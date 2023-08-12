Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

CastleArk Large Growth ETF

ETF
CARK
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$30.5721 +0.21 +0.7%
primary theme
N/A
CARK (ETF)

CastleArk Large Growth ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$30.5721 +0.21 +0.7%
primary theme
N/A
CARK (ETF)

CastleArk Large Growth ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$30.5721 +0.21 +0.7%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 12/08/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

CastleArk Large Growth ETF

CARK | ETF

$30.57

-

0.00%

0.54%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.4
$30.36
$30.57

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 12/08/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

CastleArk Large Growth ETF

CARK | ETF

$30.57

-

0.00%

0.54%

CARK - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CastleArk Large Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 07, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded Fund (“ETF”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in common stock of large-capitalization companies. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For these purposes, “large-capitalization companies” are those that, at the time of investment, have market capitalizations of greater than $10 billion. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in common stock of mid-capitalization companies. For these purposes, “mid-capitalization companies” are those that, at the time of investment, have market capitalizations between $4 billion and $10 billion.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, CastleArk Management LLC’s (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, begins its investment process by identifying an initial investment universe of approximately 1,000 companies based on market capitalization and a proprietary evaluation of quantitative metrics, including a company’s margins, return on assets, return on equity, return on invested capital and free cash flow generation. The Adviser then employs bottom-up, fundamental analysis to narrow the investable universe to a pool of growth companies. Growth companies, in the Adviser’s view, are established firms that have distinctive, sustainable business strategies, a competitive edge and potential free cash flow margins and earnings growth in the top 20% of the investment universe. In the Adviser’s view, such companies are large established firms with market leading positions that often exhibit characteristics such as robust brand loyalty, proprietary technology or patents, high switching costs, logistical advantages, substantial capital requirements, economies of scale, network effects, or a differentiated customer perspective. The Adviser utilizes a bottom-up fundamental approach, focusing on extensive research to gain a deeper understanding of potential portfolio holdings. This involves analyzing various aspects such as the companies’ industry dynamics, competition, customer base, and supply chain. Such

due diligence is conducted through continuous interactions with company management and industry experts, detailed review of company filings, and regular industry evaluations. This qualitative strategy, coupled with continuous monitoring, is essential in forming the Adviser’s understanding of the core fundamental trends in both potential investment targets and current portfolio assets, while also identifying potential risks.

The Fund’s portfolio is then constructed based on the portfolio managers’ views of the companies’ potential free cash flow and earnings growth in the top 20% of the investable universe. The Fund’s portfolio typically will consist of approximately 20-40 issuers, but it may at times consist of more or less than this range of issuers, depending on the Adviser’s assessment of appropriate and attractive investment opportunities. The Adviser may sell a security from the Fund’s portfolio if the Adviser believes (a) the company’s competitive advantage is diminished or a potential disrupter emerges as threat to its franchise status; (b) stock level fundamental factors (such as capital deployment, earnings trends and quality, or valuation) signal an extreme negative deviation from historic ranges; (c) a change in management, strategy or industry dynamics calls into question the sustainability of free cash flow margins and return on invested capital; or (d) a more attractive growth company is identified.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). This means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Read More

CARK - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CARK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CARK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CARK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CARK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CARK - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CARK Category Low Category High CARK % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CARK % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CARK - Expenses

Operational Fees

CARK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.54% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.54% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CARK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CARK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CARK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CARK - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CARK Category Low Category High CARK % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CARK Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CARK Category Low Category High CARK % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CARK Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CARK - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×