Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF

ETF
CCEF
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.6411 -0.15 -0.6%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 01/17/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF

CCEF | ETF

$24.64

-

0.00%

2.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.8
$24.64
$24.79

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CCEF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Calamos Family of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 16, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that seeks high current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in unaffiliated closed-end funds that the Fund's investment adviser, Calamos Advisors LLC ("Calamos Advisors" or the "Adviser"), believes offer both attractive income opportunities as well as arbitrage opportunities resulting from such closed-end funds trading at attractive discounts (market prices that are less than the closed-end funds' net asset value ("NAV")). The Fund's strategy seeks to identify closed-end funds trading at attractive discounts and sell such funds when the arbitrage opportunity has either been achieved by capturing the benefit of discount narrowing or when the Adviser determines the discount level no longer represents an unusual divergence from the fund's underlying asset value. Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in U.S. and non-U.S. closed-end funds.

In selecting the closed-end funds for the Fund's portfolio, the Adviser utilizes a combination of quantitative and fundamental tools to identify closed-end funds that are trading at a discount and represent an opportunity for the Fund to achieve its investment objective. In addition, the Adviser considers the Fund's asset allocation, event research (both fund-specific and market-wide), and trading opportunities (i.e., the liquidity profile of a closed-end fund). The Adviser intends to rebalance the portfolio regularly to ensure that the desired asset allocations are maintained. The Adviser will also make active adjustments to the portfolio relative to certain portfolio-level characteristics, that may include, but are not limited to, distribution yield, size of an issue, liquidity and trade execution.

The Fund also may invest in ETFs and business development companies ("BDCs"). Through its investments in closed-end funds, ETFs, and BDCs, the Fund may have exposure to different asset classes, including but not limited to equity securities (U.S. and non-U.S., including emerging markets), fixed income securities (investment grade, high yield, and municipal), convertible securities, derivatives and Master Limited Partnerships ("MLPs"). Fixed income securities may include bonds and debentures that may be rated investment grade or below investment grade or may not be rated, may be issued by corporations, governments or public international bodies and may be denominated in a variety of currencies and issued with either fixed or floating rates. Bonds rated below investment grade are commonly known as "junk bonds."

The Fund may invest in rights or warrants of equity securities and closed-end funds. The Fund also may use derivative instruments such as options, index futures, and forward contracts. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis.

In order to capture the relative arbitrage value embedded in the discount, the Fund may from time to time take short positions that approximate the value of the underlying closed-end fund assets. The Fund also may take other short positions, including in U.S. treasury futures. The Fund may maintain short positions through the use of derivative instruments, such as options and futures.

The Fund may seek to generate income from option premiums by writing (selling) options. This would include the use of both call and put options. The Fund may write options (i) on a portion of the equity securities (including securities that are convertible into equity securities) in the Fund's portfolio and (ii) on broad-based securities indexes (such as the S&P 500 or MSCI EAFE) or ETFs. In addition, to seek to offset some of the risk of a potential decline in value of certain long positions, the Fund may also purchase put options on individual securities, broad-based securities indexes (such as the S&P 500), or ETFs.

The Fund is classified as "non-diversified" under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act").

Read More

CCEF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCEF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCEF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CCEF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CCEF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CCEF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CCEF Category Low Category High CCEF % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CCEF % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CCEF - Expenses

Operational Fees

CCEF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.74% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.74% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CCEF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CCEF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CCEF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CCEF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CCEF Category Low Category High CCEF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CCEF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CCEF Category Low Category High CCEF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CCEF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CCEF - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

