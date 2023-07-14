Home
Rating
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF

CDX | Active ETF

$21.88

$45.1 M

5.48%

$1.20

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.9%

1 yr return

1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$45.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

87.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.9
$20.99
$23.65

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Paul Kim

Fund Description

The disclosures under “High Yield Strategy” in the “Principal Investment Strategies” subsection of the section entitled “FUND SUMMARY – SIMPLIFY HIGH YIELD PLUS CREDIT HEDGE ETF” on page 80 in the Fund’s Prospectus are replaced in their entirety with the following:

High Yield Strategy

The Fund has adopted a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities that provide exposure to high yield securities, also known as junk bonds. The Fund defines junk bonds as those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or below BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group, or, if unrated, determined by the adviser to be of similar credit quality. The adviser does not frequently trade securities but seeks to maintain consistent exposure to junk bonds through its purchase of swaps on exchange traded funds that primarily invest in high-yield securities. The adviser determines the securities to which it seeks exposure based on factors such as price, liquidity, and track record.

The exchange traded funds underlying the swaps that the Fund will invest in may target high yield bonds with different maturities, durations, and quality requirements in connection with their investment strategies. Duration is a measure of price sensitivity of a debt security or a portfolio of debt securities to relative changes in interest rates. For instance, a duration of “five years” means that a security’s or portfolio’s price would be expected to decrease by approximately 5% with a 1% increase in interest rates (assuming a parallel shift in yield curve). Maturity is the period during which its owner will receive interest payments on the investment. When the bond reaches maturity, the Fund is repaid its par, or face value. A bond’s quality is a reference to the grade given to a bond by a rating service that indicates its credit quality. The rating takes into consideration a bond issuer’s financial strength or its ability to pay a bond’s principal and interest in a timely fashion. For instance, a “AAA” high-grade rated bond offers more security and lower profit potential (lower yield) than a “B-” rated speculative bond.

The first paragraph of the “Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF” subsection under “ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES AND RELATED RISKS – PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES” on page 115 of the Fund’s Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:

The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in high yield bonds also known as “junk bonds” primarily by purchasing swaps on exchange traded funds and applying a credit hedge derivatives strategy to the Fund’s investments.

The disclosures under “High Yield Strategy” in thein the “Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF” subsection under “ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES AND RELATED RISKS – PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES” on page 115 of the Fund’s Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:

High Yield Strategy

The Fund has adopted a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities that provide exposure to high yield securities, also known as junk bonds. The Fund defines junk bonds as those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or below BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group, or, if unrated, determined by the adviser to be of similar credit quality. The adviser does not frequently trade securities but seeks to maintain consistent exposure to junk bonds through its purchase of swaps on exchange traded funds that primarily invest in high-yield securities. The adviser determines the securities to which it seeks exposure based on factors such as price, liquidity, and track record.

The exchange traded funds underlying the swaps that the Fund will invest in may target high yield bonds with different maturities, durations, and quality requirements in connection with their investment strategies. Duration is a measure of price sensitivity of a debt security or a portfolio of debt securities to relative changes in interest rates. For instance, a duration of “five years” means that a security’s or portfolio’s price would be expected to decrease by approximately 5% with a 1% increase in interest rates (assuming a parallel shift in yield curve). Maturity is the period during which its owner will receive interest payments on the investment. When the bond reaches maturity, the Fund is repaid its par, or face value. A bond’s quality is a reference to the grade given to a bond by a rating service that indicates its credit quality. The rating takes into consideration a bond issuer’s financial strength or its ability to pay a bond’s principal and interest in a timely fashion. For instance, a “AAA” high-grade rated bond offers more security and lower profit potential (lower yield) than a “B-” rated speculative bond.

SupplementToProspectusClosingTextBlock
Read More

CDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -39.9% 6.2% N/A
1 Yr 1.3% -22.1% 21.3% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -14.2% 66.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -13.6% 37.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.3% 16.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -44.3% 3.7% N/A
2021 N/A -56.9% 9.2% N/A
2020 N/A -53.7% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -33.7% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 12.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -39.9% 6.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A -22.1% 22.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -14.2% 66.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.6% 37.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.3% 16.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -44.3% 3.7% N/A
2021 N/A -56.9% 9.2% N/A
2020 N/A -53.7% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -33.7% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 12.0% N/A

CDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CDX Category Low Category High CDX % Rank
Net Assets 45.1 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 93.37%
Number of Holdings 8 2 2736 97.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 34.7 M -492 M 2.55 B 72.50%
Weighting of Top 10 87.69% 3.0% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 61.55%
  2. United States Treasury Bill 33.84%
  3. TRS HYG BASKET 2.47%
  4. TRS MSSIQUA1A INDEX 1.33%
  5. SP 500 MINI INDEX 0.01%
  6. SP 500 MINI INDEX 0.01%
  7. SP 500 MINI INDEX -0.01%
  8. TRS MSSIJNK1A INDEX -1.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CDX % Rank
Bonds 		89.85% 0.00% 154.38% 99.87%
Cash 		12.31% -52.00% 100.00% 0.26%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 34.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 99.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.89% 99.87%
Other 		-2.15% -63.70% 32.06% 99.34%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CDX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 99.98% 1.84%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 99.87%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 95.13%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.17% 99.60%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 99.60%
Derivative 		-2.15% 0.00% 45.95% 99.60%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CDX % Rank
US 		89.85% 0.00% 150.64% 99.74%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 96.17% 98.55%

CDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.02% 3.87% 84.65%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.84% 36.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 9.46%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

CDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 327.00% N/A

CDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CDX Category Low Category High CDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.48% 0.00% 39.36% 87.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CDX Category Low Category High CDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.39% 14.30% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2022

0.29

0.3%

Paul S. Kim has been with PGI since 2015. Previously, he was a senior vice president at PIMCO from 2009-2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Kim has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Michael Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2022

0.29

0.3%

Michael Green is the managing director and chief strategist of Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to joining Simplify Asset, Michael served as partner, chief strategist and portfolio manager of Logica Capital Advisers, LLC, a Los Angeles-based hedge fund focused on derivative strategies from 2020 to 2021. Prior to Logica, Michael was portfolio manager for Thiel Macro, LLC, an investment firm that manages the personal capital of Peter Thiel from 2016 to 2019. Prior to Thiel, Michael founded Ice Farm Capital, a discretionary global macro hedge fund seeded by Soros Family Management.

David Berns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2022

0.29

0.3%

David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.

Harley Bassman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2022

0.29

0.3%

Harley Bassman is a managing partner of the Adviser. In 2017, he founded and served as the chief investment officer for the Bassman Family Office and served as the editor for Convexity Maven, a macro-economic commentary. From 2014 to 2017, he was an executive vice-president at PIMCO, where he was responsible for PIMCO’s liquid alternatives and macro investment strategy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.07 2.92

