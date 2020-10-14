Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 10/14/2020
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 10/14/2020
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|BUY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-28.3%
|20.0%
|67.38%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-49.3%
|219.6%
|10.19%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-19.0%
|110.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.9%
|46.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.7%
|25.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BUY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-57.8%
|212.9%
|86.10%
|2021
|N/A
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|62.53%
|2020
|N/A
|-47.8%
|66.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.9%
|16.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|24.5%
|N/A
|Period
|BUY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-28.3%
|20.0%
|67.38%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-49.3%
|219.6%
|9.74%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-19.0%
|110.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.4%
|46.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.6%
|25.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BUY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-57.8%
|212.9%
|86.10%
|2021
|N/A
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|77.26%
|2020
|N/A
|-47.8%
|66.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-25.6%
|16.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|24.5%
|N/A
|BUY
|Category Low
|Category High
|BUY % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|805 K
|47.3 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|10
|1551
|21.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|340 K
|2.82 B
|97.51%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|2.6%
|95.7%
|87.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BUY % Rank
|Stocks
|99.10%
|14.38%
|100.19%
|35.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|14.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|15.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|12.45%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|64.11%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|13.49%
|BUY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.05%
|2.66%
|76.27%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.50%
|84.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.76%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|BUY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BUY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BUY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|252.00%
|0.24%
|BUY
|Category Low
|Category High
|BUY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.02%
|35.25%
|BUY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|BUY
|Category Low
|Category High
|BUY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|16.46%
|BUY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$1.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2017
2.92
2.9%
Mr. Andrew F Ngim co-founded United States Commodity Funds, LLC (“USCF”) in 2005 and has served as a Management Director since May 2005 and, since August 15, 2016, has served as the Chief Operating Officer of USCF. Mr. Ngim has served as the portfolio manager for United States Commodity Index Fund, United States Copper Index Fund, and United States Agriculture Index Fund since January 2013.He has been listed with the CFTC as a Principal of United States Commodity Funds since November 2005. Mr. Ngim was Ameristock Corporation’s Managing Director from January 1999 to January 2013 and co-portfolio manager of Ameristock Mutual Fund, Inc., a large-cap equity fund registered under the 1940 Act from January 2000 to January 2013 when such fund was liquidated, Trustee of the Ameristock ETF Trust from February 2007 to June 2008, and served as a portfolio manager for the Ameristock/Ryan ETF from June 2007 to June 2008 when such funds were liquidated. Mr. Ngim received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California at Berkeley in 1983.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2017
2.92
2.9%
Kevin Sheehan is Executive Director in the Trading department at SummerHaven, responsible for all day to day trading activities. He has been at SummerHaven since 2011. Prior to joining SummerHaven Mr. Sheehan was a trader at Indus Capital. Mr. Sheehan has over 10 years trading experience. He also served in the United States Marine Corps from 1995 to 1999. Mr. Sheehan received his BBA in Accounting from Hofstra University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
0.83
0.8%
Jake DeSantis joined the SummerHaven Investment Management’s trading department in 2017. Previously, he was Head of Global Commodities at AIG Financial Products, which encompassed diversified index and custom strategy swaps, structured finance of metals and grains, and structured energy investment hedging. Mr. DeSantis represented AIG-FP on the Market Risk Committee of Tenaska Marketing Ventures, a U.S. natural gas storage and transportation trading concern. He also ran Global Equity Derivatives trading at AIG-FP and served on AIG-FP’s Executive Steering Committee. Prior to this, Mr. DeSantis ran U.S. Equity Derivatives Trading at UBS. He began his trading career on the floors of the AMEX and CBOE as an options market-maker with O’Connor & Associates. Mr. DeSantis earned a B.S. and M.S. in Materials Science and Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and researched low-temperature deposition processes at the Los Alamos National Laboratory.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.13
|3.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...