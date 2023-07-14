The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the S&P 500 ® Catholic Values Index ("Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The S&P 500 ® Catholic Values Index is designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity securities included in the S&P 500 ® Index while maintaining alignment with the moral and social teachings of the Catholic Church. The Underlying Index is based on the S&P 500 ® Index, and generally comprises approximately 500 or less U.S. listed common stocks. All index constituents are members of the S&P 500 ® Index and follow the eligibility criteria for that index. From this starting universe, constituents are screened to exclude companies involved in activities which are perceived to be inconsistent with Catholic values as outlined in the Socially Responsible Investment Guidelines of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops ("USCCB"). The Underlying Index then reweights the remaining constituents so that the Underlying Index's sector exposures matches the sector exposures of the S&P 500 ® Index. The Underlying Index is sponsored by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC (the "Index Provider"), which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index had 445 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to "outperform" the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.