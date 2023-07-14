The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by purchasing securities Changebridge Capital, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, believes to be undervalued and taking short positions in securities the Adviser believes will decline in price. The Fund will generally have net long exposure of between 30%-70% of net assets.

The Adviser identifies securities to purchase for the Fund primarily through quantitative screening and fundamental analysis of U.S.-listed large-, mid-, or small-capitalization companies. The Fund’s long positions are generally expected to be comprised of equity securities or depositary receipts. The Adviser typically looks to purchase securities of companies it believes will outperform the market over the course of an entire market cycle (typically between 5 and 11 years) while maintaining overall portfolio volatility that is lower than that experienced by the broader market.

Investment selection for the Fund’s long positions focuses on companies that are facing temporary uncertainties and potential problems that are specific to those individual companies or the companies’ industry or sector and companies that the Adviser believes are undervalued and/or overlooked by the market. The Adviser may consider, among other quantitative factors, quality (returns on invested capital), value (free cash flow yield), momentum (three-month total price return), size (market cap), and volatility (change in stock price). This data is structured through proprietary and third-party datasets. In addition, the Adviser will also take into consideration the results of its fundamental analysis, which may include an assessment of competitors, suppliers, customers, and replacements. This information may be obtained via sources including management meetings, company filings, and industry research. The Adviser also considers an assessment of a company’s environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”)

attributes in determining the attractiveness of an investment opportunity. These attributes include a company’s impact on the environment, relationships with employees, suppliers, customers, and in the communities in which they operate, as well as a broad range of governance policies, including board and management structures, executive and board diversity, information disclosure, and employee compensation levels.

The Adviser considers all of the above factors in determining which securities to purchase and sell. The Adviser describes this integration of quantitative screening, fundamental analysis and an assessment of a company’s sustainability attributes as the Adviser’s proprietary “QFS Investment Process.” As a result, the Fund’s portfolio may be composed of a variety of companies with different attributes that make them attractive ( e.g. , attractive valuation, sound fundamentals and solid ESG attributes), however, any single security may not have all three attributes.

The Adviser seeks to identify positions for the Fund to sell short based on the Adviser’s assessment of the likelihood of a decline in the value of the security in the short term. For example, the company may have declining fundamental measures such as earnings or revenue, have a weakening market position relative to other similar companies, or be considered by the Adviser to be an overvalued/overhyped company. Securities selected for short selling may also include companies expected to underperform relative to their sector or industry.

A short sale is a transaction in which the Fund sells a security it does not own, typically in anticipation of a decline in the market price of that security. To effect a short sale, the Fund arranges through a broker to borrow the security it does not own to be delivered to a buyer of such security. In borrowing the security to be delivered to the buyer, the Fund will become obligated to replace the security borrowed at the time of replacement, regardless of the market price at that time. A short sale results in a gain when the price of the securities sold short declines between the date of the short sale and the date on which a security is purchased to replace the borrowed security. Conversely, a short sale will result in a loss if the price of the security sold short increases. When the Fund makes a short sale, the broker effecting the short sale typically holds the proceeds as part of the collateral securing the Fund’s obligation to cover the short position.

In general, the Fund’s investments are broadly invested over a number of sectors, but the Fund may focus on the energy, technology, consumer, industrial and healthcare sectors at times.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested long or short in equity securities, including common stocks and depositary receipts.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.