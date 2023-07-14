Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Main BuyWrite ETF

BUYW | Active ETF

$13.58

$259 M

5.96%

$0.81

1.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.2%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$259 M

Holdings in Top 10

103.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.6
$11.65
$13.58

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BUYW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Main BuyWrite ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Anchor Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests in domestic and international exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to provide investors with sustained exposure to domestic and foreign equity markets over time. The Fund also uses the Adviser’s “BuyWrite” strategy, an investment strategy of writing (selling) call options on a security owned by the Fund to generate additional returns from the option premium. The Fund also seeks returns by writing (selling) secured put options. A “put option” is an option contract that gives the owner the right to sell the underlying security at a specified price (the strike price) until its expiration at a fixed date in the future. The Fund seeks to achieve risk-adjusted returns through targeted allocations by analyzing interest and currency rates, inflation trends, economic growth forecasts, and other global and capital market fundamentals. The Fund’s option strategy may also have the benefit of reducing the volatility of the Fund’s portfolio in comparison to that of broad equity market indexes.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser adheres to the investment process described below.

Equity Strategy

The Adviser believes that, over time, asset allocation is more determinative than individual security selection in limiting the variability inherent in equity security investing. Accordingly, the Adviser, when investing in ETFs, focuses its research primarily on asset allocation to identify undervalued asset classes and catalysts that could lead to near-term price appreciation by carefully reviewing:

the sector (industries sharing common characteristics; e.g., financials),
sub-sector (a more specialized, narrow category within a sector; e.g., financials), and
capitalization (the measure of a company’s size as determined by its current share price multiplied by the number of shares of the company’s outstanding stock) in the Fund’s portfolio.

The Adviser seeks to create a diversified portfolio to avoid allocations of more than 50% to any one particular market segment.

Developing Strategic Targets. The Adviser determines the Fund’s target allocations by:

analyzing global macroeconomic and capital market fundamentals over a 12-18 month time horizon and
formulating strategic targets for allocations.

Identifying the Appropriate ETFs. After developing the strategic targets, the Adviser uses a combination of bottom-up fundamental valuations (e.g., price to book, price to earnings, and price to sales ratios) and top-down macroeconomic data points to identify the most appropriate fixed income and equity ETFs, without restriction as to geography or market capitalization, to implement strategic asset allocation and express sector views by evaluating various factors in the respective ETFs. The Fund will generally hold between 4-10 ETFs, but that number will change in different market conditions. Based on the Adviser’s analysis, the ETFs held by the Fund may, at certain times, be in one particular sector, but the ETF will not concentrate in any one particular industry.

Option Strategy

The Fund pursues its objective by employing an option strategy of writing (selling) covered call or index based options on an amount from 0% to 100% of the value of the ETF shares in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund seeks to earn income and gains both from dividends paid on the ETFs owned by the Fund and cash premiums received from writing or “selling”:

covered call options or index based options on equity based ETFs held in the Fund’s portfolio and
cash secured put options against cash balances in the Fund.

The Fund may not sell “naked” put or call options, i.e., equity options representing more shares of an ETF than the Fund has cash on hand and available to purchase or index options greater than the value of the underlying security.

Stock index options are put options and call options on various stock indices. The primary difference between stock options and index options occurs when index options are exercised. In the case of stock options, the underlying security, common stock, is delivered. However, upon the exercise of an index option, settlement does not occur by delivery of the securities comprising the index.

The option holder exercising the index option receives an amount of cash if the closing level of the stock index upon which the option is based is greater than, in the case of a call, or less than, in the case of a put, the exercise price of the option. This amount of cash is equal to the difference between the closing price of the stock index and the exercise price of the option expressed in dollars times a specified multiple.

A stock index fluctuates with changes in the market value of the stocks included in the index. A call option on a security is a contract that gives the holder of the option, in return for a premium, the right, but not the obligation, to buy from the writer of the option the security underlying the option at a specified exercise or “strike” price by or before the contract’s expiration. A put option on a security is a contract that gives the holder of the option, in return for a premium, the right to sell to the writer of the option the security underlying the option at a specified exercise or “strike” price. The writer of an option on a security has the obligation upon exercise of the option to purchase the underlying security at the exercise price. The Adviser’s option strategy typically targets one-month options. Options of any exercise price or maturity may be utilized.

Read More

BUYW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUYW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUYW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUYW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUYW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

BUYW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BUYW Category Low Category High BUYW % Rank
Net Assets 259 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 22 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 156 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 103.21% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SPDR SP 500 ETF 44.27%
  2. INVESCO QQQ TRUST SERIES 12.19%
  3. VANECK SEMICONDU 11.31%
  4. CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY SE 11.14%
  5. ISHARES MSCI EAFE ETF 10.84%
  6. ISHARES U.S. AEROSPACE 9.79%
  7. SPDR SP BIOTECH ETF 7.73%
  8. ISHARES TREASURY FLOATING 4.21%
  9. BBH SWEEP VEHICLE 1.54%
  10. XBI US 06/16/23 C83 -0.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BUYW % Rank
Stocks 		103.21% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.32% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-5.53% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BUYW % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BUYW % Rank
US 		103.21% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BUYW - Expenses

Operational Fees

BUYW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BUYW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BUYW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BUYW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BUYW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BUYW Category Low Category High BUYW % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.96% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BUYW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BUYW Category Low Category High BUYW % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BUYW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BUYW - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

