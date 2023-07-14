Under normal circumstances, the Fund primarily invests in equity securities of companies located in the United States. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks and the Fund, while typically focusing on large capitalization U.S. investments, is generally unconstrained by market capitalization or sector. The Fund typically invests in a portfolio of 20-30 issuers that Cambiar Investors, LLC (“Cambiar” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, believes represent the best opportunities for long-term capital appreciation. Due to the focused nature of the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund is considered to be non-diversified, and may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of securities.

The Fund expects to invest a portion of its assets in the equity securities of foreign companies. The Fund may consider a company to be a “foreign company” if: (i) 50% of the company’s assets are located outside of the United States; or (ii) 50% of the company’s revenues are generated outside of the United States; or (iii) the company is domiciled or doing a substantial amount of business outside of the United States. The Fund may invest in securities of companies in “emerging market” countries and is generally unconstrained by any particular country or region. The Fund may purchase American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), rather than foreign shares that are traded on foreign exchanges, because the ADRs have greater liquidity or for other reasons.

The Fund’s investments may occasionally include derivative instruments and short positions. Derivative instruments may be used to hedge against the risk of unfavorable price movements in the underlying instruments, to increase long exposure to underlying instruments, to provide short exposure, to manage cash flows or currency exposure, or other purposes. Short positions may be used either to hedge long positions or to seek positive returns in instances where the Adviser believes a security’s price will decline.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser uses a fundamental, relative value investment approach to build a focused portfolio of companies. Companies entering the portfolio generally need to satisfy Cambiar’s criteria on four levels: quality, valuation, value creation/catalyst, and risk-reward criteria:

Quality – Cambiar’s analysts seek companies that are best-of-breed operators within their industries. Eligible businesses for the portfolio are evaluated based on the following characteristics:

● Management – Management teams should have a track record of success that has benefitted not just public shareholders such as the Fund, but a wide range of stakeholders, e.g., employees, customers, suppliers.

● Consistent margins – Companies with above average and consistent margins suggest a relatively high value-add product or service and defensible market position.

● Return on invested capital (“ROIC”) – Demonstrates a pattern of value creation and capital discipline.

● Low leverage – Companies with strong balance sheets do not need to depend on the vagaries of the debt and/or equity markets to sustain their businesses.

● Free cash flow (“FCF”) – We view FCF to be a better measure of economic value creation versus alternative metrics such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) or earnings per share (“EPS”) because Cambiar believes that FCF is less subject to manipulation.

Valuation – Cambiar evaluates broadly accepted and recognized financial measures in gauging valuation. An underlying premise of the Cambiar philosophy is that certain industries tend to follow certain valuation ranges; the market does not randomly value stocks. Our preference is to invest in companies that are trading at a reasonable valuation relative to their historical trading range. The Cambiar team will use a variety of metrics in gauging valuation; examples include Price/Earnings, Price/Book Value and FCF Yield.

Value Creation/Catalyst – Cambiar’s research process also seeks to identify some form of fundamental positive development(s) that we believe the market is overlooking / underappreciating. Such catalysts may come in varying forms – examples include new product introductions, managerial changes, divestiture of an underperforming division, or simply better financial performance. Valuation, in and of itself, is not a catalyst – there must be some identifiable event that we believe will cause investors to positively reassess the business.

Risk-Reward Criteria – The final criteria is the investment team’s assessment of the issuer’s upside potential: companies entering the portfolio should possess an attractive total return potential that includes both price appreciation and dividends (if applicable) over a forward 1- to 2-year timeframe. While Cambiar may not achieve this return target over the desired timeframe – or at all – the return requirement is intended to channel research efforts toward those situations that appear to offer the most compelling risk/return tradeoffs.

The Adviser constructs the Fund’s portfolio on a security-by-security basis, with the goal of building a portfolio that strikes a balance between the Adviser’s conviction in an investment and portfolio diversification. The Adviser seeks to manage the Fund’s risk through its research process as well as limits on individual position sizes and allocations to an economic sector or individual country.

The Adviser will consider liquidating or reducing its investment in a company if: (a) the investment thesis is realized and the stock reaches its price target, (b) the stock price increases disproportionately relative to actual company developments, (c) any applicable position size, country or sector limits are reached, or (d) there is a negative change in fundamentals, or the investment thesis fails to develop as expected. The Adviser will not sell a stock simply because of a decline in price, and may add to the position if the investment thesis remains intact.

To the extent the Fund invests in derivatives, those instruments will primarily be intended to hedge against the risk of unfavorable price movements in the underlying instruments, to increase long exposure to underlying instruments, to provide short exposure, to manage cash flows or currency exposure, or for other purposes.