The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that seeks high current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in unaffiliated closed-end funds that the Fund's investment adviser, Calamos Advisors LLC ("Calamos Advisors" or the "Adviser"), believes offer both attractive income opportunities as well as arbitrage opportunities resulting from such closed-end funds trading at attractive discounts (market prices that are less than the closed-end funds' net asset value ("NAV")). The Fund's strategy seeks to identify closed-end funds trading at attractive discounts and sell such funds when the arbitrage opportunity has either been achieved by capturing the benefit of discount narrowing or when the Adviser determines the discount level no longer represents an unusual divergence from the fund's underlying asset value. Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in U.S. and non-U.S. closed-end funds.

In selecting the closed-end funds for the Fund's portfolio, the Adviser utilizes a combination of quantitative and fundamental tools to identify closed-end funds that are trading at a discount and represent an opportunity for the Fund to achieve its investment objective. In addition, the Adviser considers the Fund's asset allocation, event research (both fund-specific and market-wide), and trading opportunities (i.e., the liquidity profile of a closed-end fund). The Adviser intends to rebalance the portfolio regularly to ensure that the desired asset allocations are maintained. The Adviser will also make active adjustments to the portfolio relative to certain portfolio-level characteristics, that may include, but are not limited to, distribution yield, size of an issue, liquidity and trade execution.

The Fund also may invest in ETFs and business development companies ("BDCs"). Through its investments in closed-end funds, ETFs, and BDCs, the Fund may have exposure to different asset classes, including but not limited to equity securities (U.S. and non-U.S., including emerging markets), fixed income securities (investment grade, high yield, and municipal), convertible securities, derivatives and Master Limited Partnerships ("MLPs"). Fixed income securities may include bonds and debentures that may be rated investment grade or below investment grade or may not be rated, may be issued by corporations, governments or public international bodies and may be denominated in a variety of currencies and issued with either fixed or floating rates. Bonds rated below investment grade are commonly known as "junk bonds."

The Fund may invest in rights or warrants of equity securities and closed-end funds. The Fund also may use derivative instruments such as options, index futures, and forward contracts. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis.

In order to capture the relative arbitrage value embedded in the discount, the Fund may from time to time take short positions that approximate the value of the underlying closed-end fund assets. The Fund also may take other short positions, including in U.S. treasury futures. The Fund may maintain short positions through the use of derivative instruments, such as options and futures.

The Fund may seek to generate income from option premiums by writing (selling) options. This would include the use of both call and put options. The Fund may write options (i) on a portion of the equity securities (including securities that are convertible into equity securities) in the Fund's portfolio and (ii) on broad-based securities indexes (such as the S&P 500 or MSCI EAFE) or ETFs. In addition, to seek to offset some of the risk of a potential decline in value of certain long positions, the Fund may also purchase put options on individual securities, broad-based securities indexes (such as the S&P 500), or ETFs.

The Fund is classified as "non-diversified" under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act").