Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF

ETF
BUXX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$20.0366 +0.03 +0.16%
primary theme
N/A
BUXX (ETF)

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$20.0366 +0.03 +0.16%
primary theme
N/A
BUXX (ETF)

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$20.0366 +0.03 +0.16%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 08/11/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF

BUXX | ETF

$20.04

-

-

0.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.0
$20.01
$20.04

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 08/11/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF

BUXX | ETF

$20.04

-

-

0.25%

BUXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that, using an enhanced cash strategy, seeks to achieve its investment objective, under normal circumstances, by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S.-dollar denominated investment-grade fixed- and floating-rate bonds, and debt securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years and a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

The Fund may invest in securities of any duration or maturity. Maturity refers to the length of time until a debt security’s principal is repaid with interest. Duration is a measure of the Fund’s price sensitivity to changes in yields or interest rates. Duration incorporates a security’s yield, coupon, final maturity, call and put features, and prepayment exposure into one measure with a higher duration indicating greater sensitivity to interest rates. For example, if a portfolio has a duration of one year, and interest rates increase (or, conversely, decrease) by 2%, the portfolio would decline (or increase, respectively) in value by approximately 2%. However, duration may not accurately reflect the true interest rate sensitivity of instruments held by the Fund and, therefore, the Fund’s exposure to changes in interest rates. 

The Fund invests primarily in agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”), asset-backed securities (“ABS”), including securities or securitizations backed by assets such as credit card receivables, student loans, automobile loans, and residential and commercial real estate, collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), and other debt securitizations (collectively, “Structured Products”), corporate debt and other debt securities, and U.S. Treasury and U.S. government agency securities. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in CLOs.

The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including closed-end investment companies and open-end investment companies, which may operate as traditional mutual funds, ETFs or business development companies (“BDCs”).

The Fund will concentrate its investments in agency and non-agency RMBS and CMBS and mortgage loans (“Mortgage Related Instruments”). This means that, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest more than 25% of its assets in Mortgage Related Instruments (measured at the time of purchase). The Fund will not concentrate its investments in any other group of industries. The Fund’s policy to concentrate its investments in Mortgage Related Instruments is fundamental and may not be changed without shareholder approval.

In pursuing its investment objective or for hedging purposes, the Fund may utilize borrowing and may also invest, without limitation, in derivatives instruments, including structured products, such as options, futures contracts, or swap agreements or in mortgage-backed securities (TBAs). These derivatives may be traded over-the-counter or on an exchange and may be used for speculative purposes, currency hedging, duration management or to pursue the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may borrow to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, which generally means that the Fund may borrow up to one-third of its total assets. The Fund may also invest in reverse repurchase agreements.

The fixed income instruments in which the Fund invests may include those of issuers from the United States and other countries. The Fund’s investments in foreign debt securities will typically be denominated in U.S. dollars.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in investments that are deemed to be illiquid, which may include private placements, certain Rule 144A securities (which are subject to resale restrictions), and securities of issuers that are bankrupt or in default.

The Fund may invest in high-yield securities and securities that are not rated by any rating agencies. These “high-yield” securities (also known as “junk bonds”) will generally be rated BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”) or will be of equivalent quality rating from another Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization. If a bond is unrated, Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (“Angel Oak”), a sub-adviser to the Fund, may determine whether it is of comparable quality and therefore eligible for the Fund’s investment. Although the Fund will not acquire investments of issuers that are in default at the time of investment, the Fund may hold such securities if an investment subsequently defaults.

The Fund will be considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.

Empowered Funds, LLC, dba EA Advisers (the “Adviser”), serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. The Adviser oversees the day-to-day affairs of the Fund and supervises the Fund’s sub-advisers.

Strive Asset Management, LLC (“Strive”), serves as a sub-adviser to the Fund. As a sub-adviser, Strive is responsible for determining the Fund’s sector allocations and duration target. Strive’s sector allocations and duration target will depend on its views of Strive’s portfolio managers. Strive’s sector allocations will be based on market conditions, fundamentals, technicals, interest rates and total return scenario analysis, monetary and fiscal conditions, FOMC outlook, macroeconomics, market liquidity, and geopolitical risks – with a goal of maximizing risk-adjusted returns without regard to any non-pecuniary factors.

Angel Oak is also a sub-adviser to the Fund. Angel Oak is responsible for implementing Strive’ sector allocations and duration target by selecting investments and executing Fund transactions in accordance with such sector allocations and duration targets, subject to the investment objective, policies and limitations of the Fund. Angel Oak and Strive are collectively referred to herein as the “Sub-Advisers.”

In pursuing its investment objective or for hedging purposes, the Fund may utilize borrowing, and various types of derivative instruments, including structured products, swaps, futures contracts, and options, although the Adviser expects that not all such derivatives will be used at all times. Such derivatives may trade over the counter or on an exchange and may principally be used for one or more of the following purposes: speculation, currency hedging, duration management, or to pursue the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may borrow to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, which generally means that the Fund may borrow up to one-third of its total assets. The Fund may also invest in reverse repurchase agreements.

Individual security selection decisions are made by Angel Oak and based on fundamental research and analysis to identify issuers with the ability to improve their credit profile over time with attractive valuations, resulting in both income and potential capital appreciation. In selecting investments, including Structured Products, the Sub-Advisers may consider maturity, yield, and ratings information and opportunities for price appreciation among other criteria. Angel Oak also analyzes a variety of factors when selecting investments for the Fund, such as collateral quality, credit support, structure and market conditions. Angel Oak attempts to diversify risks that arise from position sizes, geography, ratings, duration, deal structure and collateral values. Angel Oak will also seek to invest in securities that have relatively low volatility. Angel Oak seeks to limit risk of principal by targeting assets that it considers undervalued. From time to time, the Fund may allocate its assets so as to focus on particular types of securities.

The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value of $1.00 per share.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of its portfolio securities.

Read More

BUXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BUXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BUXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

BUXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BUXX Category Low Category High BUXX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BUXX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

BUXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BUXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.25% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

BUXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

BUXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BUXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

BUXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BUXX Category Low Category High BUXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BUXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BUXX Category Low Category High BUXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BUXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

BUXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×