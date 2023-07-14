The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing in a portfolio of companies listed globally that the Adviser considers part of the “gig economy”. The “gig economy” refers to the group of companies that embrace, support, or otherwise benefit from a workforce where individual employees or independent contractors are empowered to create their own freelance business by leveraging recent developments in technology platforms that enable individuals to offer their services directly to retail and commercial customers. Examples of gig economy businesses include selling or reselling products through auction platforms or web-based stores and offering delivery services through an app-based platform.

The Adviser considers the gig economy to include five categories of companies, and constructs the Fund’s portfolio based on the following weights:

30% to 60% Companies that directly facilitate and participate in revenue generation from gig economy businesses (e.g., app-based platforms, auction sites, web-based stores, and other commission-based platforms) 20% to 40% Companies that enable or support gig economy businesses in marketing and sales functions (e.g., social media platforms, messaging platforms) 5% to 20% Companies that facilitate financial transactions for gig economy businesses through apps or web-based platforms 5% to 15% Companies that support the ability of individuals to operate a gig economy business without participating in a commission or revenue-based model (e.g., companies providing health care, technology, or other back office services) 0% to 10% Other companies that are expected to benefit from the growth of gig economy businesses and associated lifestyle changes for individuals engaged in gig economy businesses

The Adviser purchases and sells securities based on changes in the Adviser’s assessment of which companies are likely to benefit the most from their role in the gig economy. The Fund may invest in equity securities of large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies listed on a U.S., non-U.S. developed, or emerging markets exchange.

The Fund may invest significantly in companies in the communication services and technology sectors.