The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund attempts to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large-capitalization companies. The Fund defines large-capitalization companies as those whose market capitalization, at the time of purchase, are consistent with the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index. As of June 30, 2023, the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 1000 ® Growth Index ranged from approximately $1.345 billion to $2.982 trillion. The Fund may invest any portion of the remaining 20% of its net assets from time to time in equity securities of small-capitalization and mid-capitalization companies. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock and preferred stock. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign equity securities, including through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) issued by U.S. depository banks, which are traded on U.S. exchanges. Congress Asset Management Company, LLP (the“Adviser”) employs a “bottom-up” approach to stock selection which means that the Adviser chooses the ETF’s investments based on a company’s future prospects and not on any significant economic or market cycle. The Adviser also uses a growth style approach to select securities with a focus on high quality companies. The Adviser’s fundamental approach emphasizes growth of earnings and free cash flow. The Fund may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more sectors of the market. The Fund may also invest in other registered investment companies, including ETFs. The Adviser may sell a security for a number of reasons including, but not limited to, if it determines that the security no longer meets its investment criteria or if a new security is judged more attractive than a current holding.