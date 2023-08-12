The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded Fund (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in common stock of large-capitalization companies. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For these purposes, “large-capitalization companies” are those that, at the time of investment, have market capitalizations of greater than $10 billion. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in common stock of mid-capitalization companies. For these purposes, “mid-capitalization companies” are those that, at the time of investment, have market capitalizations between $4 billion and $10 billion.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, CastleArk Management LLC’s (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, begins its investment process by identifying an initial investment universe of approximately 1,000 companies based on market capitalization and a proprietary evaluation of quantitative metrics, including a company’s margins, return on assets, return on equity, return on invested capital and free cash flow generation. The Adviser then employs bottom-up, fundamental analysis to narrow the investable universe to a pool of growth companies. Growth companies, in the Adviser’s view, are established firms that have distinctive, sustainable business strategies, a competitive edge and potential free cash flow margins and earnings growth in the top 20% of the investment universe. In the Adviser’s view, such companies are large established firms with market leading positions that often exhibit characteristics such as robust brand loyalty, proprietary technology or patents, high switching costs, logistical advantages, substantial capital requirements, economies of scale, network effects, or a differentiated customer perspective. The Adviser utilizes a bottom-up fundamental approach, focusing on extensive research to gain a deeper understanding of potential portfolio holdings. This involves analyzing various aspects such as the companies’ industry dynamics, competition, customer base, and supply chain. Such

due diligence is conducted through continuous interactions with company management and industry experts, detailed review of company filings, and regular industry evaluations. This qualitative strategy, coupled with continuous monitoring, is essential in forming the Adviser’s understanding of the core fundamental trends in both potential investment targets and current portfolio assets, while also identifying potential risks.

The Fund’s portfolio is then constructed based on the portfolio managers’ views of the companies’ potential free cash flow and earnings growth in the top 20% of the investable universe. The Fund’s portfolio typically will consist of approximately 20-40 issuers, but it may at times consist of more or less than this range of issuers, depending on the Adviser’s assessment of appropriate and attractive investment opportunities. The Adviser may sell a security from the Fund’s portfolio if the Adviser believes (a) the company’s competitive advantage is diminished or a potential disrupter emerges as threat to its franchise status; (b) stock level fundamental factors (such as capital deployment, earnings trends and quality, or valuation) signal an extreme negative deviation from historic ranges; (c) a change in management, strategy or industry dynamics calls into question the sustainability of free cash flow margins and return on invested capital; or (d) a more attractive growth company is identified.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). This means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.