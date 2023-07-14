The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, in a portfolio of options contracts on securities that are linked to the performance of an index whose value is based on companies with market capitalizations that qualify them as “large cap” companies.

Arin Risk Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) considers a company to be a “large cap” company if its market capitalization is at least $10 billion. The Sub-Adviser utilizes one or more combinations of long and short put and call options, such as options on securities that are linked to the performance of the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”) (these options are known as “SPX Options”) in an effort to gain broad market exposure as well as to hedge the Fund’s market exposure and generate income. The Fund may, from time to time, also invest in options on other broad-based market indexes that represent the U.S. large-cap equity market. While the Fund invests in securities whose prices are affected by changes in the value of the Index, the Fund does not typically maintain full long investment exposure to the Index, does not track the Index, and its performance may differ significantly from that of the Index. The Fund may utilize either standard exchange-listed options or FLexible EXchange® Options (“FLEX Options”) or a combination of both.

The Fund’s three primary objectives are: (i) to gain a varying amount of market exposure to the Index; (ii) limit risk relative to a decline in the Index and profit from a market dislocation event; and (iii) generate a series of cash flows. The Sub-Adviser considers a market dislocation event (also known as a tail risk event) when the Index suffers an extreme market decline (generally greater than 25%) within a few months accompanied by a sustained increase in expected Index volatility (generally greater than 50) - see discussion of Protective Options below. Examples of historical market dislocation or tail risk events that have met both of these standards include the Financial Crisis of 2008-09 and the COVID-19 Pandemic of 2020.

In order to gain Index exposure, the Fund will sell SPX Options or a combination of SPX Options that are expected to allow the Fund to realize gains if the Index remains above certain price levels expressed by the strike prices of the Fund’s SPX Options contracts. Even if the Index price fails to appreciate in value, the Fund may realize gains from the option premiums paid to the Fund when such options expire worthless or when the value of such options decreases over time. These gains are attributable to the decrease in value of the SPX Options sold over time and is typically referred to as “theta”. In cases where the Index falls below certain price levels, the Fund will experience gains and losses that are in line with the movement of the Index. The difference between the Index price and the strike prices of the Fund’s SPX Options determines the extent of the Fund’s market exposure to the Index. If the Index price remains above the strike price, the Fund will have modest Index exposure. If the Index price trades below the strike price, the Fund will have greater Index exposure. In cases where the Index price rises above certain levels, then the Fund will experience gains only up to the amount of option premium initially received. The Fund’s investment exposure to the Index will generally vary between 100% exposure to the Index and -40% (i.e., short exposure to the Index), exclusive of the Protective Options as discussed below. The Fund’s exposure to the Index will depend on the mix of call options and put options in the Fund’s portfolio, and whether such options have been sold or purchased by the Fund.

The Fund’s total performance will be a function of its exposure to the Index over certain periods of time and the income and expenses of the option premiums. The Fund’s assets serve as collateral for options that are bought and sold in an attempt to gain market exposure to the Index. The SPX Options in the Fund’s portfolio each have a trading volume sufficient to preclude the Fund’s trades from influencing prices. The Fund may also use short SPX Options (short SPX Options generate immediate cash inflows in exchange for taking on the obligation of delivering cash at a future date) or long SPX Options (long SPX Options require an initial cash payment in exchange for the right to receive a future cash payment at a future date). The Fund may also utilize call or put spreads to limit the downside risk of the Fund. The Fund will purchase SPX call options or sell SPX put options (including spreads) when the Sub-Adviser believes the value of the Index will increase and will purchase SPX put options or sell SPX call options (including spreads) when the Sub-Adviser believes the value of the Index will decrease.

An option spread combines two or more option contracts as a single trade. The Fund sells one SPX Option and simultaneously buys an offsetting position in another SPX Option. When selling a spread, the maximum gain is the net premium collected and the maximum loss is equal to the difference in the respective strike prices, less the premium collected. The use of spreads may limit the Fund’s exposure to the Index depending upon the rate of change in the Index, the Sub-Adviser’s ability to adjust the position, and the pricing of the SPX Options used to create the spread. There may be instances where the Fund has no long market exposure and may temporarily have short market exposure. Such an instance may arise when the market either rises or falls at a rate in excess of the levels provided by the SPX Option contracts held by the Fund for long market exposure.