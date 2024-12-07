The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of natural resources companies.

For these purposes, “natural resources” means:

● Energy: Traditional energy (electricity and gas utilities, oil and gas producers/developers, oilfield equipment/services, storage/transportation, refining and marketing, service/drilling, pipelines, and coal) and alternative energy (uranium, nuclear, hydrogen, wind, solar, hydroelectric, biofuels, geothermal, and fuel cells) (collectively, “Energy”);

● Agriculture: (grains and other food products, seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, animal producers, animal processors, dairy, aquaculture, water, and supporting agricultural transport and machinery) and forest products (timber assets, lumber, plywood, pulp, paper, and packaging) (collectively, “Agriculture”);

● Base metals and minerals: (aluminum, copper, nickel, zinc, iron ore, lithium, lead, tin, steel, aggregate, metallurgical coal, supporting transport and mining machinery), specialty metals (manganese, silicon, vanadium, cobalt, tungsten, zirconium, chromium, titanium, niobium, and molybdenum) and rare earth elements (collectively, “Base Metals and Minerals”); and

● Precious metals and minerals: (gold, silver, platinum group metals, diamonds, and gemstones) (collectively, “Precious Metals and Minerals”).

The Fund considers “natural resources companies” to be foreign and domestic companies that in the most recent fiscal year derived at least 50% of their revenue from or used 50% or more of their assets for: (i) owning, exploring, or developing natural resources; or (ii) producing or supplying goods, equipment, or services principally to companies that own, explore, or develop natural resources” The Fund’s investments in equity securities will primarily consist of investments in common stock. The Fund’s investments in foreign markets include investments in companies located in emerging markets.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund:

● expects 30-50% of the Fund’s portfolio to be allocated to Energy companies; 20-40% of the Fund’s portfolio to be allocated to Agriculture companies; 10-30% of the Fund’s portfolio to be allocated to Base Metals and Minerals companies; and 0-20% of the Fund’s portfolio to be allocated to Precious Metals and Minerals group of companies;

● will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total net assets) in companies in the Energy, Agriculture, Base Metals and Minerals, and Precious Metals and Minerals industries;

● does not intend to invest more than 5% of its net assets in any individual company, calculated at the time of purchase;

● may invest in companies across all market capitalizations; and

● may invest in foreign securities, including emerging markets securities, without limitation.

The Fund’s sub-adviser, CoreCommodity Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), employs an actively managed quantitative approach which incorporates multifactor top-down and bottom-up analysis. The Sub-Adviser examines the underlying businesses of natural resource companies, seeking to understand the commodities produced and their relationships to the individual companies.

The Fund typically sells an investment when, in the Sub-Adviser's view, the reasons for buying it no longer apply or when the company begins to show deteriorating fundamentals or poor relative performance or when an investment is fully valued by the market. The Fund may also sell an investment to secure gains, limit losses or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.