Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.9%
1 yr return
1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$45.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
87.7%
Expense Ratio 0.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The disclosures under “High Yield Strategy” in the “Principal Investment Strategies” subsection of the section entitled “FUND SUMMARY – SIMPLIFY HIGH YIELD PLUS CREDIT HEDGE ETF” on page 80 in the Fund’s Prospectus are replaced in their entirety with the following:
High Yield Strategy
The Fund has adopted a non-fundamental investment policy that, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities that provide exposure to high yield securities, also known as junk bonds. The Fund defines junk bonds as those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or below BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Rating Group, or, if unrated, determined by the adviser to be of similar credit quality. The adviser does not frequently trade securities but seeks to maintain consistent exposure to junk bonds through its purchase of swaps on exchange traded funds that primarily invest in high-yield securities. The adviser determines the securities to which it seeks exposure based on factors such as price, liquidity, and track record.
The exchange traded funds underlying the swaps that the Fund will invest in may target high yield bonds with different maturities, durations, and quality requirements in connection with their investment strategies. Duration is a measure of price sensitivity of a debt security or a portfolio of debt securities to relative changes in interest rates. For instance, a duration of “five years” means that a security’s or portfolio’s price would be expected to decrease by approximately 5% with a 1% increase in interest rates (assuming a parallel shift in yield curve). Maturity is the period during which its owner will receive interest payments on the investment. When the bond reaches maturity, the Fund is repaid its par, or face value. A bond’s quality is a reference to the grade given to a bond by a rating service that indicates its credit quality. The rating takes into consideration a bond issuer’s financial strength or its ability to pay a bond’s principal and interest in a timely fashion. For instance, a “AAA” high-grade rated bond offers more security and lower profit potential (lower yield) than a “B-” rated speculative bond.
The first paragraph of the “Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF” subsection under “ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES AND RELATED RISKS – PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES” on page 115 of the Fund’s Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:
The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in high yield bonds also known as “junk bonds” primarily by purchasing swaps on exchange traded funds and applying a credit hedge derivatives strategy to the Fund’s investments.
High Yield Strategy
|Period
|CDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-39.9%
|6.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-22.1%
|21.3%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.2%
|66.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.6%
|37.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.3%
|16.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-44.3%
|3.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-56.9%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-53.7%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-33.7%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|12.0%
|N/A
|CDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|45.1 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|93.37%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|2
|2736
|97.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|34.7 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|72.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|87.69%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDX % Rank
|Bonds
|89.85%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|99.87%
|Cash
|12.31%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|0.26%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|34.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|99.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|99.87%
|Other
|-2.15%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|99.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|1.84%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|99.87%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.13%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.17%
|99.60%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|99.60%
|Derivative
|-2.15%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|99.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CDX % Rank
|US
|89.85%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|99.74%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.17%
|98.55%
|CDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.02%
|3.87%
|84.65%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|36.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.46%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|CDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|327.00%
|N/A
|CDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.48%
|0.00%
|39.36%
|87.70%
|CDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|N/A
|CDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.795
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2022
0.29
0.3%
Paul S. Kim has been with PGI since 2015. Previously, he was a senior vice president at PIMCO from 2009-2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Kim has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2022
0.29
0.3%
Michael Green is the managing director and chief strategist of Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to joining Simplify Asset, Michael served as partner, chief strategist and portfolio manager of Logica Capital Advisers, LLC, a Los Angeles-based hedge fund focused on derivative strategies from 2020 to 2021. Prior to Logica, Michael was portfolio manager for Thiel Macro, LLC, an investment firm that manages the personal capital of Peter Thiel from 2016 to 2019. Prior to Thiel, Michael founded Ice Farm Capital, a discretionary global macro hedge fund seeded by Soros Family Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2022
0.29
0.3%
David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2022
0.29
0.3%
Harley Bassman is a managing partner of the Adviser. In 2017, he founded and served as the chief investment officer for the Bassman Family Office and served as the editor for Convexity Maven, a macro-economic commentary. From 2014 to 2017, he was an executive vice-president at PIMCO, where he was responsible for PIMCO’s liquid alternatives and macro investment strategy.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.07
|2.92
