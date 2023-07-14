Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

Active ETF
BYOB
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.8 -0.38 -2.09%
primary theme
N/A
BYOB (ETF)

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.8 -0.38 -2.09%
primary theme
N/A
BYOB (ETF)

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.8 -0.38 -2.09%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

BYOB | Active ETF

$17.80

$7.5 M

0.08%

$0.01

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

37.3%

1 yr return

20.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$7.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.2
$11.94
$18.18

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

BYOB | Active ETF

$17.80

$7.5 M

0.08%

$0.01

0.59%

BYOB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    May 07, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing in a portfolio of companies listed globally that the Adviser considers part of the “gig economy”. The “gig economy” refers to the group of companies that embrace, support, or otherwise benefit from a workforce where individual employees or independent contractors are empowered to create their own freelance business by leveraging recent developments in technology platforms that enable individuals to offer their services directly to retail and commercial customers. Examples of gig economy businesses include selling or reselling products through auction platforms or web-based stores and offering delivery services through an app-based platform.

The Adviser considers the gig economy to include five categories of companies, and constructs the Fund’s portfolio based on the following weights:

30% to 60% Companies that directly facilitate and participate in revenue generation from gig economy businesses (e.g., app-based platforms, auction sites, web-based stores, and other commission-based platforms)
20% to 40% Companies that enable or support gig economy businesses in marketing and sales functions (e.g., social media platforms, messaging platforms)
5% to 20% Companies that facilitate financial transactions for gig economy businesses through apps or web-based platforms
5% to 15% Companies that support the ability of individuals to operate a gig economy business without participating in a commission or revenue-based model (e.g., companies providing health care, technology, or other back office services)
0% to 10% Other companies that are expected to benefit from the growth of gig economy businesses and associated lifestyle changes for individuals engaged in gig economy businesses

The Adviser purchases and sells securities based on changes in the Adviser’s assessment of which companies are likely to benefit the most from their role in the gig economy. The Fund may invest in equity securities of large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies listed on a U.S., non-U.S. developed, or emerging markets exchange.

The Fund may invest significantly in companies in the communication services and technology sectors.

Read More

BYOB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BYOB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 37.3% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 20.6% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -9.8%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BYOB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -55.5% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -10.0% N/A N/A N/A
2020 25.4% N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BYOB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BYOB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -55.5% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -10.0% N/A N/A N/A
2020 25.4% N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

BYOB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BYOB Category Low Category High BYOB % Rank
Net Assets 7.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 78 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 4.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 55.92% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 33.01%
  2. Block Inc 3.56%
  3. Coinbase Global Inc 3.55%
  4. Shopify Inc 3.34%
  5. MercadoLibre Inc 3.27%
  6. UiPath Inc 3.10%
  7. Spotify Technology SA 3.07%
  8. ROBLOX Corp 2.87%
  9. Airbnb Inc 2.72%
  10. PDD Holdings Inc 2.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BYOB % Rank
Stocks 		99.23% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		28.61% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BYOB % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BYOB % Rank
US 		90.34% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		8.89% N/A N/A N/A

BYOB - Expenses

Operational Fees

BYOB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BYOB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BYOB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BYOB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BYOB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BYOB Category Low Category High BYOB % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.08% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BYOB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency SemiAnnual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BYOB Category Low Category High BYOB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BYOB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BYOB - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×