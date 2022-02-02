Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Listed Funds Trust - Cabot Growth ETF

Active ETF
CBTG
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
CBTG (ETF)

Listed Funds Trust - Cabot Growth ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
CBTG (ETF)

Listed Funds Trust - Cabot Growth ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Listed Funds Trust - Cabot Growth ETF

CBTG | Active ETF

-

$7.7 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$7.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

75.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Listed Funds Trust - Cabot Growth ETF

CBTG | Active ETF

-

$7.7 M

0.00%

-

CBTG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Listed Funds Trust - Cabot Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Joe Hegener

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily purchasing equity securities of companies operating businesses that Cabot ETF Partners, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, believes will experience above average secular growth in expanding market segments that offer a positive economic landscape for success (i.e., superior growth prospects over a several year time horizon) and securities in companies that the managers believe possesses attractive opportunity value. The Fund may invest in common stock of U.S. large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies and ETFs. The Fund also may invest to a lesser extent in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) representing foreign company stock. Under normal circumstances, 70-80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in equity securities. In selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser incorporates the research of the Cabot Wealth Network (“CWN”), a research and newsletter publishing firm founded in 1970 and currently one of the longest standing independent investment advisory publishers in the world. Through discretionary and proprietary fundamental and technical analysis, the Adviser seeks to identify companies that exhibit compelling prospects for generating above average returns that may come from earnings growth, valuation-based opportunities or other companies with identifiable growth catalysts. CBTG balances its overall portfolio composition by allocating assets to (a) companies in market segments where the total addressable market demonstrates significant and sustainable expansion trends, (b) companies that exhibit a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) that is expanding at a rate that the Adviser believes will become a catalyst for a higher stock price in the future and (c) opportunistic investments in companies whose share value is deemed to be temporarily dislocated from their fundamental value. In identifying growth candidates, the Adviser will seek to invest in companies expected to capture the benefit of new products or services development, technological advancements, and consumer and business trends with above average growth potential.
Read More

CBTG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CBTG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 90.40%
1 Yr N/A -98.6% 125.1% 100.00%
3 Yr N/A* -74.6% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.0% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.5% 18.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CBTG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% 98.19%
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CBTG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 90.83%
1 Yr N/A -98.6% 125.1% 100.00%
3 Yr N/A* -74.6% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.0% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.5% 18.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CBTG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% 98.19%
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

CBTG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CBTG Category Low Category High CBTG % Rank
Net Assets 7.7 M 189 K 222 B 96.90%
Number of Holdings 21 1 3509 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.3 M -1.37 M 104 B 94.03%
Weighting of Top 10 75.58% 9.4% 100.0% 0.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Owlet Inc 18.47%
  2. Power Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp 12.27%
  3. Digital Turbine Inc 11.43%
  4. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd 8.58%
  5. Gritstone bio Inc 6.15%
  6. Activision Blizzard Inc 4.53%
  7. WildBrain Ltd 4.28%
  8. Riot Blockchain Inc 3.50%
  9. Quotient Ltd 3.46%
  10. Resonant Inc 2.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CBTG % Rank
Stocks 		98.11% 0.00% 107.71% 99.92%
Cash 		1.89% -10.83% 100.00% 0.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 18.75%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 24.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 13.62%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 13.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CBTG % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 32.02%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 39.41%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 62.11%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 8.35%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 1.31%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 7.25%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 43.69%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 93.79%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 87.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 98.96%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 73.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CBTG % Rank
US 		98.11% 0.00% 105.43% 99.92%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 87.61%

CBTG - Expenses

Operational Fees

CBTG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 7.09% 61.48%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.50% 78.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 3.12%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

CBTG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CBTG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CBTG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

CBTG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CBTG Category Low Category High CBTG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 16.79% 23.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CBTG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CBTG Category Low Category High CBTG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% 50.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CBTG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CBTG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joe Hegener

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2020

1.09

1.1%

Mr. Hegener has served as the Chief Investment Officer of Cabot ETF Partners, LLC since 2020, Managing Partner of Psammites Ventures since March 2019, and Chief Investment Officer of SkyOak Wealth since June 2019. In January 2020, he launched the Flamingo All Weather Fund, LP, a hedge fund, for which he oversees portfolio management and investment strategy. Prior to joining SkyOak Wealth in March 2019 as Director of Investments and Trading, he was an Associate of PIMCO Investment Management from January 2017 to March 2019. While at PIMCO, Mr. Hegener was responsible for enhanced cash, low duration and intermediate duration strategies. He previously served in different positions at BlackRock, Inc. between August 2012 and January 2017, including as a portfolio analyst for institutional accounts. Mr. Hegener received a bachelor degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.08 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×