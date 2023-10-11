Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Brendan Wood TopGun ETF

ETF
BWTG
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.35 +0.38 +1.52%
primary theme
N/A
BWTG (ETF)

Brendan Wood TopGun ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.35 +0.38 +1.52%
primary theme
N/A
BWTG (ETF)

Brendan Wood TopGun ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.35 +0.38 +1.52%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 11/10/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Brendan Wood TopGun ETF

BWTG | ETF

$25.35

-

0.00%

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
$24.97
$25.35

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 11/10/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Brendan Wood TopGun ETF

BWTG | ETF

$25.35

-

0.00%

0.98%

BWTG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Brendan Wood TopGun ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Nov 09, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market circumstances, a substantial portion of its assets in publicly listed equity securities included in a model portfolio provided by the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (“Model”). No assurance can be given that the Fund will achieve its investment objective and you could lose all your investment in the Fund.

Brendan Wood TopGun Model

The Model was developed by Brendan Wood International, an affiliate of the Fund’s investment sub-adviser (“Brendan Wood” or the ”Sub-Adviser” “).

Construction of the Model begins with the identification of approximately 1,400 companies composing the Brendan Wood “Shareholder Conviction Universe”, which are generally stocks of liquid large and mid-capitalization companies (with market capitalizations of $2 billion or greater) that trade on a national exchange in the United States, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Companies included in the Shareholder Conviction Universe are evaluated based on the results of up to 2,000 personal interviews/consultations with institutional investment professionals, including large financial services companies and advisory firms, conducted by Brendan Wood during the calendar year. These interviews with institutional investment professionals are designed to generate data that is used by Brendan Wood to establish the investment quality of companies in the Shareholder Conviction Universe and then rate and rank the companies based on multiple investment attributes discussed. These interviews include questions regarding various investment quality metrics, including each company’s business strategy, long-term and short-term performance, executive and senior management, governance (including the company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices), reporting and disclosure, balance sheet, commitment to own, momentum and price appreciation. Those companies that are identified with the highest investment quality ratings are selected for inclusion in the Model (collectively, “TopGun companies”). The Model generally contains approximately 25 TopGun companies.

When the investment quality/demand score indicates that a TopGun company has dropped out of TopGun status the company will be removed from the Model The proceeds that would have been generated from any such sale are allocated to other TopGun companies, as determined by their TopGun investment quality/demand score. In the event that no more than 15 companies meet the ’s TopGun scoring criteria at any time, the Model will reflect allocation of the proceeds of a sale of companies removed from the Model to cash, fixed income securities, including U.S. government securities, corporate bonds that are rated investment grade at time of purchase, and money market instruments, and/or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in large cap companies until a TopGun quality/demand score identifies a qualifying additional company for inclusion in the Model

The Model is reconstituted and rebalanced to be dollar weighted equally in January of each year. The Model’s exposure may change significantly with each reconstitution or based on market movements between reconstitutions.

The Adviser will generally invest in the Model as provided by the Sub-Adviser, but may deviate from the Model in its sole discretion.

The Fund’s investment objective is a non-fundamental policy and may be changed by the Board of Trustees without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. The Fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate an index.

In attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions, as determined by the Adviser, upon its recommendation, for temporary defensive purposes, the Fund may deviate from its investment strategy by investing some, or all, of its total assets in U.S. government securities, money market instruments, and cash. The Fund may not achieve its investment objective when it does so.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than “diversified” funds.

Read More

BWTG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BWTG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BWTG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BWTG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BWTG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

BWTG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BWTG Category Low Category High BWTG % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BWTG % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BWTG - Expenses

Operational Fees

BWTG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.98% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BWTG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BWTG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BWTG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BWTG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BWTG Category Low Category High BWTG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BWTG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BWTG Category Low Category High BWTG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BWTG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BWTG - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×