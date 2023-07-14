The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in U.S.-listed equity securities of companies that, in the Sub-Adviser’s (defined below) opinion, are primarily focused on building solutions to address climate change (“Climate Solution Companies”). The Sub-Adviser, Carbon Collective Investing, LLC, believes that to properly address climate change, humanity must implement solutions that are more far reaching than just clean energy. For example, the Sub-Adviser believes that buildings must be energy retrofitted, electrical grid infrastructure must be significantly expanded and reinforced, cars and trucks must run on electricity and green hydrogen, and much more. The Sub-Adviser believes that, over time, governments, individuals, and companies will become more focused on addressing climate change. In turn, the Sub-Adviser believes that companies that are developing climate change solutions should, over the long term, be poised to benefit.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in U.S.-listed equity securities of Climate Solution Companies. The Fund’s “80%” policy is non-fundamental and can be changed without shareholder approval. However, Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change. The Fund may invest in international companies, including those in emerging markets, through U.S. exchange-traded American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), however, they will not be considered U.S. equity securities for purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy. The Fund intends that under normal circumstances substantially all of its net assets will be invested in equity securities.

In order to be a Climate Solutions Company, a company must pass through all of the below Steps 1-5.

Step 1 – Climate Solutions Identification: In identifying Climate Solution Companies, the Sub-Adviser begins by constructing a universe of equity securities trading on U.S. stock exchanges that have been identified by the Sub-Adviser as building a “climate change solution.” The Sub-Adviser identifies these companies by using open-source resources from one or more independent third-party entities, such as Project Drawdown or the International Energy Agency to identify solutions categories (such as, alternative refrigerants, batteries, biomass power, and building automation systems). The Sub-Adviser then conducts extensive searches to identify companies that are building solutions in these categories. Companies are identified through public filings, internet searches, cross referencing applicable indices, and publicly available market research as well as through reading relevant industry/sector news or blogs. The resulting universe, after application of this inclusionary climate solution building criteria, currently consists of approximately 350 companies and may include companies of any size market capitalization.

Step 2 – Sub-Industry Filter: The Sub-Adviser then analyzes companies to determine whether they fall into one of the following six categories: (1) green utility companies, (2) waste management companies, (3) biofuel companies, (4) carbon capture and sequestration companies, (5) water companies and water utilities, and (6) plant-based diet companies. Those companies are reviewed by the Sub-Adviser for industry specific exclusionary filters to focus on companies that are building climate change solutions. The following is a high-level description of the industry related filters. The Sub-Adviser may modify the filters from time to time. For example, it may modify one or more filters to address new technologies or their efficacy.

1) Green Utility Companies . For a Climate Solution Company that is a utility company to be included in the Fund’s portfolio, it must generate (or purchase) 50% to 100% of its energy from carbon neutral sources (e.g., wind, solar, hydro, and nuclear). In addition, if the utility owns coal plants, the company must have announced closure dates for those plants within the next three years.

2) Waste Management Companies . For a Climate Solution Company that is a waste management company to be included in the Fund’s portfolio, it must be involved in recycling and landfill methane capture. Additionally, it must capture methane at 50% or more of the landfills it operates.

3) Biofuel Companies . Biofuels are combustible fuels that can be used in internal combustion or jet engines but are not derived from fossil fuels. They are produced from fermenting biological matter, however, their emission reductions may be only marginal. In contrast, advanced biofuels are made primarily of crop waste/and used cooking oils and can offer significant emission reductions. For a biofuels company to be included in the Fund’s portfolio, advanced biofuels must make up 50% to 100% of its biofuel production by revenue.

4) Carbon Capture & Sequestration Companies . These companies separate CO2 from the air and sequester it as a gas underground or in other secure places. To be included in the Fund’s portfolio, a carbon capture company must generate more revenue from its sequestration of CO2 than it does from using captured carbon as fuel. This filter excludes, among others, companies that may sequester only a portion of their own emissions.

5) Water Companies and Water Utilities . Water conservation and moving water more efficiently are important climate solutions. For a water company to be included in the Fund’s portfolio, it must do at least one of the following: (i) create and/or deploy technology that detects water leaks, (ii) improve energy efficiencies for transporting water (e.g., pumps, etc.), or (iii) create and/or deploy water recycling technologies. In addition, the water company must derive 50 to 100% of its revenue from these activities.

6) Plant-based Diet Companies . Plant-based foods can generally create the same number of calories with far fewer emissions than those produced from animals. To be included in the Fund’s portfolio, a plant-based food company must generate 50 to 100% of its revenue from plant-based products and that accelerate the adoption of plant-based foods. The Sub-Adviser looks for motivation by the company to innovate products which would create alternatives to what would have been animal-based food.

Step 3 – Revenue Filter: The Sub-Adviser then employs a revenue screening methodology on each of the companies identified as building climate solutions in Step 1 and, if applicable, have passed the sub-industry filters. Each remaining company must either generate at least 50% of its revenue from climate solutions, or, if the company has not yet generated profits, its financial reports must indicate that it is devoting at least 90% of its research and development (R&D) efforts to building climate solutions. To minimize portfolio turnover, if a company has passed the revenue filter at the time of the Fund’s initial investment, the Sub-Adviser will exclude the company from the Fund’s portfolio only once its climate solutions revenue falls below 40%.

Step 4 -- Defense Industry Filter: Companies that sell any products, other than products that provide climate solutions, to the defense industry will be excluded from the Fund’s universe, even if the company otherwise provides significant climate solutions to others outside the military. The military industrial complex has been one of the single largest emitters of greenhouse gases. Decarbonizing the military is critical so, assuming a company has passed the other filters, the Sub-Adviser may include in the Fund’s portfolio a company that only provides climate solutions to the defense industry and may not include companies that sell other products to the military.

Step 5 - Fraudulent Claims Filter: The Sub-Adviser also attempts to exclude any company that has, in the Sub-Adviser’s determination, been credibly accused of committing fraud, which will be determined by reviews of publicly available information about legal or regulatory proceedings, or that have been determined to have made caught making clearly fraudulent claims. The Sub-Adviser seeks to reduce risks related to deliberate misrepresentation of “green” products, technological progress or other material information such as sales numbers, through review of publicly available information, which may include press releases, shareholder proposals, financial statements, media, and reports of whistleblowers for indicators of fraud such as shareholder accusations, high executive management-level turnover/firings, and financial restatements.

Portfolio Construction. To be included in the Fund’s portfolio, a company must have had its initial public offering (IPO) at least six months prior to inclusion. The Fund’s portfolio will exclude securities that trade over the counter (OTC) rather on a major U.S. stock exchange.

Upon conclusion of its analysis, the Sub-Adviser totals the market capitalization of all the Climate Solution Companies to be included in the Fund’s portfolio then divides the total by the market capitalization of each company to get the percentage allocation of the individual company in the portfolio. The Fund’s portfolio will typically hold the securities of between 150 and 200+ companies. At the time of investment, the securities of a particular company will not exceed 5% of the Fund’s portfolio.