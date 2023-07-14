Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF

ETF
CAMX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.9438 -0.21 -0.84%
primary theme
N/A
CAMX (ETF)

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.9438 -0.21 -0.84%
primary theme
N/A
CAMX (ETF)

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$24.9438 -0.21 -0.84%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF

CAMX | ETF

$24.94

$47.7 M

0.00%

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$47.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.2
$22.21
$25.16

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF

CAMX | ETF

$24.94

$47.7 M

0.00%

0.59%

CAMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund primarily invests in equity securities of companies located in the United States. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks and the Fund, while typically focusing on large capitalization U.S. investments, is generally unconstrained by market capitalization or sector. The Fund typically invests in a portfolio of 20-30 issuers that Cambiar Investors, LLC (“Cambiar” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, believes represent the best opportunities for long-term capital appreciation. Due to the focused nature of the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund is considered to be non-diversified, and may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of securities.

The Fund expects to invest a portion of its assets in the equity securities of foreign companies. The Fund may consider a company to be a “foreign company” if: (i) 50% of the company’s assets are located outside of the United States; or (ii) 50% of the company’s revenues are generated outside of the United States; or (iii) the company is domiciled or doing a substantial amount of business outside of the United States. The Fund may invest in securities of companies in “emerging market” countries and is generally unconstrained by any particular country or region. The Fund may purchase American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), rather than foreign shares that are traded on foreign exchanges, because the ADRs have greater liquidity or for other reasons.

The Fund’s investments may occasionally include derivative instruments and short positions. Derivative instruments may be used to hedge against the risk of unfavorable price movements in the underlying instruments, to increase long exposure to underlying instruments, to provide short exposure, to manage cash flows or currency exposure, or other purposes. Short positions may be used either to hedge long positions or to seek positive returns in instances where the Adviser believes a security’s price will decline.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser uses a fundamental, relative value investment approach to build a focused portfolio of companies. Companies entering the portfolio generally need to satisfy Cambiar’s criteria on four levels: quality, valuation, value creation/catalyst, and risk-reward criteria:

Quality – Cambiar’s analysts seek companies that are best-of-breed operators within their industries. Eligible businesses for the portfolio are evaluated based on the following characteristics:

Management – Management teams should have a track record of success that has benefitted not just public shareholders such as the Fund, but a wide range of stakeholders, e.g., employees, customers, suppliers.

Consistent margins – Companies with above average and consistent margins suggest a relatively high value-add product or service and defensible market position.

Return on invested capital (“ROIC”) – Demonstrates a pattern of value creation and capital discipline.

Low leverage – Companies with strong balance sheets do not need to depend on the vagaries of the debt and/or equity markets to sustain their businesses.

Free cash flow (“FCF”) – We view FCF to be a better measure of economic value creation versus alternative metrics such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) or earnings per share (“EPS”) because Cambiar believes that FCF is less subject to manipulation.

Valuation – Cambiar evaluates broadly accepted and recognized financial measures in gauging valuation. An underlying premise of the Cambiar philosophy is that certain industries tend to follow certain valuation ranges; the market does not randomly value stocks. Our preference is to invest in companies that are trading at a reasonable valuation relative to their historical trading range. The Cambiar team will use a variety of metrics in gauging valuation; examples include Price/Earnings, Price/Book Value and FCF Yield.

Value Creation/Catalyst – Cambiar’s research process also seeks to identify some form of fundamental positive development(s) that we believe the market is overlooking / underappreciating. Such catalysts may come in varying forms – examples include new product introductions, managerial changes, divestiture of an underperforming division, or simply better financial performance. Valuation, in and of itself, is not a catalyst – there must be some identifiable event that we believe will cause investors to positively reassess the business.

Risk-Reward Criteria – The final criteria is the investment team’s assessment of the issuer’s upside potential: companies entering the portfolio should possess an attractive total return potential that includes both price appreciation and dividends (if applicable) over a forward 1- to 2-year timeframe. While Cambiar may not achieve this return target over the desired timeframe – or at all – the return requirement is intended to channel research efforts toward those situations that appear to offer the most compelling risk/return tradeoffs.

The Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio on a security-by-security basis, with the goal of building a portfolio that strikes a balance between the Adviser’s conviction in an investment and portfolio diversification. The Adviser seeks to manage the Fund’s risk through its research process as well as limits on individual position sizes and allocations to an economic sector or individual country.

The Adviser will consider liquidating or reducing its investment in a company if: (a) the investment thesis is realized and the stock reaches its price target, (b) the stock price increases disproportionately relative to actual company developments, (c) any applicable position size, country or sector limits are reached, or (d) there is a negative change in fundamentals, or the investment thesis fails to develop as expected. The Adviser will not sell a stock simply because of a decline in price, and may add to the position if the investment thesis remains intact.

To the extent the Fund invests in derivatives, those instruments will primarily be intended to hedge against the risk of unfavorable price movements in the underlying instruments, to increase long exposure to underlying instruments, to provide short exposure, to manage cash flows or currency exposure, or for other purposes.

Read More

CAMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

CAMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CAMX Category Low Category High CAMX % Rank
Net Assets 47.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 26 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 22.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 48.44% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ENERGY TRANSFER LP PARTNERSHIP SHARES 5.64%
  2. LIBERTY MEDIA CORP-LIBERTY-C COMMON STOCK 5.40%
  3. SHELL PLC-ADR DEPOSITARY RECEIPT 5.29%
  4. SUNCOR ENERGY INC COMMON STOCK 5.13%
  5. AIRBUS SE - UNSP ADR DEPOSITARY RECEIPT 4.99%
  6. BAYER AG-SPONSORED ADR DEPOSITARY RECEIPT 4.89%
  7. CENOVUS ENERGY INC COMMON STOCK 4.52%
  8. AIR LEASE CORP COMMON STOCK 4.49%
  9. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC COMMON STOCK 4.17%
  10. SAP SE-SPONSORED ADR DEPOSITARY RECEIPT 3.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CAMX % Rank
Stocks 		99.63% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.37% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAMX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CAMX % Rank
US 		99.63% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CAMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CAMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CAMX Category Low Category High CAMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CAMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CAMX Category Low Category High CAMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CAMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CAMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×