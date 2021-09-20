The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of companies that provide products and services in one of the following industries, which facilitate the ability of consumers to connect with each other and obtain desired services: home entertainment, online education, remote health and well-being, and virtual and digital social interaction (“Connected Industries”). Solactive (the “Index Provider”) begins with a universe that includes companies that are primarily listed in the United States or listed as an American Depository Receipt in the United States and have an average daily trading volume of $5 million in the prior six months. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by ARTIS ® , the Index Provider’s proprietary natural language processing algorithm, which uses key words to evaluate large volumes of publicly available information, such as financial websites or search engines, published business descriptions, and financial news reports, which the Index Provider believes will identify and classify companies as Connected Industries and then ranks the companies within each Connected Industry based on the number of key word “hits” in the company’s data. The ARTIS classification system is different than traditional classification systems because it utilizes natural language processing, such as key word searching, rather than backward looking metrics, such as a company’s past profits or revenue, to determine the classification of a company. The Index’s use of natural language processing may result in the Index including companies that broadly offer communication services, infrastructure and/or technology products and services which may not typically be classified as a company in a Connected Industry. The Index consists of 40 companies, namely, the top 10 ranked companies in each of the Connected Industries. If a company is ranked in more than one Connected Industry, it is included in the Index only once. The Index is equal weighted at each semi-annual reconstitution and rebalance date. As of December 31, 2020, the Index was comprised of 40 constituents, which had a median total market capitalization of $13.8 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $734.1 million to $2.3 trillion and were concentrated in the communication services, information technology, consumer discretionary, and healthcare sectors. The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries ( i.e. , hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated. The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to achieve its investment objective. The Fund does not try to outperform the Index and does not generally take temporary defensive positions. Although the Fund intends to fully replicate the Index, at times the Fund may hold a representative sample of the securities in the Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. This means the Fund may not hold all of the securities included in the Index, its weighting of investment exposure to such stocks or industries may be different from that of the Index and it may hold securities that are not included in the Index. The Fund will rebalance its portfolio when the Index rebalances. Additionally, if the Fund receives a creation unit in cash, the Fund repositions its portfolio in response to assets flowing into or out of the Fund. The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.