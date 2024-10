The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to maximize total return.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund principally invests in U.S.-dollar denominated, investment-grade securities and seeks to typically maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of zero to ten years and are rated at time of issuance in the top four rating categories of a Nationally

Recognized Statistical Rating Organization, or unrated and deemed to be of comparable quality by the Adviser. The Fund may invest in instruments with a range of maturities, including short-, medium- or long-term maturities. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including ETFs, that have a similar policy to invest in at least 80% of their net assets in similar fixed income securities and the Fund may count such holdings towards the Fund’s 80% investment policy. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in high yield (junk) securities.

The Fund seeks to typically maintain an average portfolio duration of three to five years. Duration is the weighted-average time in years for an investor to recoup the cost of an investment from the cash flows associated with a bond or portfolio of bonds. It can be used as a measure of price sensitivity to changes in yields or interest rates with a lower duration indicating less sensitivity to interest rates. For example, the price of a security with a three-year duration would be expected to drop by approximately 3% in response to a 1% increase in interest rates.

The Fund may, from time to time, have significant exposure to one or more sectors of the market.

The Fund may invest in a variety of fixed income instruments with a fixed or floating (variable) interest rate. The Fund’s investments may include investment-grade U.S. corporate and government debt obligations (including securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities), as well as municipal securities issued by states, U.S. territories, and possessions, general obligation securities and revenue securities. The foregoing may include municipal lease obligations and insured municipal securities. The Fund’s investments may also include cash and cash equivalents, money market mutual funds, taxable or tax-exempt municipal securities, and shares of other ETFs that principally invest in debt securities. The Adviser may buy, hold or sell any Mortgage-Backed Security (MBS) that is explicitly or implicitly guaranteed by the US Government at the time of purchase. This includes, but is not limited to, issuers such as FNMA, GNMA and FHLMC. Additionally, the Adviser may buy, hold or sell other MBS issued by non-US Government entities as long as the security has a credit rating equal to, or greater than, that of the US Government at the time of purchase.

“Investment-grade” debt securities are those rated “Baa3” or “BBB-” or better by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s) or S&P Global Ratings (S&P), each of which is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization. The Fund may also invest in unrated securities, in which case the Adviser may internally assign ratings to certain of those securities, after assessing their credit quality.

The Adviser may sell a security for a number of reasons including, but not limited to, if a determination is made that the security no longer meets its investment criteria or if a new security is judged more attractive than a current holding. Additionally, a bond may be sold in order to adjust duration of the overall portfolio or alter the portfolio allocation among fixed income asset classes (U.S. Treasuries, Credit, Securitized, etc.).