Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

KraneShares Man Buyout Beta Index ETF

ETF
BUYO
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.1191 -0.13 -0.5%
primary theme
N/A
BUYO (ETF)

KraneShares Man Buyout Beta Index ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.1191 -0.13 -0.5%
primary theme
N/A
BUYO (ETF)

KraneShares Man Buyout Beta Index ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.1191 -0.13 -0.5%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 10/10/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

KraneShares Man Buyout Beta Index ETF

BUYO | ETF

$25.12

-

0.00%

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.2
$25.04
$25.24

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 10/10/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

KraneShares Man Buyout Beta Index ETF

BUYO | ETF

$25.12

-

0.00%

0.89%

BUYO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    KraneShares Man Buyout Beta Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Krane Funds Advisors, LLC
  • Inception Date
    Oct 08, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index is designed to provide a proxy for private equity performance and risk exposures by focusing on small- and mid-capitalization stocks that have characteristics similar to companies in private equity buyout funds. A “buyout” fund is a type of fund that targets companies for acquisition or control in an attempt to enhance the value of those acquired companies. The Fund does not invest directly in private equity funds or the private equity of companies and the Fund will not attempt to acquire or control private companies.

The Underlying Index begins with the securities within the Russell 2500 Index. From this universe, the Underlying Index screens for companies that have characteristics similar to companies in private equity buyout funds by:

looking at industry classification;
using fundamental screens related to valuation, profitability, debt capacity, cash management and growth potential; and
using additional screens that are designed to identify publicly traded securities similar to those sought by private equity buyout funds such as a company’s supply chain and competitive environment.

The Underlying Index will utilize inputs from the Index Provider and use a systematic process to build a portfolio of publicly traded equity securities that have characteristics similar to companies sought by private equity buyout funds. The Underlying Index employs both (a) a top-down process that seeks to provide the Underlying Index with industry exposures that are similar to the U.S. buyout segment of the private equity market and (b) a suite of bottom-up company selection models (i.e., the fundamental and additional screens discussed above that seek to screen for companies with characteristics similar to companies sought by private equity buyout funds) that seek to take advantage of dynamic public market data in selecting securities for the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is market capitalization weighted and caps the weight of any one constituent at 5% of the Underlying Index’s weight.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but the Fund’s adviser, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”), believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities of issuers whose securities are not components of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including ETFs) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.

Although the Fund expects to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund reserves the right to use a representative sampling strategy to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index is provided by Numeric Investors LLC (“Index Provider” or “Numeric”), and the Underlying Index is calculated by Solactive AG.

As of September 30, 2024, the Underlying Index included 260 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $150 million to $85 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of approximately $8.3 billion.

The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of September 30, 2024, issuers in the Information Technology, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, and Healthcare sectors each represented a significant portion of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is rebalanced and reconstituted monthly.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.

Read More

BUYO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUYO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUYO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUYO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUYO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

BUYO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BUYO Category Low Category High BUYO % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BUYO % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BUYO - Expenses

Operational Fees

BUYO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.88% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BUYO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BUYO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BUYO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BUYO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BUYO Category Low Category High BUYO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BUYO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BUYO Category Low Category High BUYO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BUYO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BUYO - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×