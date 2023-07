The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by purchasing securities Changebridge Capital, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, believes to have above-average financial characteristics and growth potential that exhibit positive environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) attributes.

The Adviser identifies securities to purchase for the Fund primarily through quantitative screening and fundamental analysis of U.S.-listed large-, mid-, or small-capitalization companies. The Adviser utilizes a combination of fundamental analysis and a proprietary quantitative screening to identify companies with attractive financial and ESG attributes. The Adviser selects equity securities that it believes offer opportunities for significant market outperformance, with the ultimate goal of outperforming over the course of an entire market cycle (typically between 5 and 11 years) while maintaining overall portfolio volatility that is lower than that experienced by the broader market. The investment approach focuses on managing a portfolio of approximately 20-40 securities. The Adviser selects equity securities that it believes are undervalued and/or overlooked by the market, or with current valuations out of line with similar companies or trading at significant discounts to the broader market.

Consistent with the Adviser’s integration of quantitative screening and fundamental research methodologies throughout the research process, the team also establishes a sustainability assessment for each security it considers for inclusion in the portfolio by applying quantitative and fundamental ESG considerations. This sustainability assessment, which is assigned to each security evaluated for inclusion in the portfolio, is derived from factors including: 1) environmental - which may include a company’s energy use, waste, pollution, and natural resource conservation; 2) social - which may include a company’s relationship with suppliers, customers, employees, and in the communities which it operates; and 3) governance - which may include the accuracy and transparency of accounting methods as well as possible conflicts of interest.

Quantitatively, the Adviser utilizes proprietary risk factor screens and third-party commercial data sources to assign an ESG ranking to all securities in the Fund’s investment universe.

Fundamentally, the Adviser makes a qualitative sustainability assessment for each security considered for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio based on its evaluation of company filings, meetings with management teams, industry research, and review of corporate sustainability reports.

The Adviser’s quantitative screening and fundamental research capability when applied to sustainability factors enables it to determine which securities in the Fund’s investment universe are meeting positive thresholds of performance on ESG issues. If information on a specific metric is unavailable, the security may still be selected for the portfolio if the Adviser believes it can evaluate the security qualitatively or if the financial criteria and remaining ESG scores warrant investment. The Adviser describes this integration of quantitative screening, fundamental analysis and an assessment of a company’s sustainability attributes as the Adviser’s proprietary “QFS Investment Process.”

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities, including common stocks and depositary receipts of sustainable companies. For purposes of this policy, the Adviser defines sustainable companies as those to which the Adviser’s quantitative and fundamental research assigns an overall sustainability assessment ranking in the top three quartiles of the sustainability scores assigned to all of the companies in the Fund’s investment universe.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.