Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in instruments in its Underlying Index or in instruments that have economic characteristics similar to those in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index is designed to provide a proxy for private equity performance and risk exposures by focusing on small- and mid-capitalization stocks that have characteristics similar to companies in private equity buyout funds. A “buyout” fund is a type of fund that targets companies for acquisition or control in an attempt to enhance the value of those acquired companies. The Fund does not invest directly in private equity funds or the private equity of companies and the Fund will not attempt to acquire or control private companies.

The Underlying Index begins with the securities within the Russell 2500 Index. From this universe, the Underlying Index screens for companies that have characteristics similar to companies in private equity buyout funds by:

● looking at industry classification;

● using fundamental screens related to valuation, profitability, debt capacity, cash management and growth potential; and

● using additional screens that are designed to identify publicly traded securities similar to those sought by private equity buyout funds such as a company’s supply chain and competitive environment.

The Underlying Index will utilize inputs from the Index Provider and use a systematic process to build a portfolio of publicly traded equity securities that have characteristics similar to companies sought by private equity buyout funds. The Underlying Index employs both (a) a top-down process that seeks to provide the Underlying Index with industry exposures that are similar to the U.S. buyout segment of the private equity market and (b) a suite of bottom-up company selection models (i.e., the fundamental and additional screens discussed above that seek to screen for companies with characteristics similar to companies sought by private equity buyout funds) that seek to take advantage of dynamic public market data in selecting securities for the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is market capitalization weighted and caps the weight of any one constituent at 5% of the Underlying Index’s weight.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in instruments that are not included in the Underlying Index, but the Fund’s adviser, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“Krane” or “Adviser”), believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. These investments may include equity securities of issuers whose securities are not components of the Underlying Index, derivative instruments (including swaps, futures, forwards, structured notes and options), other investment companies (including ETFs) and cash or cash equivalents (including money market funds). The other investment companies in which the Fund may invest may be advised, sponsored or otherwise serviced by Krane and/or its affiliates.

Although the Fund expects to replicate (or hold all constituents of) the Underlying Index, the Fund reserves the right to use a representative sampling strategy to track the Underlying Index. “Representative sampling” is a strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index is provided by Numeric Investors LLC (“Index Provider” or “Numeric”), and the Underlying Index is calculated by Solactive AG.

As of September 30, 2024, the Underlying Index included 260 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of approximately $150 million to $85 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of approximately $8.3 billion.

The Fund is non-diversified. To the extent the Underlying Index is concentrated in a particular industry, the Fund is expected to be concentrated in that industry. As of September 30, 2024, issuers in the Information Technology, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, and Healthcare sectors each represented a significant portion of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is rebalanced and reconstituted monthly.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.