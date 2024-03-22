The Fund invests least 80% of its total assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in the constituents of the CoinDesk Bitcoin Trend Indicator Futures Index (the "Underlying Index"), and in other securities the Adviser determines have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of the constituents that comprise the Underlying Index, such as U.S. listed Bitcoin Futures ETFs. In addition, in seeking to track the Underlying Index, the Fund may invest in debt securities that are not included in the Underlying Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

The Underlying Index systematically and dynamically allocates between (i) U.S. exchange-traded bitcoin futures contracts (“Bitcoin Futures”), and (ii) the Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (the “U.S. Treasury ETF”), a passively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and affiliate of the Fund. The Underlying Index allocates between these two exposures based on the value of the Bitcoin Trend Indicator (the “Signal”), a dynamic quantitative signal developed and administrated by CoinDesk Indices, Inc. (the “Index Provider”) which aims to detect the presence, direction, and strength of the price trend in bitcoin. The Signal seeks to achieve this using a combination of four exponential moving average calculations, which compute the average price of bitcoin over explicit periods and are then combined into a single value. Based on the average of the four exponential moving average calculations, the Signal will have one of five possible values:

Trend Indicator Value Indication Description Bitcoin Futures Exposure 1 Significant Uptrend All four inputs have a value of +1 100% 0.5 Uptrend Three of four inputs have a value of +1, and one input has a value of -1 75% 0 No Trend Two of four inputs have a value of +1, and two inputs have a value of -1 50% -0.5 Downtrend Three of four inputs have a value of -1, and one input has a value of +1 25% -1 Significant Downtrend All four inputs have a value of -1 0%

As described in the chart above, at each scheduled rebalance date, the Underlying Index increases its allocation to Bitcoin Futures when the value of the Signal is higher, and decreases its allocation to Bitcoin Futures when the value of the Signal is lower. The Signal relies on a comparison of recent bitcoin prices to older bitcoin prices to gauge the presence, strength and direction of the bitcoin price trend. This approach can present several risks, including but not limited to: (1) a lag in trend identification, (2) frequent reversal of the trend, (3) sensitivity to specific data periods which determine the Signal, (4) market volatility that contributes to more erratic trends and/or (5) a change in the trends that deviates materially from the historical observations used to develop the Signal. Generally speaking, these risks could reduce the effectiveness of the Signal at identifying bitcoin price trends, and may contribute to higher turnover in certain circumstances. The Adviser does not intend to deviate from the Signal.

The Underlying Index allocates to Bitcoin Futures in accordance with the methodology of the CoinDesk Bitcoin Futures Excess Return Index (“Bitcoin Futures Sub-Index”). The Bitcoin Futures Sub-Index seeks to measure the performance of the nearest maturing, monthly CME-listed Bitcoin Futures contract, including the “roll yield” that is generated as the Bitcoin Futures Sub-Index transitions (rolls) from the current futures contract to the next. The Bitcoin Futures Sub-Index is a “rolling index” — the roll occurs over a four-day roll period every month, effective prior to the close of trading one week preceding the last trading date of the futures contract. The last trading date of Bitcoin Futures contracts is generally the last Friday of the contract month. The Bitcoin Futures Sub-Index rolls monthly and distributes the weights in equal 25% increments each day over the four-day roll period.

The Fund seeks to allocate to Bitcoin Futures and/or the U.S. Treasury ETF in proportion to the Underlying Index.

Investment in an underlying ETF holding U.S. Government securities, cash and cash alternatives may be used to provide most, or even all, of the Fund’s exposure to such instruments, and it is possible that the Fund may or may not invest directly in any U.S. Government securities and cash and cash alternatives. Bitcoin Futures contracts will be standardized, cash-settled Bitcoin Futures contracts traded on commodity exchanges registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”). Such contracts are traded on at least one other exchange, but the Fund will only invest in cash-settled Bitcoin Futures contracts traded on, or subject to the rules of, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (“CME”).

The Fund will invest substantially all of its assets in “long” positions in listed Bitcoin Futures contracts and in U.S. Government securities, cash and cash equivalents, including indirectly by investment in underlying ETFs holding U.S. Government securities, including the U.S. Treasury ETF. To be “long” means to hold or be exposed to a security or instrument with the expectation that its value will increase over time. The Fund will benefit if it has a long position in a security or instrument that increases in value. The Fund seeks to gain exposure to Bitcoin Futures, in whole or in part, through investments in a subsidiary organized in the Cayman Islands, namely the Global X Bitcoin Strategy Subsidiary I (the “Global X Subsidiary”). The Global X Subsidiary is wholly-owned and controlled by the Fund. The Fund’s investment in the Global X Subsidiary may not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at each quarter-end of the Fund’s fiscal year. The Fund’s investment in the Global X Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to Bitcoin Futures while enabling the Fund to satisfy source-of-income requirements that apply to regulated investment companies (“RICs”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Fund will allocate to Bitcoin Futures in proportion to the value of the Signal and rebalance dynamically in alignment with the Underlying Index. Except as noted, references to the investment strategies and risks of the Fund include the investment strategies and risks of the Global X Subsidiary.

Bitcoin is a digital asset of which the ownership and behavior are determined by participants in an online, peer-to-peer network that connects computers that run publicly accessible, or “open source,” software that follows an agreed upon set of rules and procedures. This network is referred to as the "Bitcoin network," and the rules and procedures governing the Bitcoin network

are commonly referred to as the "Bitcoin protocol." The Bitcoin network allows people to exchange tokens of value, called bitcoin, which are recorded on a public transaction ledger known as the “Bitcoin blockchain.” Bitcoin can be used to pay for goods and services, or it can be converted to fiat currencies, such as the U.S. dollar, at rates determined on digital asset trading platforms or in individual end-user-to-end-user transactions under a barter system. Although nascent in use, bitcoin may be used as a medium of exchange, unit of account or store of value. The value of bitcoin, like the value of other digital assets, is not backed by any government, corporation or other identified body. Ownership and the ability to transfer or take other actions with respect to bitcoin is protected through the Bitcoin protocol, which allows bitcoin to be sent to a publicly available address that is generated from a private numerical key, but which prevents anyone other than the holder of such private numerical key from accessing the bitcoin associated with the publicly available address. The supply of bitcoin is constrained or formulated by its protocol instead of being explicitly delegated to an identified body (e.g., a central bank or corporate treasury) to control. No single entity owns or operates the Bitcoin network, the infrastructure of which is collectively maintained by (1) a decentralized group of participants who run computer software that results in the recording and validation of transactions (commonly referred to as “miners”), (2) developers who propose improvements to the Bitcoin protocol and the software that enforces the protocol and (3) users who choose what Bitcoin software to run. Bitcoin was released in 2009 and, as a result, there is little data on its long-term investment potential. Bitcoin is not backed by a government-issued legal tender. Bitcoin is “stored” or reflected on a blockchain. A blockchain is a distributed, digital ledger that records and stores transaction data of digital assets in units called “blocks.” The Fund will not invest in bitcoin directly.