Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$161 M
Holdings in Top 10
108.2%
Expense Ratio 0.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, in a portfolio of options contracts on securities that are linked to the performance of an index whose value is based on companies with market capitalizations that qualify them as “large cap” companies.
Arin Risk Advisors, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) considers a company to be a “large cap” company if its market capitalization is at least $10 billion. The Sub-Adviser utilizes one or more combinations of long and short put and call options, such as options on securities that are linked to the performance of the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”) (these options are known as “SPX Options”) in an effort to gain broad market exposure as well as to hedge the Fund’s market exposure and generate income. The Fund may, from time to time, also invest in options on other broad-based market indexes that represent the U.S. large-cap equity market. While the Fund invests in securities whose prices are affected by changes in the value of the Index, the Fund does not typically maintain full long investment exposure to the Index, does not track the Index, and its performance may differ significantly from that of the Index. The Fund may utilize either standard exchange-listed options or FLexible EXchange® Options (“FLEX Options”) or a combination of both.
The Fund’s three primary objectives are: (i) to gain a varying amount of market exposure to the Index; (ii) limit risk relative to a decline in the Index and profit from a market dislocation event; and (iii) generate a series of cash flows. The Sub-Adviser considers a market dislocation event (also known as a tail risk event) when the Index suffers an extreme market decline (generally greater than 25%) within a few months accompanied by a sustained increase in expected Index volatility (generally greater than 50) - see discussion of Protective Options below. Examples of historical market dislocation or tail risk events that have met both of these standards include the Financial Crisis of 2008-09 and the COVID-19 Pandemic of 2020.
In order to gain Index exposure, the Fund will sell SPX Options or a combination of SPX Options that are expected to allow the Fund to realize gains if the Index remains above certain price levels expressed by the strike prices of the Fund’s SPX Options contracts. Even if the Index price fails to appreciate in value, the Fund may realize gains from the option premiums paid to the Fund when such options expire worthless or when the value of such options decreases over time. These gains are attributable to the decrease in value of the SPX Options sold over time and is typically referred to as “theta”. In cases where the Index falls below certain price levels, the Fund will experience gains and losses that are in line with the movement of the Index. The difference between the Index price and the strike prices of the Fund’s SPX Options determines the extent of the Fund’s market exposure to the Index. If the Index price remains above the strike price, the Fund will have modest Index exposure. If the Index price trades below the strike price, the Fund will have greater Index exposure. In cases where the Index price rises above certain levels, then the Fund will experience gains only up to the amount of option premium initially received. The Fund’s investment exposure to the Index will generally vary between 100% exposure to the Index and -40% (i.e., short exposure to the Index), exclusive of the Protective Options as discussed below. The Fund’s exposure to the Index will depend on the mix of call options and put options in the Fund’s portfolio, and whether such options have been sold or purchased by the Fund.
The Fund’s total performance will be a function of its exposure to the Index over certain periods of time and the income and expenses of the option premiums. The Fund’s assets serve as collateral for options that are bought and sold in an attempt to gain market exposure to the Index. The SPX Options in the Fund’s portfolio each have a trading volume sufficient to preclude the Fund’s trades from influencing prices. The Fund may also use short SPX Options (short SPX Options generate immediate cash inflows in exchange for taking on the obligation of delivering cash at a future date) or long SPX Options (long SPX Options require an initial cash payment in exchange for the right to receive a future cash payment at a future date). The Fund may also utilize call or put spreads to limit the downside risk of the Fund. The Fund will purchase SPX call options or sell SPX put options (including spreads) when the Sub-Adviser believes the value of the Index will increase and will purchase SPX put options or sell SPX call options (including spreads) when the Sub-Adviser believes the value of the Index will decrease.
An option spread combines two or more option contracts as a single trade. The Fund sells one SPX Option and simultaneously buys an offsetting position in another SPX Option. When selling a spread, the maximum gain is the net premium collected and the maximum loss is equal to the difference in the respective strike prices, less the premium collected. The use of spreads may limit the Fund’s exposure to the Index depending upon the rate of change in the Index, the Sub-Adviser’s ability to adjust the position, and the pricing of the SPX Options used to create the spread. There may be instances where the Fund has no long market exposure and may temporarily have short market exposure. Such an instance may arise when the market either rises or falls at a rate in excess of the levels provided by the SPX Option contracts held by the Fund for long market exposure.
The following is an overview of the limitations on the Fund’s use of put and call options: The Fund will purchase other SPX Options (“Protective Options”) that should appreciate during a market dislocation event. During other market periods, such as when the Index is increasing in value, the Protective Options will decrease the Fund’s return. When the Index falls below the strike prices of the Protective Options, the Fund will be negatively correlated to the Index. The Protective Options provide the Fund with potential reductions to its Index exposure (see above where Index exposure is typically between 100% exposure to the Index and -40%) and may cause the Fund’s Index exposure to fall below -40%. If the Index were to suddenly fall below the strike prices of the Protective Options, the Fund should experience a gain from the decline in the Index. The SPX Option exposure from the Protective Options is referred to as the Fund’s “Protection Ratio”. This Protection Ratio represents the number of Protective Options expiring in greater than 40 days with strike prices that are at least five percent (5%) below the current Index value as compared to the number of SPX Options representing the investment of all the Fund’s assets (the Fund’s total net assets divided by the Index value divided by 100 units per contract). A higher Protection Ratio would generally mean the Fund owns relatively more Protective Options as compared to its net assets than when the Fund has a lower Protection Ratio. Purchasing the Protective Options during periods without any market dislocation events will cause the Fund’s return to be lower that it would have been had the Fund purchased fewer or no Protective Options. The Sub-Adviser seeks to keep the Protection Ratio above 10 and as high as possible while attempting to minimize this carrying cost. There may be periods where the high carrying cost of the Protective Options may result in Fund’s Protection Ratio remaining below 10. Furthermore, during a market dislocation event, the Fund expects its Protective Options to increase in value. When the Protective Options increase in value, the Fund may experience a high cost to continue holding all of its Protective Options and the Sub-Adviser may seek to sell some or all of the Protective Options. The Sub-Adviser will also maintain a collateral portfolio that is designed primarily to serve as margin or collateral for the Fund’s options positions and secondarily to enhance the Fund’s return by generating income (the “Collateral Portfolio”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will allocate approximately 20% of its capital to gain exposure to the Index, 1% to 10% of the Fund’s assets will be allocated to the Protective Options and the remaining cash will be utilized as part of the Collateral Portfolio. The Collateral Portfolio is comprised of cash or cash equivalents, including United States Treasury Securities, money-market instruments, money-market mutual funds, or option “box spreads” (“Box Spreads”), including ETFs that hold Box Spreads. A Box Spread is a synthetic bond created by combining different options trades that have offsetting spreads (e.g., purchases and sales on the same underlying instrument, such as an index or an ETF, but with different strike prices). The Sub-Adviser may invest up to 100% of the Collateral Portfolio in the Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (the “1-3 Month Box ETF”). The 1-3 Month Box ETF is advised by Empowered Funds, LLC and is sub-advised by the Sub-Adviser. The 1-3 Month Box ETF is an actively managed ETF whose investment objective is to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, equal or exceed the price and yield performance of an investment that tracks the 1-3 month sector of the United States Treasury Bill market. To achieve its principal investment strategy the 1-3 Month Box ETF primarily invests in Box Spreads. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s portfolio turnover rate is expected to be greater than 100%. A high portfolio turnover rate will increase the Fund’s brokerage commission costs, which will negatively impact the performance of the Fund.
● When the Fund sells call options, the Fund receives an option premium and will experience a loss if the Index rises above the call option strike price plus the premium collected; ● When the Fund buys call options, the Fund pays a premium and will experience a loss if the Index fails to rise above the call option strike price plus the premium paid; ● When the Fund sells put options, the Fund receives a premium and will experience a loss if the Index falls below the put option strike price less the premium collected; and ● When the Fund buys put options, the Fund pays a premium and will experience a loss if the Index fails to fall below the put option strike price less the premium paid.
The following is an overview of the limitations on the Fund’s use of put and call options:
The Fund will purchase other SPX Options (“Protective Options”) that should appreciate during a market dislocation event. During other market periods, such as when the Index is increasing in value, the Protective Options will decrease the Fund’s return. When the Index falls below the strike prices of the Protective Options, the Fund will be negatively correlated to the Index. The Protective Options provide the Fund with potential reductions to its Index exposure (see above where Index exposure is typically between 100% exposure to the Index and -40%) and may cause the Fund’s Index exposure to fall below -40%. If the Index were to suddenly fall below the strike prices of the Protective Options, the Fund should experience a gain from the decline in the Index.
The SPX Option exposure from the Protective Options is referred to as the Fund’s “Protection Ratio”. This Protection Ratio represents the number of Protective Options expiring in greater than 40 days with strike prices that are at least five percent (5%) below the current Index value as compared to the number of SPX Options representing the investment of all the Fund’s assets (the Fund’s total net assets divided by the Index value divided by 100 units per contract). A higher Protection Ratio would generally mean the Fund owns relatively more Protective Options as compared to its net assets than when the Fund has a lower Protection Ratio. Purchasing the Protective Options during periods without any market dislocation events will cause the Fund’s return to be lower that it would have been had the Fund purchased fewer or no Protective Options. The Sub-Adviser seeks to keep the Protection Ratio above 10 and as high as possible while attempting to minimize this carrying cost. There may be periods where the high carrying cost of the Protective Options may result in Fund’s Protection Ratio remaining below 10. Furthermore, during a market dislocation event, the Fund expects its Protective Options to increase in value. When the Protective Options increase in value, the Fund may experience a high cost to continue holding all of its Protective Options and the Sub-Adviser may seek to sell some or all of the Protective Options.
The Sub-Adviser will also maintain a collateral portfolio that is designed primarily to serve as margin or collateral for the Fund’s options positions and secondarily to enhance the Fund’s return by generating income (the “Collateral Portfolio”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will allocate approximately 20% of its capital to gain exposure to the Index, 1% to 10% of the Fund’s assets will be allocated to the Protective Options and the remaining cash will be utilized as part of the Collateral Portfolio. The Collateral Portfolio is comprised of cash or cash equivalents, including United States Treasury Securities, money-market instruments, money-market mutual funds, or option “box spreads” (“Box Spreads”), including ETFs that hold Box Spreads. A Box Spread is a synthetic bond created by combining different options trades that have offsetting spreads (e.g., purchases and sales on the same underlying instrument, such as an index or an ETF, but with different strike prices).
The Sub-Adviser may invest up to 100% of the Collateral Portfolio in the Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (the “1-3 Month Box ETF”). The 1-3 Month Box ETF is advised by Empowered Funds, LLC and is sub-advised by the Sub-Adviser. The 1-3 Month Box ETF is an actively managed ETF whose investment objective is to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, equal or exceed the price and yield performance of an investment that tracks the 1-3 month sector of the United States Treasury Bill market. To achieve its principal investment strategy the 1-3 Month Box ETF primarily invests in Box Spreads.
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s portfolio turnover rate is expected to be greater than 100%. A high portfolio turnover rate will increase the Fund’s brokerage commission costs, which will negatively impact the performance of the Fund.
|Period
|CAOS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CAOS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|CAOS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CAOS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CAOS
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAOS % Rank
|Net Assets
|161 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|25
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|161 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|108.20%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAOS % Rank
|Stocks
|65.27%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|34.62%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.55%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAOS % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CAOS % Rank
|US
|65.27%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CAOS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.81%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CAOS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CAOS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CAOS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CAOS
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAOS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CAOS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|CAOS
|Category Low
|Category High
|CAOS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CAOS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...