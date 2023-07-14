Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
76.3%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$800 K
Holdings in Top 10
62.8%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|1.
|
Web3 Finance: The emergence of Web3 will facilitate digital ownership and property rights by leveraging cryptography and blockchain technology. Companies are eligible for classification as Web3 Finance companies if they facilitate the ownership, transfer, trading, lending, or use of Web3 digital assets and cryptocurrencies in a financial manner.
|2.
|
Web3 Infrastructure Providers: The emergence of Web3 will enable individuals to own their own data and property on the internet in a decentralized manner, which will create new ways to interact with the digital world. Companies are eligible for classification as Web3 Infrastructure Provider companies if they provide technological capabilities that will be in high demand in a Web3-enabled world. These capabilities include privacy, computation and storage, cybersecurity, networking technology, graphical processing, computing facilities and equipment, hashrate, application programming interfaces (“APIs”), and distributed bandwidth.
|3.
|
Web3-Enabled Creator Economy: The emergence of Web3 and digital ownership will empower individuals to build businesses, brands, and services in new ways and with a more direct connection between creators and their customers. Companies are eligible for classification as Web3-Enabled Creator Economy companies if their future growth prospects depend on helping individuals create, promote, design, build or sell goods and services on the internet in a manner that the individual seller retains control over the relationship with the buyer, rather than the platform retaining control over the relationship with the buyer.
|4.
|
Web3-Enabled Metaverse and Digital Worlds: The emergence of Web3 facilitates the growth of open Metaverses and interconnected immersive digital worlds by allowing for interoperability and digital property rights. Companies are eligible for classification as Web3-Enabled Metaverse and Digital Worlds companies if they will directly benefit from this growth or participate in the design of these open and interconnected immersive digital worlds.
|5.
|
Web3 Development and Governance: The emergence of Web3 has created new platforms with a new architecture wherein the community is responsible for development and governance of the platforms themselves. Companies eligible for classification as Web3 Development and Governance companies are those that contribute to development and governance of Web3 platforms themselves, or which provide specialized services or tools to enable individuals and other community members to do so.
|Period
|BWEB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|76.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BWEB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|BWEB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BWEB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BWEB
|Category Low
|Category High
|BWEB % Rank
|Net Assets
|800 K
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|32
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|882 K
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.80%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BWEB % Rank
|Stocks
|98.80%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|1.20%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BWEB % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BWEB % Rank
|US
|92.91%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|5.89%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BWEB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BWEB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BWEB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BWEB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BWEB
|Category Low
|Category High
|BWEB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BWEB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|BWEB
|Category Low
|Category High
|BWEB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BWEB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
