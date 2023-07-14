Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of companies principally engaged in the real estate industry at the time of purchase. A real estate company has at least 50% of its assets, income or profits derived from investments, products or services related to the real estate industry. Real estate companies include real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and non-REITs.

REITs are pooled investment vehicles that invest in income producing real estate, real estate related loans, or other types of real estate interests. REITs are corporations or business trusts that are permitted to eliminate corporate level federal income taxes by meeting certain requirements of the Internal Revenue Code.

The Fund seeks to minimize its investments in traditional real estate sectors (e.g., conventional office, retail, apartments, and industrial). The Fund, instead, seeks to favor investments in growing non-traditional real estate sectors that may benefit from changing investor preferences and economic and societal shifts (e.g., data centers, wireless towers, and single-family rentals). The investment process relies on the professional judgment of the team’s portfolio managers and analysts to carry out a fundamental-based approach to source ideas in a bottom-up fashion. The analysts assess each potential company across multiple categories, including, among others, market outlook, business outlook, management skill and experience, capital structure, and income durability. Portfolio managers will consider this fundamental quality assessment, relative valuation, and recognition catalysts when selecting securities and constructing the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies, including those of small companies. The Fund concentrates its investments (invests more than 25% of its net assets) in securities in the real estate industry.

The Fund is considered non-diversified, which means it can invest a higher percentage of assets in securities of individual issuers than a diversified fund. As a result, changes in the value of a single investment could cause greater fluctuations in the Fund's share price than would occur in a more diversified fund.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF that operates pursuant to an exemptive order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (Non-Transparent Order) and does not publicly disclose its complete portfolio holdings each business day. Instead, the Fund publishes each business day on its website a “Tracking Basket,” which is designed to closely track the daily performance of the Fund but is not the Fund’s actual portfolio. The Tracking Basket is comprised of: (1) select recently disclosed portfolio holdings (Strategy Components); (2) liquid ETFs that convey information about the types of instruments (that are not otherwise fully represented by the Strategy Components) in which the fund invests (Representative ETFs); and (3) cash and cash equivalents. For additional information regarding the Tracking Basket, see “Additional Fund Specific Information – Tracking basket structure” in the prospectus.