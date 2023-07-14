Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-5.8%
1 yr return
1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$5.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.5%
Expense Ratio 2.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CBLS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.8%
|-11.7%
|17.0%
|88.60%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-27.2%
|22.0%
|97.91%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-19.9%
|23.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.3%
|11.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CBLS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-54.0%
|40.9%
|11.35%
|2021
|N/A
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.4%
|12.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.0%
|7.1%
|N/A
|Period
|CBLS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-25.0%
|17.0%
|99.48%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-27.2%
|22.0%
|97.91%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-19.9%
|23.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|14.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|11.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CBLS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-54.0%
|40.9%
|11.89%
|2021
|N/A
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.4%
|12.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.0%
|15.9%
|N/A
|CBLS
|Category Low
|Category High
|CBLS % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.3 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|97.94%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|3
|2670
|70.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.11 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|84.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.51%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|29.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBLS % Rank
|Stocks
|73.16%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|19.25%
|Cash
|26.84%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|79.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.60%
|6.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|33.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.68%
|5.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|152.17%
|25.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBLS % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|18.79%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|94.55%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|42.42%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|2.42%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|18.18%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|95.15%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|55.15%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|9.70%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|74.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|5.45%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|90.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CBLS % Rank
|US
|73.16%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|24.86%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-43.01%
|97.78%
|15.68%
|CBLS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.49%
|0.40%
|11.46%
|39.49%
|Management Fee
|0.02%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|91.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.93%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|CBLS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CBLS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CBLS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|479.00%
|N/A
|CBLS
|Category Low
|Category High
|CBLS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|24.10%
|CBLS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CBLS
|Category Low
|Category High
|CBLS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-3.33%
|2.88%
|79.58%
|CBLS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 12, 2020
1.55
1.6%
Vincent M. Lorusso is a Portfolio Manager of Clough Capital Partners L.P. since 2015, Partner of Clough Capital Partners L.P. since 2014, and Research Analyst and Managing Director of Clough Capital Partners L.P. since 2004. Mr. Lorusso earned his Masters of Science in Finance and BS from Boston College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.99
|7.93
