Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
Overall Yield Attractiveness
Dividend Reliability
Dividend Uptrend
Earnings Growth
Name

As of 10/14/2020

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USCF ETF Trust - USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund

BUY | ETF

-

-

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

BUY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USCF ETF Trust - USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    USCF ADVISERS, LLC
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Andrew Ngim

Fund Description

BUY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.3% 20.0% 67.38%
1 Yr N/A -49.3% 219.6% 10.19%
3 Yr N/A* -19.0% 110.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -23.9% 46.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -20.7% 25.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -57.8% 212.9% 86.10%
2021 N/A -38.4% 60.6% 62.53%
2020 N/A -47.8% 66.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.9% 16.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 24.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -28.3% 20.0% 67.38%
1 Yr N/A -49.3% 219.6% 9.74%
3 Yr N/A* -19.0% 110.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -18.4% 46.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.6% 25.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -57.8% 212.9% 86.10%
2021 N/A -38.4% 60.6% 77.26%
2020 N/A -47.8% 66.8% N/A
2019 N/A -25.6% 16.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 24.5% N/A

BUY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BUY Category Low Category High BUY % Rank
Net Assets N/A 805 K 47.3 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings N/A 10 1551 21.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 340 K 2.82 B 97.51%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 2.6% 95.7% 87.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Stamps.com Inc 1.62%
  2. Synaptics Inc 1.17%
  3. PetMed Express Inc 1.04%
  4. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc 0.79%
  5. Kemet Corp 0.77%
  6. Tech Data Corp 0.77%
  7. Lannett Co Inc 0.74%
  8. Photronics Inc 0.71%
  9. Axcelis Technologies Inc 0.71%
  10. PC Connection Inc 0.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BUY % Rank
Stocks 		99.10% 14.38% 100.19% 35.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 14.52%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 15.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 12.45%
Cash 		0.00% -52.43% 47.85% 64.11%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 13.49%

BUY - Expenses

Operational Fees

BUY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.05% 2.66% 76.27%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.50% 84.71%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 5.76%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

BUY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BUY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

BUY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 252.00% 0.24%

BUY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BUY Category Low Category High BUY % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.02% 35.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BUY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BUY Category Low Category High BUY % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.43% 4.13% 16.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BUY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BUY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Ngim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2017

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Andrew F Ngim co-founded United States Commodity Funds, LLC (“USCF”) in 2005 and has served as a Management Director since May 2005 and, since August 15, 2016, has served as the Chief Operating Officer of USCF. Mr. Ngim has served as the portfolio manager for United States Commodity Index Fund, United States Copper Index Fund, and United States Agriculture Index Fund since January 2013.He has been listed with the CFTC as a Principal of United States Commodity Funds since November 2005. Mr. Ngim was Ameristock Corporation’s Managing Director from January 1999 to January 2013 and co-portfolio manager of Ameristock Mutual Fund, Inc., a large-cap equity fund registered under the 1940 Act from January 2000 to January 2013 when such fund was liquidated, Trustee of the Ameristock ETF Trust from February 2007 to June 2008, and served as a portfolio manager for the Ameristock/Ryan ETF from June 2007 to June 2008 when such funds were liquidated. Mr. Ngim received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California at Berkeley in 1983.

Kevin Sheehan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2017

2.92

2.9%

Kevin Sheehan is Executive Director in the Trading department at SummerHaven, responsible for all day to day trading activities. He has been at SummerHaven since 2011. Prior to joining SummerHaven Mr. Sheehan was a trader at Indus Capital. Mr. Sheehan has over 10 years trading experience. He also served in the United States Marine Corps from 1995 to 1999. Mr. Sheehan received his BBA in Accounting from Hofstra University.

Jake DeSantis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

0.83

0.8%

Jake DeSantis joined the SummerHaven Investment Management’s trading department in 2017. Previously, he was Head of Global Commodities at AIG Financial Products, which encompassed diversified index and custom strategy swaps, structured finance of metals and grains, and structured energy investment hedging. Mr. DeSantis represented AIG-FP on the Market Risk Committee of Tenaska Marketing Ventures, a U.S. natural gas storage and transportation trading concern. He also ran Global Equity Derivatives trading at AIG-FP and served on AIG-FP’s Executive Steering Committee. Prior to this, Mr. DeSantis ran U.S. Equity Derivatives Trading at UBS. He began his trading career on the floors of the AMEX and CBOE as an options market-maker with O’Connor & Associates. Mr. DeSantis earned a B.S. and M.S. in Materials Science and Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and researched low-temperature deposition processes at the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.13 3.58

