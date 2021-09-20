Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$53.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CCON - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Direxion Funds - Direxion Connected Consumer ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Direxion Shares ETF Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Tony Ng

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index.The Index is comprised of companies that provide products and services in one of the following industries, which facilitate the ability of consumers to connect with each other and obtain desired services: home entertainment, online education, remote health and well-being, and virtual and digital social interaction (“Connected Industries”). Solactive (the “Index Provider”) begins with a universe that includes companies that are primarily listed in the United States or listed as an American Depository Receipt in the United States and have an average daily trading volume of $5 million in the prior six months. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by ARTIS®, the Index Provider’s proprietary natural language processing algorithm, which uses key words to evaluate large volumes of publicly available information, such as financial websites or search engines, published business descriptions, and financial news reports, which the Index Provider believes will identify and classify companies as Connected Industries and then ranks the companies within each Connected Industry based on the number of key word “hits” in the company’s data. The ARTIS classification system is different than traditional classification systems because it utilizes natural language processing, such as key word searching, rather than backward looking metrics, such as a company’s past profits or revenue, to determine the classification of a company. The Index’s use of natural language processing may result in the Index including companies that broadly offer communication services, infrastructure and/or technology products and services which may not typically be classified as a company in a Connected Industry.The Index consists of 40 companies, namely, the top 10 ranked companies in each of the Connected Industries. If a company is ranked in more than one Connected Industry, it is included in the Index only once. The Index is equal weighted at each semi-annual reconstitution and rebalance date.As of December 31, 2020, the Index was comprised of 40 constituents, which had a median total market capitalization of $13.8 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $734.1 million to $2.3 trillion and were concentrated in the communication services, information technology, consumer discretionary, and healthcare sectors.The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated.The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to achieve its investment objective. The Fund does not try to outperform the Index and does not generally take temporary defensive positions. Although the Fund intends to fully replicate the Index, at times the Fund may hold a representative sample of the securities in the Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. This means the Fund may not hold all of the securities included in the Index, its weighting of investment exposure to such stocks or industries may be different from that of the Index and it may hold securities that are not included in the Index. The Fund will rebalance its portfolio when the Index rebalances. Additionally, if the Fund receives a creation unit in cash, the Fund repositions its portfolio in response to assets flowing into or out of the Fund.The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.
Read More

CCON - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCON Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -38.5% 28.4% 99.12%
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 39.2% 100.00%
3 Yr N/A* -42.4% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.1% 23.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 24.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCON Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 38.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCON Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% 99.12%
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% 100.00%
3 Yr N/A* -42.4% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.1% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 24.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCON Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 43.6% N/A

CCON - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CCON Category Low Category High CCON % Rank
Net Assets 6.6 M 863 K 50.4 B 89.04%
Number of Holdings 41 1 494 66.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.95 M 0 30.3 B 87.66%
Weighting of Top 10 34.45% 7.6% 100.0% 73.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nvidia Corp COM USD0.001 4.22%
  2. Facebook, Inc. COM USD0.000006 CL 'A' 3.86%
  3. Stride Inc COM 3.51%
  4. Microsoft Corporation COM USD0.00000625 3.46%
  5. Snap Inc COM USD0.00001 CL A 3.43%
  6. Apple Inc. COM USD0.00001 3.31%
  7. 2U Inc COM USD0.001 3.26%
  8. Wiley(John) Sons CLASS'A'COM STK USD1 3.17%
  9. Mednax, Inc. COM USD0.01 3.17%
  10. Amazon.com, Inc. COM USD0.01 3.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CCON % Rank
Stocks 		99.86% 0.00% 100.53% 32.28%
Cash 		0.31% -0.53% 100.00% 61.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 25.32%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 32.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 23.42%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 23.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCON % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% 23.57%
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% 97.45%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 39.81%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% 72.29%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.58% 9.87%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 52.54% 61.78%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% 22.61%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 3.18%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 18.17% 0.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% 43.31%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% 30.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CCON % Rank
US 		99.86% 0.00% 100.53% 42.72%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 99.27% 45.89%

CCON - Expenses

Operational Fees

CCON Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.08% 2.97% 80.89%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.95% 7.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 10.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

CCON Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CCON Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CCON Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% 13.24%

CCON - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CCON Category Low Category High CCON % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 42.10% 36.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CCON Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CCON Category Low Category High CCON % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% 30.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CCON Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CCON - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tony Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 25, 2020

1.02

1.0%

Tony Ng is a Portfolio Manager and joined Rafferty Asset Management in April 2006. He was previously a Team Leader in the Trading Assistant Group with Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2006. Hg was employed with Deutsche Asset Management from 1998 to 2004. Mr. Ng graduated from State University at Buffalo in 1998.

Paul Brigandi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 25, 2020

1.02

1.0%

Paul Brigandi, the Fund’s Portfolio Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. An investment trading team of Rafferty employees assists Mr. Brigandi in the day-to-day management of the Fund subject to his primary responsibility and oversight. The Portfolio Manager works with the investment trading team to decide the target allocation of the Fund’s investments and on a day-to-day basis, an individual portfolio trader executes transactions for the Fund consistent with its target allocation. The members of the investment trading team rotate among the various series of the Trust, including the Fund periodically so that no single individual is assigned to a specific Fund for extended periods of time. Mr. Brigandi has been a Portfolio Manager at Rafferty since June 2004. Mr. Brigandi was previously involved in the equity trading training program for Fleet Boston Financial Corporation from August 2002 to April 2004. Mr. Brigandi is a 2002 graduate of Fordham University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.69 2.12

