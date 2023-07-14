The disclosures under “High Yield Strategy” in the “Principal Investment Strategies” subsection of the section entitled “FUND SUMMARY – SIMPLIFY HIGH YIELD PLUS CREDIT HEDGE ETF” on page 80 in the Fund’s Prospectus are replaced in their entirety with the following:

High Yield Strategy

The Fund has adopted a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities that provide exposure to high yield securities, also known as junk bonds. The Fund defines junk bonds as those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or below BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group, or, if unrated, determined by the adviser to be of similar credit quality. The adviser does not frequently trade securities but seeks to maintain consistent exposure to junk bonds through its purchase of swaps on exchange traded funds that primarily invest in high-yield securities. The adviser determines the securities to which it seeks exposure based on factors such as price, liquidity, and track record.

The exchange traded funds underlying the swaps that the Fund will invest in may target high yield bonds with different maturities, durations, and quality requirements in connection with their investment strategies. Duration is a measure of price sensitivity of a debt security or a portfolio of debt securities to relative changes in interest rates. For instance, a duration of “five years” means that a security’s or portfolio’s price would be expected to decrease by approximately 5% with a 1% increase in interest rates (assuming a parallel shift in yield curve). Maturity is the period during which its owner will receive interest payments on the investment. When the bond reaches maturity, the Fund is repaid its par, or face value. A bond’s quality is a reference to the grade given to a bond by a rating service that indicates its credit quality. The rating takes into consideration a bond issuer’s financial strength or its ability to pay a bond’s principal and interest in a timely fashion. For instance, a “AAA” high-grade rated bond offers more security and lower profit potential (lower yield) than a “B-” rated speculative bond.

The first paragraph of the “Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF” subsection under “ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES AND RELATED RISKS – PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES” on page 115 of the Fund’s Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:

The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in high yield bonds also known as “junk bonds” primarily by purchasing swaps on exchange traded funds and applying a credit hedge derivatives strategy to the Fund’s investments.

The disclosures under “High Yield Strategy” in thein the “Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF” subsection under “ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES AND RELATED RISKS – PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES” on page 115 of the Fund’s Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:

