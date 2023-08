Under normal circumstances, the Tema Oncology ETF seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets, which include borrowings for investment purposes, in publicly listed companies that derive at least 50% of revenues from oncology. The Adviser will use internal research and analysis based on company disclosure (such as 10-K filings, company presentations, capital markets day presentations) and other publicly available sources (e.g., sell-side research, biotechnology industry publications etc.) to make this assessment. Example companies include large pharmaceutical firms, diagnostic focused businesses with products used to diagnose cancer (such as liquid biopsies or cancer genomic screening), medical device companies focused on cancer treatment, and healthcare service providers with a specific strategic focus on helping treat and manage cancer.

The Fund generally is expected to consist of more than 15 companies but not more than 100 companies. The number of constituents may change depending on the number of companies available for investment that meet the Fund’s criteria.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Fund, a company must have a market capitalization of at least $100 million and there is no upper limit on the market capitalization of a portfolio company. To be eligible for inclusion in the Fund, a company must have a three-month average daily traded value of at least $500,000.

A significant portion of the Fund’s assets are expected to be invested in the United States and Europe.

The Fund will not engage in currency hedging and is expected to own foreign currency for short periods of time for the purposes of buying and selling non-US listed securities and collecting dividends and/or coupon payments from those securities.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers

The Fund relies on the professional judgment of its Adviser to make decisions about the Fund’s portfolio investments.

The basic investment philosophy of the Adviser is to seek to invest in companies within the aforementioned thematic universe that are attractively valued when compared to their fundamentals and growth opportunities. The Adviser’s security selection process for identifying companies within the aforementioned theme uses both “top down” idea generation (sector, theme, company research) and “bottom up” security selection (valuation, fundamental, quantitative, qualitative measures) approaches.

In practice “top down” idea generation means fundamental sector research, quantitative tools (for example screening based on metrics such as five-year historic revenue growth, margins, or returns on invested capital) and the Adviser’s own expertise, are used to narrow down the specific thematic research universe.

Once this is defined “bottom up” security analysis involves the Adviser comparing valuation multiples (such as free cash flow yield, price to book ratio and price to earnings ratio or enterprise value to total invested capital, among others) to fundamental metrics (such as organic revenue growth, margins, returns on invested capital and equity, among others). Investments are deemed attractively valued when compared to fundamentals if the valuation multiples are below and fundamentals are above either (1) peers (2) the companies own historic averages (3) or prospective forecasts (as determined by the Adviser). Buttressing this is a detailed fundamental research profile of each company assessing business model, competitive edge, management incentives and track record, and balance sheet.

The Adviser integrates environmental, social and corporate governance (“ESG”) considerations into its investment analysis. This is in support of both the objective of maximizing return and the broader analysis of risks associated with individual companies. The Adviser, however, does not use ESG considerations to limit, restrict or otherwise exclude companies or sectors from the Fund’s investment universe.

ESG factors in this context include, but are not limited to, the impact on or from climate change, natural resource use, waste management practices, human capital management, product safety, supply chain management, corporate governance, business ethics and advocacy for governmental policy.

As part of its investment analysis the Adviser will consider the following, which form part of a holistic assessment of each individual investment opportunity that itself determines selection of the highest conviction securities into the portfolio that the Adviser believes represent the best risk reward for investors:

● The Adviser, as part of its company assessment, will look closely at any material non-financial and ESG related risks that might significantly impair the future financial performance of the company. Such risks will be given equal prominence in analysis to any financial only risks. ESG considerations may not be applicable to all types of instruments or investments.

● Where deemed appropriate the Adviser may engage with companies directly on issues, either through meetings or in written form. This includes but is not limited to improving governance practices, aligning management incentives, and increasing transparency of ESG practices.

In making these considerations the Adviser will use both internal and external data sources and analyses including, but not limited to, those provided by companies directly or by third parties. These considerations also inform monitoring of existing positions.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities listed on foreign exchanges as well as American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs").

The Fund may engage in securities lending.