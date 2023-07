The Fund normally invests at least 80% of it

s total assets in securities that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index.

The Sentiment Leaders Index

is comprised of common stocks of U.S. companies selected by a rules-based quantitative methodology developed by BUZZ

Holdings ULC

(the “Index provider”), which is designed to identify the U.S. common stocks with the most “positive insights” collected from online sources including social media, news articles, blog posts and other alternative datasets.

“P

ositive insights

”

are a measure of the degree of positive company sentiment as well as the breadth of active discussion about each

company by participants on online platforms. The 75 companies with the highest positive insight scores that meet certain market capitalization and average daily trading volume requirements will be selected for inclusion in the Sentiment Leaders Index . Such companies may include medium-capitalization companies. As of December 31, 2022, the Sentiment Leaders Index included 75 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $5.1 billion and $2,066.9 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of $270.7 billion. These amounts are subject to change. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Sentiment Leaders Index is reconstituted and rebalanced monthly.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Sentiment Leaders Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Sentiment Leaders Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Sentiment Leaders Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to track the Sentiment Leaders Index.