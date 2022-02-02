Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$7.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
75.6%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CBTG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|90.40%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-98.6%
|125.1%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-74.6%
|26.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-61.0%
|23.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-35.5%
|18.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|CBTG
|Category Low
|Category High
|CBTG % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.7 M
|189 K
|222 B
|96.90%
|Number of Holdings
|21
|1
|3509
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.3 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|94.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|75.58%
|9.4%
|100.0%
|0.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBTG % Rank
|Stocks
|98.11%
|0.00%
|107.71%
|99.92%
|Cash
|1.89%
|-10.83%
|100.00%
|0.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|18.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|24.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|13.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|98.58%
|13.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBTG % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|32.02%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.82%
|39.41%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.57%
|62.11%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|8.35%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|1.31%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|7.25%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|43.69%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|93.79%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|87.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|98.96%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.00%
|73.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBTG % Rank
|US
|98.11%
|0.00%
|105.43%
|99.92%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|87.61%
|CBTG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|7.09%
|61.48%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.50%
|78.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.12%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|CBTG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CBTG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CBTG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|CBTG
|Category Low
|Category High
|CBTG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.79%
|23.92%
|CBTG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CBTG
|Category Low
|Category High
|CBTG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|2.90%
|50.04%
|CBTG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.614
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2020
1.09
1.1%
Mr. Hegener has served as the Chief Investment Officer of Cabot ETF Partners, LLC since 2020, Managing Partner of Psammites Ventures since March 2019, and Chief Investment Officer of SkyOak Wealth since June 2019. In January 2020, he launched the Flamingo All Weather Fund, LP, a hedge fund, for which he oversees portfolio management and investment strategy. Prior to joining SkyOak Wealth in March 2019 as Director of Investments and Trading, he was an Associate of PIMCO Investment Management from January 2017 to March 2019. While at PIMCO, Mr. Hegener was responsible for enhanced cash, low duration and intermediate duration strategies. He previously served in different positions at BlackRock, Inc. between August 2012 and January 2017, including as a portfolio analyst for institutional accounts. Mr. Hegener received a bachelor degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.08
|2.92
