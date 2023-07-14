The Index The Index uses a rules-based methodology that seeks to provide exposure to small-capitalization U.S. companies with above average free cash flow margins. Companies with above average free cash flow margins are commonly referred to as “cash cows.” The Fund considers a company to be a small-capitalization at the time of purchase if it was included in the S&P SmallCap 600 ® Index (the “S&P SmallCap 600”) at any time within the prior six months. The initial Index universe is derived from the component companies of the S&P SmallCap 600. The initial universe of companies is screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. Companies for which information on their projected free cash flows or earnings is not available will remain in the Index universe. A company’s projected free cash flows and earnings are determined by the Index Provider. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are removed from the Index universe. Additionally, companies in the financial or real estate sectors are excluded from the Index universe. Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures. Sales: The value of what a company sold to its customers during a given period; also known as revenue. Free Cash Flow Margin: FCF / Sales

The remaining companies are ranked by their free cash flow margin (defined as a company’s free cash flow divided by sales) for the trailing twelve month period. The equity securities of the 100 companies with the highest free cash flow margin are included in the Index. Companies included in the Index are weighted by their price momentum score and a company’s price momentum score is calculated on each of the reconstitution dates. The effect of the price momentum score is to overweight companies with relative positive price momentum, while underweighting companies with relative negative price momentum over a period of approximately the prior six months.

The weight of any individual company included in the Index is capped at 5%. Weight above the 5% limitation is redistributed among the other Index constituents in proportion to their weights. As of February 28, 2023, the companies included in the Index had a market capitalization of $304 million to $5.97 billion. As of February 28, 2023, the Index had significant exposure to the health care and information technology sectors. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly as of the close of business on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December based on data as of the first Friday of the applicable rebalance month.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small-capitalization companies (“small cap”) that are principally traded in the United States. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.

The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).