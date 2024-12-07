Home
Name

As of 07/12/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

ALPS | CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

CCNR | ETF

$25.83

-

0.00%

0.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.5
$25.52
$25.83

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CCNR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ALPS | CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS Advised Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 11, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of natural resources companies.

For these purposes, “natural resources” means: 

Energy: Traditional energy (electricity and gas utilities, oil and gas producers/developers, oilfield equipment/services, storage/transportation, refining and marketing, service/drilling, pipelines, and coal) and alternative energy (uranium, nuclear, hydrogen, wind, solar, hydroelectric, biofuels, geothermal, and fuel cells) (collectively, “Energy”);
Agriculture: (grains and other food products, seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, animal producers, animal processors, dairy, aquaculture, water, and supporting agricultural transport and machinery) and forest products (timber assets, lumber, plywood, pulp, paper, and packaging) (collectively, “Agriculture”);
Base metals and minerals: (aluminum, copper, nickel, zinc, iron ore, lithium, lead, tin, steel, aggregate, metallurgical coal, supporting transport and mining machinery), specialty metals (manganese, silicon, vanadium, cobalt, tungsten, zirconium, chromium, titanium, niobium, and molybdenum) and rare earth elements (collectively, “Base Metals and Minerals”); and
Precious metals and minerals: (gold, silver, platinum group metals, diamonds, and gemstones) (collectively, “Precious Metals and Minerals”).

The Fund considers “natural resources companies” to be foreign and domestic companies that in the most recent fiscal year derived at least 50% of their revenue from or used 50% or more of their assets for: (i) owning, exploring, or developing natural resources; or (ii) producing or supplying goods, equipment, or services principally to companies that own, explore, or develop natural resources” The Fund’s investments in equity securities will primarily consist of investments in common stock. The Fund’s investments in foreign markets include investments in companies located in emerging markets.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund: 

expects 30-50% of the Fund’s portfolio to be allocated to Energy companies; 20-40% of the Fund’s portfolio to be allocated to Agriculture companies; 10-30% of the Fund’s portfolio to be allocated to Base Metals and Minerals companies; and 0-20% of the Fund’s portfolio to be allocated to Precious Metals and Minerals group of companies;
will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total net assets) in companies in the Energy, Agriculture, Base Metals and Minerals, and Precious Metals and Minerals industries;
does not intend to invest more than 5% of its net assets in any individual company, calculated at the time of purchase;
may invest in companies across all market capitalizations; and
may invest in foreign securities, including emerging markets securities, without limitation.

The Fund’s sub-adviser, CoreCommodity Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), employs an actively managed quantitative approach which incorporates multifactor top-down and bottom-up analysis. The Sub-Adviser examines the underlying businesses of natural resource companies, seeking to understand the commodities produced and their relationships to the individual companies.

The Fund typically sells an investment when, in the Sub-Adviser's view, the reasons for buying it no longer apply or when the company begins to show deteriorating fundamentals or poor relative performance or when an investment is fully valued by the market. The Fund may also sell an investment to secure gains, limit losses or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.

Read More

CCNR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCNR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCNR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCNR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCNR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CCNR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CCNR Category Low Category High CCNR % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CCNR % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CCNR - Expenses

Operational Fees

CCNR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.39% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CCNR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CCNR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CCNR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CCNR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CCNR Category Low Category High CCNR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CCNR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CCNR Category Low Category High CCNR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CCNR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CCNR - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

