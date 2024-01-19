Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 01/19/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.69%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 01/19/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Options Portfolio
|Investment Type
|Strategy Purpose
|Purchase Call (FLEX Option)
|Obtain Economic Exposure to Shares of Underlying ETF
|Purchase Put (FLEX Option)
|Establish Hedge Period Buffer
|Write Put (FLEX Option)
|Establish End of Hedge Period Buffer
|Write Call (FLEX Option)
|Establish Hedge Period Cap
|•
|
Options Portfolio Upside Ratchet. Once the Options Portfolio is established for a Hedge Period, the Adviser analyzes whether to engage in the Upside Ratchet of the Options Portfolio based on the Adviser’s assessment of the maximum potential remaining upside return of the portfolio. As a result of the performance of the FLEX Options during the Hedge Period to date, the Fund may have little or no upside available for the remainder of that Hedge Period because the Underlying ETF’s share price has increased in value substantially above the Hedge Period Cap. In these circumstances, the Adviser may, before expiration of the option term, unwind the then-current Options Portfolio and enter into new FLEX Options that establish a new Hedge Period, which would expire on the last business day of the next closest month‑end period beyond three months. By engaging in the Upside Ratchet of the Options Portfolio, the Fund retains the potential to capture further increases in value when the market price of the Underlying ETF is increasing. This rebalancing may be implemented over several days, during which the Fund may have a blended portfolio consisting of old options and new options.
|•
|
Hedge Period Transitions. If there is no Upside Ratchet of the Options Portfolio as the Fund approaches the end of a Hedge Period, the Adviser intends to rebalance the Options Portfolio for a new Hedge Period. This rebalancing may be implemented over several days, during which the Fund may have a blended portfolio consisting of expiring options and new options. At the end of each Hedge Period transition, the Fund expects to hold only new options as a result of this rebalancing.
|Period
|BUFC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BUFC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|BUFC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|BUFC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BUFC
|Category Low
|Category High
|BUFC % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BUFC % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BUFC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.69%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BUFC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BUFC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BUFC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BUFC
|Category Low
|Category High
|BUFC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BUFC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|BUFC
|Category Low
|Category High
|BUFC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|BUFC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
