04 -0.15%
primary theme
N/A
CETF (ETF)

DriveWealth ICE 100 Index ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.7251 -0.04 -0.15%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DriveWealth ICE 100 Index ETF

CETF | ETF

$25.73

$0

0.00%

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$0

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.8
$24.37
$25.77

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DriveWealth ICE 100 Index ETF

CETF | ETF

$25.73

$0

0.00%

0.85%

CETF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DriveWealth ICE 100 Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, track the performance of the Index. The Index is a rules-based, equal-weighted index that tracks the performance of the top 100 U.S.-listed ETFs. For this purpose, the term “ETFs” means exchange-traded investment vehicles, including exchange-traded funds that are registered as investment companies under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and exchange-traded vehicles that are not subject to the registration requirements of the 1940 Act, such as grantor trusts. The Index selects the 100 top ETFs based on a proprietary methodology that ranks eligible ETFs according to size, liquidity and risk-adjusted returns. The Fund uses a replication indexing strategy, which means that the Fund will invest in all or substantially all of the ETFs in the Index such that, after each quarterly rebalancing, 1% of the

Fund’s assets will be invested in each of the 100 ETFs represented by the Index. In certain circumstances, when it is not possible or practicable to purchase or hold an ETF included in the Index to the same extent as represented by the Index due to potentially adverse tax consequences of that ETF or due to other Fund policies or restrictions, the Fund may adjust the Fund’s holdings such that the Fund’s weights may deviate from the weights of the Index to the extent necessary to avoid such adverse tax consequences or otherwise comply with Fund policies or restrictions. The ETFs in which the Fund invests are referred to herein as the “Underlying ETFs.”

In order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, an ETF must satisfy a number of conditions, including, among others, that the ETF: (i) must be listed on NYSE Arca, the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), Nasdaq or Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. (“Cboe BZX”); (ii) may not be (a) an exchange-traded note, (b) an inverse or leveraged ETF, (c) an ETF-of-ETFs, or (d) a single-stock ETF; and (iii) may not itself track the Index. In addition, the ETF must have at least $100 million in assets under management as of a certain date, and have at least a $3 million trailing average daily traded value over a certain three-month period. ETFs that are eligible for inclusion in the Index are ranked by their risk-adjusted total returns over the most recent three-month period. Although the Index has only 100 constituent ETFs, the Index ranks 200 ETFs so that, in the event that an ETF is no longer eligible for inclusion due to a corporate action or otherwise, that ineligible ETF can be replaced by the next highest ranked eligible ETF without the need to republish the Index. The Index is provided by ICE Data Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with either the Fund or its investment adviser.

The Fund has adopted a policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the ETFs that comprise the Index. This investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed with 60 days prior written notice to Fund shareholders. In addition, the Fund has a policy to not concentrate its investments in securities of issuers in any one industry, as the term “concentrate” is used in the 1940 Act, except to the extent the Index concentrates in an industry or a group of industries. The Index is not currently concentrated in an industry or group of industries.

Read More

CETF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CETF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CETF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CETF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CETF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CETF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CETF Category Low Category High CETF % Rank
Net Assets 0 N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CETF % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CETF - Expenses

Operational Fees

CETF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.50% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CETF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CETF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CETF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CETF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CETF Category Low Category High CETF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CETF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CETF Category Low Category High CETF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CETF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CETF - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×